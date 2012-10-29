(Repeats to reformat)
REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT OCT 29, 2012
TOP STORIES
Sandy menaces U.S. coast, closing markets and businesses
Hurricane Sandy, a mammoth storm menacing the East Coast,
takes aim at the most densely populated U.S. region, forcing
hundreds of thousands to seek higher ground, halting public
transport and closing schools, businesses and government
departments (STORM-SANDY/ moved, pix, tv, graphic, 910 words)
UBS shares jump on expected radical overhaul
ZURICH - Shares in UBS jump more than 5 percent after media
reports that the Swiss bank will announce cuts of up to 10,000
jobs and split off of its fixed-income operations into a
separate division to be ultimately wound down (UBS (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Emma Thomasson, 510 words)
Growth concerns hit shares, U.S. hurricane impact eyed
LONDON - World share markets and commodities fall as
downbeat corporate earnings reports add to worries over global
growth, while the impending arrival of Hurricane Sandy on the
U.S. East Coast limits activity (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5),
expect by 1015, by Richard Hubbard, 600 words)
Greek editor goes on trial over Swiss accounts list
ATHENS - A Greek editor goes on trial for publishing the
so-called "Lagarde list" with names of over 2,000 wealthy Greeks
who hold Swiss bank accounts (GREECE-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 1),
pix, tv, expect by 1200, 600 words)
ECONOMY
Spanish retail sales drop sharply after VAT hike
MADRID - Spanish retail sales fall at their sharpest pace in
at least six years in September, according to official data,
after a sales tax hike further hobbles already battered consumer
confidence (SPAIN-RETAIL/(UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)
Russian developer bets on 'Manhattan on the Seine'
PARIS - For a city whose priciest apartments boast mansard
roofs and wrought-iron balconies, it's an audacious bet: a pair
of shimmering luxury towers that might look more at home in
Dubai or Singapore (FRANCE-PROPERTY/TOWERS), expect by 1100, by
Christian Plumb, 845 words)
HK property shares slump on curbs to cool soaring prices
HONG KONG - Hong Kong real estate stocks sink as investors
locked in profits in the outperforming sector on worries that
surprisingly tough new measures to cool soaring property prices
will sap demand from non-resident buyers
(PROPERTY-HONGKONG-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, pix, by Clement
Tan and Alison Leung, 660 words)
S.Korea pension fund needs more contributions, investments
SEOUL - The first payouts from South Korea's state pension
fund only started in 2008, but faced with the fastest ageing
population among developed nations and one of the lowest birth
rates, the country needs to deal with a looming funding crunch
(KOREA-FUND/ (INTERVIEW), moved, pix, graphics, by David Chance
and Joyce Lee, 700 words)
India pledges fiscal deficit cut but short on specifics
NEW DELHI - The Indian government pledges to nearly halve
its fiscal deficit by March 2017 in a bid to avoid a credit
rating downgrade and persuade the central bank to cut interest
rates to help the ailing economy, but it offers few concrete
steps to meet the ambitious target (INDIA ECONOMY/DEFICIT
(UPDATE 2), by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Henry Foy, 500 words)
+ See also:
- INDIA-ODISHA, moved, pix, graphic, by Prashant Mehra,
1,250 words
COMMODITIES
Gold holds slight gains, but firm U.S. dollar weighs
LONDON - Gold edged up after robust U.S. economic data
lifted prices in the previous session, but gains could be capped
by a firmer U.S. dollar, as well as lingering concerns about
Greece's debt woes and a possible bailout for Spain
(MARKETS-PRECIOUS, expect by 1030, by David Brough, 500 words)
Copper hits 7-week low on growth, earning worries
LONDON - Copper hit a 7 week low as concern about global
growth, disappointing corporate earnings and leadership change
in the U.S. and China dented risk appetite, though losses were
cushioned by the prospect of a recovering U.S. economy
(MARKETS-METALS, expect by 1030, by Maytaal Angel, 500 words)
What's eating Australia? Foreign buyers at the farm gate
SYDNEY/CANBERRA - Australia risks losing an opportunity to
become a farmyard for Asia, as growing unease over foreigners
buying rural land threatens to provoke protectionist policies
that may deter much needed investment in agriculture
(AUSTRALIA-AGRICULTURE/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Lincoln Feast and
James Grubel, 1,050 words)
COMPANIES
Pearson confirms Random Penguin merger
LONDON - Pearson is to merge Penguin Books with
Bertelsmann's Random House, opting to counter rapid market
changes by creating the world's leading consumer publisher,
rather than wait for a possible offer from a media buyer like
Rupert Murdoch (PEARSON/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000, by Kate
Holton, 650 words)
+ See also
- (EREADERS-FUTURE/ (ANALYSIS), moved, pix, graphic, by
Jeremy Wagstaff, 1,200 words)
Small should have been beautiful; how Toyota misread China
BEIJING - Toyota Motor Corp blames its China
underperformance on the widespread anti-Japan protests triggered
by a territorial row. Some company insiders and dealers, though,
say the world's biggest car maker has misread the world's
largest market (TOYOTA-CHINA/ (ANALYSIS, UPDATE 1), moved, pix,
by Norihiko Shirouzu, 1,150 words)
+ See also
- (HONDA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, pix, by Yoko Kubota,
830 words)
Nomura returns Q2 profit on fixed income gains
TOKYO - Nomura Holdings, Japan's largest investment bank,
posts its fourth straight quarterly profit as an upswing in its
fixed income operations helps it counter weak equity markets and
the fallout from an insider trading probe (NOMURA/EARNINGS
(UPDATE 2), moved, 570 words)
Long road to recovery for Anglo without Carroll
LONDON - Anglo American investors hoping for a quick boost
from the announced exit of boss Cynthia Carroll are likely to be
disappointed, with a long-speculated break-up or acquisition by
a rival - talking points once again - unlikely any time soon.
Instead, analysts and industry sources point to a long, and
potentially painful, road to recovery for the global miner
(ANGLOAMERICAN/, expect by 1300, by Clara Ferreira-Marques, 550
words)
GSK raises bet on AIDS drug with new Shionogi deal
LONDON/TOKYO - GlaxoSmithKline raises its bet on a promising
drug for HIV/AIDS by redrawing a deal with Japan's Shionogi,
giving it a much bigger economic interest in the new product
(SHIONOGI-HIV/GSK (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030, by Ben Hirschler
and Mayumi Negishi, 500 words
France's "sleepy" retail banks seen ripe for cost cuts
PARIS - The job of working at a French bank branch, which
for years has been as simple as taking client savings and
plonking them in tax-free deposit books or life insurance, is
set to get tougher (FRENCHBANKS-RETAIL/CUTS), expect by 1200, by
Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 705 words)
Petronas agrees to renew bid for Canada's Progress-sources
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas will renew
a bid for gas producer Progress Energy Resources, Petronas
sources say, seeking to assure the Canadian government that the
C$5.17 billion ($5.2 billion) deal will benefit the country
(PROGRESS-PETRONAS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Niluksi Koswanage,
500 words)
China's Sany Heavy poised for economic "golden age"
SHANGHAI - China's construction equipment sector is slowly
but surely digging itself out from under a mountain of inventory
and will return to growth in the second or third quarter of next
year as the economy recovers, the president of Sany Heavy
Industry Co (CHINA-SANY/, moved, pix, tv, by John Ruwitch, 750
words)