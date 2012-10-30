REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT OCT 30, 2012

Receive this schedule by email: www.reuters.com/skeds

The Reuters business schedule runs at the following times:

0230,0630 GMT - Mathew Veedon +65 6870-3827

0830,1230 GMT - Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

1530,1930 GMT - Franklin Paul, Chris Kaufman +1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

New York paralysed as Sandy slams into eastern U.S.

NEW YORK - Sandy, one of the biggest storms ever to hit the United States, batters the nation's eastern seaboard, swamping New York City streets with record levels of floodwater, blacking out power to millions of people and bringing transportation to a halt through much of the region (STORM-SANDY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, tv, pix, graphics, by Anna Louie Sussman and Michael Erman, 1,100 words)

UBS to slash 10,000 jobs in fixed income exit

ZURICH - UBS unveiled plans to wind down its fixed income business and fire 10,000 bankers, a bold response to far tougher capital rules which may foreshadow similar steps from rival investment banks (UBS RESTRUCTURE/(UPDATE 3), PIX, expect by 1000, by Katharina Bart, 800 words)

Spain stays in recession as inflation bites

MADRID - Spain's recession extends into the third quarter and inflation stays high, data shows, indicating the government's austerity programme to cut the public deficit is also pushing up living costs (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Shares gain, dollar slips after U.S. storm hits

LONDON - World shares gain while the dollar falls as the initial impact of a massive storm in the United States looks to have been less severe than feared and after the Bank of Japan takes action to boost economic activity (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect 1030, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)

ECONOMY

MILAN - Italy sells new five-year bond for up to 4 billion euros and reopens 10-year bond for up to 3 billion euros. Recent political uncertainty may complicate the Treasury's attempts to sell the maximum planned amount and could put upward pressure on borrowing costs for the five-year paper (ITALY-DEBT), expect by 1015, by Francesca Landini, 500 words

BOJ eases policy as recession risk delays deflation end

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan eases monetary policy for the second straight month by increasing asset purchases, as slumping exports and factory output heightens pressure for bolder action to support an economy on the cusp of recession (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 800 words)

India leaves interest rates unchanged, cuts CRR

MUMBAI - India's central bank left interest rates on hold on Tuesday but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks, defying pressure from the government to lower rates for the first time since April but also indicating it may soon ease policy further(INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Shamik Paul and Tony Munroe, 600 words)

COMMODITIES

BlackRock says China, U.S to power commodities markets

SYDNEY - BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, downplays the impact of Europe's financial woes on commodities markets, and says robust Chinese demand and an improving U.S. economy will support growth (COMMODITIES-BLACKROCK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by James Regan, 450 words)

COMPANIES

Deutsche Bank Q3 lifted by rebounding markets

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank says it hopes to gain from a pullback by rival UBS as it delivers record investment banking revenue in the third quarter, lifting pretax profit by 20 percent year-on-year (DEUTSCHEBANK-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000, by Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould, 550 words)

BP hikes dividend as Q3 beats forecasts

LONDON - British oil company BP Plc raises its dividend along with stronger than expected quarterly profits and signals a trimmer, more upstream, exploration focused future after 2014 (BP-RESULTS, (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 1,000 words, by Andrew Callus and Sarah Young)

+ See also

- ENI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words

StanChart eyes wider Iran settlement by year end

HONG KONG/LONDON - Standard Chartered is aiming for a wider year-end settlement with U.S. authorities investigating its Iran-linked transactions (STANDARD CHARTERED/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 800 words)

Strike-hit Lonmin plans $800 mln rights issue

LONDON - South Africa's Lonmin plans to raise $800 million in a rights issue and has agreed with lenders to revise conditions on its debt, as the world's third-largest platinum miner battles to recover from weeks of deadly strikes. (LONMIN/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000, by Sarah Young and Clara Ferreira-Marques, 450 words)

Bayer to buy U.S. vitamin maker Schiff for $1.2 bln

FRANKFURT - Germany's Bayer is to buy U.S. vitamins maker Schiff Nutrition International for an agreed $1.2 billion as part of a series of deals aimed at complementing its more volatile prescription drugs business (BAYER-SCHIFF (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ludwig Burger, 600 words)

Hitachi posts Q2 profit drop as weak economy cuts demand

TOKYO - Japan's Hitachi Ltd posts a 15.4 percent drop in operating profit for the July-September quarter, a weaker-than-expected figure as a faltering global economy limits demand and restructuring costs weighs on profits (HITACHI-EARNINGS/(UPDATE 2) moved, pix, 580 words)

+ See also

- HORIZON-HITACHI/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

Telefonica's O2 Germany debuts above offer price

FRANKFURT/MADRID - Shares in Telefonica's O2-branded German unit start trading above their initial public offering price in Europe's largest in more than a year (TELEFONICA-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Harro ten Wolde and Clare Kane, 400 words)

Metro Q3 profits fall 35 pct as shoppers trim budgets

FRANKFURT - German retailer Metro reports a worse-than-expected 35 percent plunge in third-quarter profit, as it is forced to cut prices in response to shoppers in the debt-hit euro zone tightening their budgets (METROAG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100, by Victoria Bryan, 450 words)

INSIGHT

A giant storm and the struggle over closing Wall St

NEW YORK - At 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night, with Hurricane Sandy bearing down on the U.S. East Coast, New York Stock Exchange operator NYSE Euronext has more immediate problems: a revolt from the trading firms that are its lifeblood (STORM-SANDY/NYSE (INSIGHT), moved, by John McCrank, 1,600 words)

Unable to copy it, China tries building own jet engine

HONG KONG - China has designed nuclear missiles and blasted astronauts into space, but one vital technology remains out of reach. Despite decades of research and development, China has so far failed to build a reliable, high performance jet engine ( CHINA-ENGINE/ (INSIGHT), moved, pix, graphic, by David Lague and Charlie Zhu, 1,550 words)