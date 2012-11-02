Editor: + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone factory downturn deepens as core struggles

LONDON - Euro zone manufacturing shrinks for the 15th month running in October as output and new orders fall, a survey shows, likely fuelling expectations of further easing from the European Central Bank. (PMI-MANUFACTURING/EUROZONE, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

European shares flat, dollar climbs ahead of payrolls data

LONDON - Stock markets are stuck almost unchanged ahead of U.S. jobs data that will provide the last major signal on the state of the world's largest economy before voters go the polls on November 6. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 750 words)

US jobless rate seen rising, offering Obama no relief

WASHINGTON - The U.S. unemployment rate probably rose in October as employers step up hiring only slightly, underscoring President Barack Obama's vulnerability in next week's presidential election. Data due at 1230 GMT/8.30 AM ET. (USA-ECONOMY/JOBS (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jason Lange, 660 words)

RBS faces Libor fines as talks loom with regulator

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland says it may face "material" fines in relation to how Libor and other interest rates were set as it said it was keen to settle the issue and will start talks on that soon. (RBS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 640 words)

ECONOMY

Scope of U.S. storm's devastation widens, death toll spirals

NEW YORK - From New York City's Staten Island to the popular beach towns of the Jersey Shore, rescuers and officials on Friday faced growing evidence of widespread destruction wrought by superstorm Sandy, mounting anger over delayed relief and a rising death toll. (STORM-SANDY/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Edith Honan, 1,140 words)

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc and South African rand. (MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, expect by 1120 GMT/7.20 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX-YEN/POLL, expect by 1120 GMT/7.20 AM ET, by Yati Himatsingka, 600 words;

- MARKETS-FOREX-STERLING/POLL, expect by 1120 GMT/7.20 AM ET, by Ross Finley, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Rothschild forms consortium to counter Bakrie buyout-sources

HONG KONG/JAKARTA - Financier Nat Rothschild is forming a rival consortium, including a contender for Indonesia's presidency, to launch a counter-offer to the $1.4 billion Bumi Plc buyout proposal from the Bakrie family, in a deal that would pour fuel on an already smouldering relationship (BUMI-INDONESIA/BERAU (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Stephen Aldred and Janeman Latul, 650 words)

Rosneft helps Russia's oil output to post-Soviet high

MOSCOW - Increased production by Rosneft helps to lift Russia's oil output by 0.5 percent in October to a post-Soviet high of 10.46 million barrels per day (bpd), data show (RUSSIA-OIL), expect by 1100 GMT/9 AM ET, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 600 words)

+ See also

- (GAZPROM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Alcatel posts wider loss in Q3

PARIS - Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent may sell assets to strengthen its balance sheet after posting a second straight quarterly loss as its customers around the world cut spending on mobile and fixed networks. (ALCATEL-Q3/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic, 800 words)

Japan's Sharp falls as losses mount, Sony picks up

TOKYO/HONG KONG - Shares of Japan's Sharp Corp fall and Fitch Ratings downgrades the it's debt to junk status as worries over its future deepen the TV and display maker's future deepen a day after it warns of a $5.6 billion net loss for this year. SHARP-SHARES/ (UPDATE 3) (PIX), moving shortly, by James Topham and Umesh Desai, 880 words)

S.Africa mine tensions rumble on, sit-in at AngloGold

JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti suspends operations at one of its South African mines, a sign that labour tensions continue to bubble in the sector despite the official resolution of weeks of wildcat walkouts. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Agnieszka Flak, 550 words)

EU approval gives boost to high-price gene therapy

LONDON - European officials approve the Western world's first gene therapy drug from a small Dutch biotech company in a major advance for the novel medical technology. (GENETHERAPY-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words)

Japan automakers China slump accelerates on islands row

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - Honda Motor Co Ltd's China car sales plunge 54 percent in October from a year earlier, with the pace of decline accelerating from the previous month as Japanese automakers suffer the backlash from a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo. (HONDA-CHINA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, Fang Yan and Kazunori Takada, 600 words)

Apple rolls out iPad mini in Sydney to shorter lines

SYDNEY - Apple fans line up in several Asian cities to get their hands on the iPad mini, but the device, priced above rival gadgets from Google and Amazon.com, attracts smaller crowds than at the company's previous global rollouts. (APPLE-IPAD/MINI (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Thuy Ong, 800 words)