TOP STORIES
World shares gain, dollar slips after Obama win
LONDON - World shares and gold rally while the dollar falls
after U.S. President Barack Obama is re-elected for a second
term, signalling no dramatic shift in economic policy.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 7), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc
Jones and Richard Hubbard, 750 words)
Obama win has U.S. investors staring at fiscal cliff
NEW YORK - U.S. investors will hit trading floors today with
the same president and the same problems in gridlocked
Washington. First up: a looming budget crisis that could send
the U.S. economy reeling (USA CAMPAIGN/MARKETS, moved, by
Rodrigo Campos and Steven C. Johnson, 600 words)
UK's Cameron attacks EU budget before Merkel talks
LONDON - Britain's David Cameron attacks "ludicrous"
European Union budget plans and plays down hopes its leaders can
reach a spending deal later this month, stepping up the rhetoric
before talks in London with Germany's Angela Merkel.
(EU-BUDGET/BRITAIN, moved, by Peter Griffiths, 480 words)
Greece to vote on austerity, protests intensify
ATHENS - Greece's ruling coalition hopes to overcome its own
divisions and defy protesters' fury at parliament's gates to
push through an austerity package needed to secure a new
injection of aid and avert bankruptcy. (GREECE/(UPDATE 2, PIX,
TV), moved, by Michael Winfrey and Karolina Tagaris, 600 words)
ECONOMY
EU says austerity paying off, recovery weak
BRUSSELS - Europe's budget shortfalls that helped fuel the
euro zone crisis are finally coming down, the European
Commission says in its forecasts for the continent, but next
year's economic recovery will be very weak. (EU-ECONOMY/, expect
by 1200 GMT/ 7 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott, 600
words)
+ See also:
- ITALY-ECONOMY/FORECASTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words
South Korea widens nuclear lapses probe; KEPCO chief resigns
SEOUL - South Korea widens a probe into how thousands of
parts for its nuclear reactors were supplied using forged safety
documents, with regulators set to inspect all 23 of the
country's facilities - a move that could test public support for
the industry and threaten billions of dollars worth of
exports.(NUCLEAR-KOREA/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Meeyoung Cho and
Somang Yang, 700 words)
COMPANIES
BNP Paribas bolsters defences against European slowdown
PARIS - BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, doubles its
third-quarter profit thanks to a rebound in debt product sales
and lifts its capital levels to a new high as it prepares to
weather a deepening European economic slowdown.
(BNPPARIBAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Lionel
Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 750 words)
Munich Re lifts 2012 net profit aim to 3 bln eur
FRANKFURT - Munich Re raises its full year net profit target
to around 3 billion euros after surging investment income and
moderate damage claims help it beat the highest forecast in a
Reuters poll for third quarter net profit. (MUNICHRE-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1100/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Gould, 450
words)
+ See also:
- AXA-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christian Plumb, 220
words
Telefonica cuts debt, says on track for 2012 targets
MADRID - Spanish telecoms company Telefonica says it expects
to meet year-end targets and pledges to pay a dividend in 2013
after cutting this year's payout as part of its debt-cutting
drive. (TELEFONICA EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
UAE's Dana Gas says reaches deal on $1 bln sukuk
DUBAI - Dana Gas Co, the first UAE company to fail to meet a
bond redemption, says it has reached a restructuring deal "in
principle" to repay a $1 billion sukuk, potentially averting
seizure of its assets. (DANA-SUKUK/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly,
750 words)
Burberry profit ahead of forecasts
LONDON - British luxury goods group Burberry beat forecasts
with a 6 percent rise in first-half profit as its most wealthy
shoppers continue to spend despite a faltering global economy.
(BURBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)
Hochtief raises expectations for 2012 sales, orders
FRANKFURT - Hochtief, the German construction and industrial
services provider controlled by Spain's ACS, posts better than
expected third-quarter earnings and raises expectations for
orders and sales on Asia and the United States.
(HOCHTIEF-EARNINGS/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1100/ 6 AM ET, by Peter
Dinkloh, 400 words)
Vestas slashes more jobs, cuts free cash flow outlook
COPENHAGEN - Ailing Danish wind turbine maker Vestas says it
will slash more jobs and warns of negative free cash flow for
the full year as third-quarter profits got hammered by weak
orders. (VESTAS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 500 words)
Carlsberg keeps outlook as Russia reveals growth
COPENHAGEN - Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday
said it had taken market share and increased sales in the
crucial and competitive Russia market. The group last year took
action in a bid to turn around several quarters of declining
Russia growth. Initiatives appear to bear fruit.
(CARLSBERG-RESULT/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/ 5.30 AM ET,
by Mette Fraende, 500 words)
Betfair pulls back from Germany over sports betting tax
LONDON - Betting exchange operator Betfair withdraws its
core sports gambling product from Germany, the latest company to
cry foul over a new tax introduced earlier this year.
(BETFAIR-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by
Keith Weir, 450 words)