Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

China data shows economic recovery gaining pace

BEIJING - China's economy is striding further along the road of recovery from its slowest growth in three years, data for October shows, as infrastructure investment accelerates and output from the country's factories runs at its fastest in five months. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nick Edwards and Kevin Yao, 750 words)

German growth set to slow as euro zone crisis hits home

BERLIN - Growth in Germany, Europe's largest economy, is likely to weaken in the fourth quarter of this year and the first three months of 2013 as firms hold back on investments due to the euro zone crisis, the Economy Ministry says. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/(UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 300 words)

Lonmin rejects Xstrata proposals to take control

LONDON - Miner Lonmin pushes ahead with a $817 million cash call to repair a battered balance sheet, rejecting alternative proposals that would have handed control to its dissatisfied largest shareholder, Xstrata. (LONMIN/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sarah Young, 600 words)

World shares steady as U.S. fiscal worries, Europe weigh

LONDON - World share markets are on course for their worst weekly performance since June as concerns over the U.S. fiscal cliff and the outlook for Europe hit sentiment, but good Chinese economic data helps ease concerns over global growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones and Richard Hubbard, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-METALS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1030/5.30 AM ET, by Maytaal Angel, 500 words

- MARKETS-PRECIOUS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1030/5.30 AM ET, by David Brough, 500 words

SPECIAL REPORT

At Italy's Fiat, young scion steers tough course

TURIN, Italy - Whenever Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of carmakers Fiat and Chrysler, appears in public, television crews jostle to beam his words around the globe. Amid the push and shove it's easy to miss the tall, curly-headed young man who often looks on from the sidelines. (FIAT-ELKANN/ (SPECIAL REPORT, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved for subscribers to Reuters Special Reports, by Jennifer Clark, 2,255 words)

ECONOMY

Eurogroup unlikely to take final Greek decision on Monday

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers are unlikely to take a final decision to release the next tranche of emergency loans to Athens at a meeting on Monday as there is no clarity yet how to make Greece's huge public debt sustainable, a senior EU official says. (EUROZONE-GREECE/(UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT / 6 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 400 words)

Recession to hit France by year-end, making cuts hard

PARIS - France's central bank says it expects the euro zone's second-largest economy to slip into recession as 2012 draws to a close - a scenario that could make it harder for the government to achieve its debt-reduction targets for next year. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/BOF (UPDATE 2), expect 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Vicky Buffery and Brian Love, 600 words)

UK trade deficit narrows more than forecast in Sept

LONDON - Britain's trade deficit narrows more than expected in September, and third-quarter construction output falls by a similar amount to earlier estimates, reducing the chance of a downward revision to quarterly GDP. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)

UK taxman probes thousands of HSBC Jersey accounts

LONDON - British tax authorities are examining details of thousands of HSBC's clients in Jersey after a whistle-blower handed them a list of names and details of their accounts. (HSBC-JERSEY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Steve Slater and Chris Vellacott, 600 words)

Portugal hopes to deliver success story to Merkel

LISBON - Germany's Angela Merkel will hear a welcome message when she visits Portugal on Monday -- a likeminded leader will tell her he believes deeply in the tough reforms his country is undertaking under its bailout. But the latest review of Portugal's economy by its lenders which starts on the same day, could be a stark reminder of the problems with Lisbon's bailout script as economic risks are rising by the day. (PORTUGAL-GERMANY/ (PIX), moving shortly, by Axel Bugge, 1,000 words)

Rising bad loans keep pressure on Italian banks

MILAN - Italian banks are cutting their lending to businesses to fend off rising bad loans and reduce their funding needs, crimping profits and exacerbating a credit crunch in the euro zone's third largest economy. (ITALY-BANKS/ (PREVIEW), moved, 670 words)

COMPANIES

C.Agricole posts 2.9 bln euro loss after Greek exit

PARIS - Credit Agricole reports a 2.85 billion euro ($3.63 billion) quarterly loss, as the French bank paid the price for its exit from Greece and other markets. (CREDITAGRICOLE-LOSS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christian Plumb and Matthias Blamont, 685 words)

Diageo to buy 53 pct stake in United Spirits for $2bln-memo

MUMBAI - Diageo Plc has agreed to buy a 53.4 percent stake in Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya's United Spirits Ltd for more than $2 billion, according to an internal memo related to the deal obtained by Reuters. The purchase marks the biggest inbound Indian M&A deal since last year. (DIAGEO-UNITEDSPIRITS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Lawrence White, 1,000 words)

IAG unveils Iberia job cuts to restore profitability

MADRID/LONDON - The owner of British Airways and Iberia unveils a deep overhaul of the Spanish flag carrier with plans to axe 4,500 jobs and reduce capacity in a bid to restore group profitability. (IAG/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Tracy Rucinski and Rhys Jones, 600 words)

Storm Sandy won't blow Allianz off 2012 target

FRANKFURT - The latest claims data on superstorm Sandy in the United States do not threaten the full year operating target of Allianz, Europe's biggest insurer say. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

+ See also:

- GENERALI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Lisa Jucca, 600 words)

Malaria vaccine disappoints in African babies trial

LONDON - A GlaxoSmithKline experimental malaria vaccine touted as a new weapon in the fight to eradicate the deadly disease proved only 30 percent effective when given to African babies in a crucial clinical trial. (MALARIA-VACCINE/GSK, moved, by Kate Kelland and Ben Hirschler, 650 words)

Telecom Italia pledge to cut debt fuels asset sale talk

MILAN - Telecom Italia sticks to its debt-cutting target, fuelling market expectations the group may have to sell assets as a recession bites into domestic margins. (TELECOMITALIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Danilo Masoni, 600 words)

Richemont names new co-CEOs as growth slows

ZURICH - Richemont names Cartier chief Bernard Fornas and deputy chief executive Richard Lepeu as joint CEOs to navigate the luxury goods group through a period of slowing sales growth in its important Asian markets. (RICHEMONT-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 320 words)

FEATURE

Gold fever sweeps South Sudan ahead of new mining law

NANAKANAK, South Sudan - Taking a break from the toil of digging, Leer Likuam sat on the edge of a shallow trench, puffed his pipe and boasted he once found a 200-gram gold nugget bigger th a n his thumb - a find that would have been lucrative but unexceptional in Nanakanak. Word has spread. International mining firms are lining up at South Sudan's ministry of petroleum and mining, aiming to get their hands on part of the vast, unexplored territory. (SUDAN-SOUTH/GOLD (FEATURE, PIX TV), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Hereward Holland, 1,200 words)