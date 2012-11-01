Editor: + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Twin China PMI surveys show economy perking up

BEIJING/LONDON - Big Asian economies are slowly picking up after a year spent battling against global headwinds, according to business surveys and data released that showed renewed vim from China's factory sector and a rebound in South Korean exports (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/PMIS, (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucy Hornby and Se Young Lee, 950 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-PMI (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, 500 words

Refining underpins Shell Q3 as output stalls

LONDON - World No. 2 oil company Royal Dutch Shell, seen as having some of the best output growth assets in the business, joins its peers in suffering lower production in the third quarter. (SHELL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Andrew Callus, 200 words)

Earnings lift European shares, euro edges lower

LONDON - European shares edge higher boosted by some reassuring corporate earnings, while the euro drops as uncertainty about the region's debt crisis and economic prospects keeps investors in a cautious mood. ((MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Sharp fears for future as Japan TV makers bleed

TOKYO - Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp warns it might not be able to survive on its own, as it almost doubles its full-year net loss forecast to $5.6 billion, and says it is considering alliances with other companies. (JAPAN-TECH/EARNINGS (WRAPUP 2, PIX) moved, by Tim Kelly, 1,300 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Starbucks's European tax bill disappears down $100 mln hole

LONDON - An examination of Starbucks's company accounts in Germany and France shows the firm employed the same tactics there that Reuters recently showed it has used in the UK: reporting losses to the taxman while boasting healthy cashflows to investors. (STARBUCKS-TAX/EUROPE (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURES), moved for subscribers to Reuters Special Reports, by Tom Bergin, 2,100 words)

ECONOMY

Britain says it wants a cut in EU budget

LONDON - Britain says it wants a cut in the European Union budget and will veto any deal that is not good for the British taxpayer, a day after a humiliating defeat in parliament dealt a blow to Prime Minister David Cameron's authority. (BRITAIN-EU/OSBORNE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Maria Golovnina, 400 words)

Spanish bad bank faces struggle to lure property investors

LONDON - Spain's "bad bank" will struggle to find buyers for swathes of empty land, unfinished housing projects and doubtful loans left over from a property crash, hindering Madrid's attempts to overcome the wider economic crisis. (SPAIN/BADBANK, moved, by Tom Bill, 800 words)

Spain extends short-selling ban for three months

MADRID - Spain's stock market regulator extends a short-selling ban for three months to January 31, 2013 to discourage investors from trying to profit from an economic crisis. (SPAIN SHORT SELLING/) (UPDATE 1), moved, by Clare Kane, 300 words)

S.Africa's Q3 jobless rate quickens to 25.5 pct

JOHANNESBURG - The official unemployment rate in South Africa rises to 25.5 percent of the labour force in the third quarter of this year from 24.9 percent in the second quarter, a survey shows. SAFRICA-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 230 words)

Philippines grapples with cost of economic success

MANILA - Reforms pushed through by President Benigno Aquino are putting the Philippines back on the map for international investors but authorities are struggling to control an inflow of capital that has pushed up the currency and threatens asset price bubbles. (PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/, moved, pix, by Rosemarie Francisco and Erik dela Cruz, 1,050 words)

COMPANIES

Lloyds drops to quarterly loss after 1 bln stg PPI hit

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group takes another 1 billion pound hit to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, taking its charge for the scandal to 5.3 billion pounds and dragging it to a third-quarter loss. (LLOYDS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), expect at 0930GMT/ 5:30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Glencore sees "healthy" trading performance

LONDON - Commodities conglomerate Glencore says its closely watched trading operations performed "strongly" in the third quarter, against a more mixed picture for its mines, where strikes and Congo power cuts dampened copper growth. (GLENCORE/ )(UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM GMT, by Clara Ferreira-Marques, 450 words)

+ See also:

- AUSTRALIA-WHITEHAVEN/(UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by James Regan, 840 words

BT cuts costs to protect earnings outlook

LONDON - BT has to rely on deep cost cuts to maintain its full-year earnings outlook after revenue falls 9 percent in the second quarter on European corporate customers slashing spending and adverse regulatory changes kick in. (BT/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Paul Sandle, 650 words)

BSkyB reassures with strong first quarter

LONDON - Pay-TV group BSkyB reports strong first quarter earnings growth as price rises and the sale of additional products to subscribers help reassure investors who had been fearing a slowdown. (BSKYB/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Kate Holton, 650 words)

Dana Gas in talks after missing bond deadline

DUBAI - Dana Gas says it is in talks with bondholders to amend and extend the terms of a $920 million sukuk after becoming the first United Arab Emirates company to fail to repay a bond on maturity. DANA-SUKUK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dinesh Nair, 550 words)

Telenor open to selling $7 bln Vimpelcom stake

OSLO - Telecoms operator Telenor is open to selling its 43 percent stake in Vimpelcom, worth up to $7 billion, signalling it is ready to end a drawn-out row with Russia's Altimo over control of the firm. (TELENOR-VIMPELCOM/UPDATE 2, expect by 0945 GMT/5:45 AM ET, by Victoria Klesty, 500 words

Hyundai Motor posts record sales, shares fall on recall talk

TOKYO - Hyundai Motor Co posts record monthly sales for October, but its shares tumble, which analysts say was sparked by market rumours that the South Korean automaker may face a recall or litigation in the United States. HYUNDAI-STOCK/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin, 370 words)