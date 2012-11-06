Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Greeks strike over spending cuts before crucial vote
ATHENS - Tens of thousands of Greek workers begin a 48-hour
strike to protest against a new round of austerity cuts that
unions say will devastate the poor and drive a failing economy
to collapse. (GREECE/(UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/ 5
AM ET, by Karolina Tagaris, 520 words)
Spain's PM sees economy improving in 2013 despite forecasts
MADRID - Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says the
economy will improve next year after draft European Commission
forecasts, reported by El Pais, shows 2013 will be at least as
bad as 2012 as the country moves closer to seeking aid.
(SPAIN-ECONOMY/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Tracy Rucinski, 500 words)
Euro zone economy's decline deepens in October
LONDON - Slumping economies and the euro zone's stewing
sovereign debt crisis will drain the value of its currency
against the dollar over the next 12 months, according to a
Reuters poll. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/WRAPUP, expect by 1000 GMT/ 5 AM
ET, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)
Shares steady before U.S. vote, euro slips on Greece
LONDON - Shares edge higher and the dollar steadies as
investors wait on the U.S. election result, while uncertainty
over Greece's next aid payment keeps the euro at a two-month
low. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/ 5.30 AM ET,
by Marc Jones, 750 words)
ECONOMY
France to take steps to restore competitiveness
PARIS - France's Socialist government will unveil measures
to bolster the struggling industrial sector and make the
country's exporters more competitive, but the package will fall
short of the shock therapy industry leaders are urging.
(FRANCE-COMPETITIVENESS/(PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/ 6 AM ET, by
Emmanuel Jarry, 600 words)
UK industrial output falls sharply, dents recovery hopes
LONDON - British industrial output fell more than expected
in September, data shows, reinforcing fears that Britain's
recovery will struggle to gather pace towards the end of the
year. (BRITAIN-OUTPUT (UPDATE 1) expect by 1100 GMT/ 6 AM ET,
500 words)
Historic regulation ramps up hedge fund risk
LONDON - Landmark European regulation aimed at ensuring
hedge funds and private equity firms are not 'too big to fail'
could in fact make the global economy even more vulnerable to
outsized firms, by concentrating risk in fewer hands.
(AIFM-FUNDS/, expect by 1300 GMT/ 9 AM ET, by Sinead Cruise,
1,000 words)
Hedging China risks, Japan turns to booming SE Asia
PHNOM PENH - Hiroshi Uematsu had a tough start in Cambodia,
where he heads an economic zone that aims to attract business
from his native Japan. He arrived just before the global
financial crisis sent the Asian economic minnow's exports into a
tailspin and dried up investment interest. (JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/
(PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Stuart Grudgings, 1,300 words)
Hong Kong feels property price squeeze
HONG KONG - In a cramped space on the fifth floor of an old
industrial building in Hong Kong, Huang Shaochang and his wife
live in some of the priciest real estate per square foot in the
world - a 35 sq ft room with a bunk bed and small TV.
(HONGKONG-PROPERTY/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Yimou Lee and Twinnie
Siu, 1,000 words)
Indonesia to review unprocessed ore export rules - minister
JAKARTA - Indonesia will review its rules on the export of
unprocessed metal ores after a Supreme Court ruling that upheld
a challenge to a government ban on such shipments, Energy and
Mineral Resources Minister Jero Wacik says.
(INDONESIA-MINERALS/REVIEW/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Fergus Jensen, 600 words)
COMPANIES
BMW posts Q3 profits beat, confirms 2012 targets
FRANKFURT - German premium carmaker BMW warns it is starting
to feel the pain of a sickly European auto market, taking the
shine off upbeat quarterly results and a forecast for record
sales. (BMW-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/ 5 AM ET,
by Christiaan Hetzner, 550 words)
China row drags on Nissan, cuts FY forecasts
YOKOHAMA, Japan - Counting the cost of anti-Japanese
protests in a territorial dispute with China, Nissan Motor Co
cuts its full-year net profit forecast by a fifth to $3.99
billion, and says it has lost share in its biggest market.
(NISSAN-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Yoko Kubota,
900 words)
NYSE Euronext bets on cuts to counter trading losses
LONDON - NYSE Euronext, the world's largest stock exchange
operator, is hoping ambitious cost cuts will help offset lower
trading levels in the latest sign of growing pressure on the
world's top exchanges and brokers. (NYSEEURONEXT-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/ 5 AM ET, by Luke Jeffs, 500
words)
Adecco sales decline worsens in third-quarter
ZURICH - Adecco, the world's largest temporary staffing
firm, says revenues fell further in Europe in the third quarter,
dragged down by the region's crippling debt crisis.
(ADECCO-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Caroline Copley, 400
words)
Marks & Spencer says has investor backing as profits fall
LONDON - Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer says it
has the backing of investors even though it posts a second
consecutive year of falling first-half profit. (MARKS &
SPENCER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/ 5.30 AM ET, by
James Davey, 650 words)
InterContinental wants new bids for NY's Barclay Hotel
LONDON - InterContinental Hotels is seeking new bids for the
Barclay in midtown Manhattan after failing to conclude a sale in
lengthy exclusive talks with a prospective buyer, the world's
largest hotelier says (INTERCONTINENTAL-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1030 GMT/ 5.30 AM ET, by Keith Weir, 550 words)
New clients at Telefonica Deutschland fuel profit
FRANKFURT - Telefonica Deutschland's core operating profit
rose 14.1 percent in the third quarter as it manages to add
clients, while increasing its profitability in one of Europe's
most competitive mobile telecom markets.
(TELEFONICADEUTSCHLAND-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Battling emus and gold, India wants people to buy shares
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI - A year ago, S. Kashinath, an illiterate
labourer from India's southern Tamil Nadu state, lost 300,000
rupees ($5,600) in savings he invested in a pyramid scheme
promising high returns from emu
farming.(INDIA-INVESTMENT/SHARES, moved, by Himank Sharma and
Arup Roychoudhury, 1,100 words)
