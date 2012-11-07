Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

World shares gain, dollar slips after Obama win

LONDON - World shares and gold rally while the dollar falls after U.S. President Barack Obama is re-elected for a second term, signalling no dramatic shift in economic policy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 7), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones and Richard Hubbard, 750 words)

Obama win has U.S. investors staring at fiscal cliff

NEW YORK - U.S. investors will hit trading floors today with the same president and the same problems in gridlocked Washington. First up: a looming budget crisis that could send the U.S. economy reeling (USA CAMPAIGN/MARKETS, moved, by Rodrigo Campos and Steven C. Johnson, 600 words)

UK's Cameron attacks EU budget before Merkel talks

LONDON - Britain's David Cameron attacks "ludicrous" European Union budget plans and plays down hopes its leaders can reach a spending deal later this month, stepping up the rhetoric before talks in London with Germany's Angela Merkel. (EU-BUDGET/BRITAIN, moved, by Peter Griffiths, 480 words)

Greece to vote on austerity, protests intensify

ATHENS - Greece's ruling coalition hopes to overcome its own divisions and defy protesters' fury at parliament's gates to push through an austerity package needed to secure a new injection of aid and avert bankruptcy. (GREECE/(UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Michael Winfrey and Karolina Tagaris, 600 words)

ECONOMY

EU says austerity paying off, recovery weak

BRUSSELS - Europe's budget shortfalls that helped fuel the euro zone crisis are finally coming down, the European Commission says in its forecasts for the continent, but next year's economic recovery will be very weak. (EU-ECONOMY/, expect by 1200 GMT/ 7 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-ECONOMY/FORECASTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words

South Korea widens nuclear lapses probe; KEPCO chief resigns

SEOUL - South Korea widens a probe into how thousands of parts for its nuclear reactors were supplied using forged safety documents, with regulators set to inspect all 23 of the country's facilities - a move that could test public support for the industry and threaten billions of dollars worth of exports.(NUCLEAR-KOREA/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Meeyoung Cho and Somang Yang, 700 words)

COMPANIES

BNP Paribas bolsters defences against European slowdown

PARIS - BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, doubles its third-quarter profit thanks to a rebound in debt product sales and lifts its capital levels to a new high as it prepares to weather a deepening European economic slowdown. (BNPPARIBAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 750 words)

Munich Re lifts 2012 net profit aim to 3 bln eur

FRANKFURT - Munich Re raises its full year net profit target to around 3 billion euros after surging investment income and moderate damage claims help it beat the highest forecast in a Reuters poll for third quarter net profit. (MUNICHRE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Gould, 450 words)

+ See also:

- AXA-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christian Plumb, 220 words

Telefonica cuts debt, says on track for 2012 targets

MADRID - Spanish telecoms company Telefonica says it expects to meet year-end targets and pledges to pay a dividend in 2013 after cutting this year's payout as part of its debt-cutting drive. (TELEFONICA EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

UAE's Dana Gas says reaches deal on $1 bln sukuk

DUBAI - Dana Gas Co, the first UAE company to fail to meet a bond redemption, says it has reached a restructuring deal "in principle" to repay a $1 billion sukuk, potentially averting seizure of its assets. (DANA-SUKUK/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 750 words)

Burberry profit ahead of forecasts

LONDON - British luxury goods group Burberry beat forecasts with a 6 percent rise in first-half profit as its most wealthy shoppers continue to spend despite a faltering global economy. (BURBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

Hochtief raises expectations for 2012 sales, orders

FRANKFURT - Hochtief, the German construction and industrial services provider controlled by Spain's ACS, posts better than expected third-quarter earnings and raises expectations for orders and sales on Asia and the United States. (HOCHTIEF-EARNINGS/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1100/ 6 AM ET, by Peter Dinkloh, 400 words)

Vestas slashes more jobs, cuts free cash flow outlook

COPENHAGEN - Ailing Danish wind turbine maker Vestas says it will slash more jobs and warns of negative free cash flow for the full year as third-quarter profits got hammered by weak orders. (VESTAS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 500 words)

Carlsberg keeps outlook as Russia reveals growth

COPENHAGEN - Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday said it had taken market share and increased sales in the crucial and competitive Russia market. The group last year took action in a bid to turn around several quarters of declining Russia growth. Initiatives appear to bear fruit. (CARLSBERG-RESULT/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/ 5.30 AM ET, by Mette Fraende, 500 words)

Betfair pulls back from Germany over sports betting tax

LONDON - Betting exchange operator Betfair withdraws its core sports gambling product from Germany, the latest company to cry foul over a new tax introduced earlier this year. (BETFAIR-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Keith Weir, 450 words)