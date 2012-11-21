REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE
21 November 2012
TOP STORIES
Euro zone, IMF fail to strike Greek debt deal
BRUSSELS/ATHENS - Greece's international lenders fail for
the second week running to agree how to get the country's debt
down to a sustainable level and will have a third go in six
days' time. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ UPDATE 1 expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM
ET, by Jan Strupczewski, Annika Breidhardt and Maria Paravantes,
1,100 words
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-GREECE/FRANCE, moved 150 words
UK borrowing worsens making Osborne debt gamble harder
LONDON - Britain borrowed much more than expected in
October, making finance minister George Osborne's bid to reduce
the deficit and shunt the economy out of stagnation much harder
to achieve. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ UPDATE 1, expect by 1100/6 AM ET,
by David Milliken and Peter Griffiths)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BOE (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 500
words
Shares, euro fall on uncertainty over Greek bailout
LONDON - European shares and the euro fall after Greece's
international lenders fail to reached a deal to reduce the
country's debt and release the next payment from its bailout.
((MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Richard Hubbard, 600 words)
In HP-Autonomy debacle, many advisers but little good advice
LONDON - When Hewlett Packard acquired Autonomy last year
for $11.1 billion, some 15 different financial, legal and
accounting firms were involved in the transaction - and none are
raising a flag about what HP says is a major accounting fraud
(HP-RESULTS/ADVISERS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 700 words, by
Nadia Damouni and Nicola Leske)
ECONOMY
Japan opposition pledges big spending, prices pact with BOJ
TOKYO - Japan's opposition Liberal Democratic Party, tipped
to win parliamentary election next month, pledges to roll out
fresh budget stimulus and push the central bank to ease its
already loose monetary policy to rescue the economy from
recession. (JAPAN-ELECTION/LDP (UPDATE 2, PIX), expect by 1000
GMT/5 AM ET, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 600 words)
Investors make $100 bln bet on China's drive up value chain
BEIJING - China's soaring wages and strengthening currency
might blunt the competitive edge of exporters that have seen
average pay double since 2007, but it won't stop firms worldwide
making a collective $100 billion bet on setting up shop here.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT (ANALYSIS, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Kevin Yao, 1,150 words)
COMPANIES
Scramble is on as bank chiefs keep eye on top table
LONDON - There may only be room for only a handful of firms
at the top table of investment banking as the industry reshapes,
leaving bosses scrambling to keep their seat and influence at
the same time as needing to shrink. (BANKS-TOPFIRMS/ expect by
1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Sarah White and Steve Slater, 600 words)
China banks turn blind eye as corporate debt piles up
BEIJING/SHANGHAI - The problems at China's Yingli Green
Energy Holding Co Ltd, the world's No.3 solar-panel maker, are
going from bad to worse as the company struggles with mounting
losses, collapsing product prices and a stock in
free-fall.(CHINA-BANKS/LOANS, moved, by Kelvin Soh and Gabriel
Wildau, 950 words)
Luxury jeweller Faberge to be acquired by miner Gemfields
LONDON - Coloured gems miner Gemfields agrees to buy
Faberge, famous for its Tsarist-era jewelled eggs, in a deal
valuing the luxury jeweller at about $142 million.
(EMFIELDS-FABERGE/ (UPDATE 2) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM, by
Brenton Cordeiro, 450 words)
BASF in 664 mln euro deal to buy fish oil maker Pronova
FRANKFURT - German chemicals maker makes an agreed 664
million euro ($850 million) takeover offer for Norway's Pronova
BioPharma, a refiner of omega-3 fatty acids, to shore up its
food and health ingredients business. BASF-PRONOVA/ (UPDATE 1),
expect by 0945 GMT/ 5.45 AM ET, by Ludwig Burger and Ole Petter
Skonnord, 440 words)
Johnson Matthey H1 profit dips, outlook cautious
LONDON - Johnson Matthey, the world's largest supplier of
catalytic converters, posts a 6 percent dip in first-half profit
and warns of a tougher second half for its closely watched truck
segment. (JOHNSONMATTHEY-RESULTS/(UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/
5 AM ET, 500 words)
China PICC sets $3.6 bln HK IPO terms,
HONG KONG - Chinese state-owned insurer PICC Group is
winding back expectations for its proposed Hong Kong listing,
securing pledges from a group of mostly domestic investors for
its up to $3.6 billion IPO, the biggest in the city in two
years. (CHINA-PICC/IPO (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET,
by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau, 750 words)
Darty to sell loss-making Italian business
PARIS - France's Darty Plc, formerly known as Kesa, plans to
sell its loss-making Italian operations to DPS Group SRL and
take a 15 percent stake in the Italian electrical goods
retailer. (DARTYPLC-SALE, moved, 210 words)