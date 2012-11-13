Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

EU, IMF clash over Greece reignites debt crisis fears

BRUSSELS - A clash among Greece's international lenders over how long to give the stricken country to get its debts down to a sustainable level reignites fears the euro zone debt crisis could flare up anew. (EUROZONE/GREECE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski and Annika Breidthardt, 900 words)

Europe seeks to break logjam over regime to control banks

BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers seeks to break an impasse over a new regime to supervise banks, but with much of the plan contested and time running short to reach agreement, the European Union risks seeing this centrepiece reform unravel. (EU-BANKINGUNION/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott, 800 words)

Greek worries send euro, shares lower

LONDON - The euro hits a two-month low and world shares fall for a fifth straight day after a dispute between international lenders threatens to further delay aid to Greece, adding to concerns about the U.S. fiscal crisis, and the ramifications of the political transition in China. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)

Slowdown in southern Europe catches up with Vodafone

LONDON - Vodafone writes down the value of its business in Spain and Italy by 5.9 billion pounds and lowers its full-year outlook after reporting its first fall since 2010 in the key organic service revenue metric (VODAFONE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Kate Holton, 700 words)

ECONOMY

German ZEW index seen improving for third month

MANNHEIM, Germany - German analyst and investor sentiment expected to rise for third month in a row in November according to ZEW survey, suggesting concerns over euro zone crisis may be easing. (GERMANY-ZEW/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Sakari Suoninen and Victoria Bryan, 500 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-TRADE/, moved, 100 words)

University fees push UK inflation to 5-month high in Oct

LONDON - British inflation jumps to a five-month high in October, driven by higher university fees and food prices, official data shows, just a day before the Bank of England publishes fresh economic forecasts. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/, moved, by David Milliken and Sven Egenter, 300 words)

Spain inflation hits highest since May 2011

MADRID - Spanish consumer prices rise at their fastest pace since May 2011 in October, increasing living costs for its already cash-strapped citizens and further undermining hopes of an economic recovery. (SPAIN-PRICES/(UPDATE 1), moved, 30 words)

Portugal face tough task following Irish market return

LISBON/DUBLIN - Portugal is going to have a tough time following fellow euro zone bailout beneficiary Ireland's route back into the bond markets.(IRELAND-PORTUGAL/MARKETS (ANALYSIS), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Andrei Khalip and Padraic Halpin, 895 words)

China's financial reformers adapt Party rhetoric

BEIJING - Reform-minded members of China's Communist Party hierarchy argue for far-reaching changes to the country's financial system in order to help fix broader social problems, like a divisive gap between rich and poor, and ruin of the environment.(CHINA-CONGRESS/FINANCIAL, moved, by Gabriel Wildau and Kelvin Soh, 750 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-TSF/, moved, by Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin, 700 words)

Iranian oil output, exports rebound - IEA

LONDON - Iranian oil production rose in October after seven months of decline and its exports rebounded strongly, the West' energy agency says, painting a bearish picture of growing supply and more limited global demand (IEA/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Christopher Johnson, 700 words)

COMPANIES

UK investigates claims of UK gas market manipulation

LONDON - British energy regulators say they are investigating claims made by a whistleblower that UK traders have manipulated wholesale prices on Europe's biggest gas market. (UK-GAS/MANIPULATION, moved, 150 words)

E.ON warns of weaker power demand in Europe

FRANKFURT - Germany's No.1 utility E.ON warns of weakening power demand in Europe and signals it may have to close plants and step up saving efforts after cutting its outlook for next year. (E.ON/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1330 GMT/0830 ET, by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert, 500 words)

Opel unions say no Ford-style overhaul imminent

FRANKFURT - Ford's decision to close three factories and cull 5,700 jobs in Europe will not serve as a blueprint for GM's Opel unit, where upcoming cuts are expected to be far milder, according to its top labour leader. (GM-EUROPE/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Christiaan Hetzner and Jan Schwartz, 600 words)

Olympus says investors sue for $240 mln damages

TOKYO - Olympus Corp shareholders have filed suit against the company in a Tokyo court seeking 19.1 billion yen ($240.5 million) in compensation over an accounting fraud that was one of corporate Japan's biggest scandals. (OLYMPUS-LAWSUIT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

British investment industry braces for 2013 reboot

LONDON - Fund managers and financial advisers who for decades have prospered from hard selling investments to Britain's middle classes are braced for a looming ban on commission-based sales that is set to shake up the industry and drive some out of business. (INVESTMENT/REFORM, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Chris Vellacott, 800 words)

Australia miners need to slash costs to keep projects alive

PERTH - Rio Tinto says that Australia's mining industry grew complacent in its race to cash in on an overheated commodity market, and the global miner predicts the industry faces widespread cost cuts now that prices have cooled.(AUSTRALIA-MINING/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Sonali Paul and Rebekah Kebede, 860 words)

Kazakh mobile operator Kcell says plans London IPO

ALMATY - Kcell, Kazakhstan's biggest mobile operator, says it plans to list up to 25 percent of its shares in an initial public offering on the London and Kazakhstan stock exchanges. (KCELL-LISTING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 150 words)

Book publishing underpins Lagardere Q3 sales

PARIS - French media-to-aerospace group Lagardere keeps its annual profit target, as strong book publishing sales help it limit its third-quarter revenue decline to 1 percent. (LAGARDERE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words)

K+S cuts view on weak salt demand, lower potash price

FRANKFURT - German potash and salt miner K+S AG cuts its 2012 operating profit outlook on a weak road salt business and a decline in prices for its fertiliser minerals. (K+S-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/0500 ET, by Ludwig Burger, 450 words)

China's aerospace giant AVIC taps capital markets for growth

BEIJING - Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the country's dominant aerospace and defence contractor, plans to raise more money in the mainland and Hong Kong stock markets to bankroll future growth and develop its first top-of-the-line jet engine. (CHINA-AVIATION/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Charlie Zhu, 780 words)

Asia's hedge funds wither on the vine as money flows shift

HONG KONG - The Asia hedge fund run by Howard Wong and Rajesh Ranganathan has produced returns nearly four times better than its peers this year, with an experienced team that over the last decade has notched up some of the industry's best performance numbers. (ASIA-HEDGEFUND/ (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Nishant Kumar, 1,500 words)

INSIGHT

Land conflict, impunity dim Cambodia's awakening

NEAR BROMA VILLAGE, Cambodia - Cambodia's transformation from war-torn basket-case to one of Asia's most promising emerging economies is being overshadowed by a backwards lurch in human rights and land policies that critics say are entrenching poverty. (CAMBODIA-PROTESTS/ (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Stuart Grudgings Prak Chan Thul, 1,650 words)