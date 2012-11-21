REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE

21 November 2012

TOP STORIES

Euro zone, IMF fail to strike Greek debt deal

BRUSSELS/ATHENS - Greece's international lenders fail for the second week running to agree how to get the country's debt down to a sustainable level and will have a third go in six days' time. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ UPDATE 1 expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, Annika Breidhardt and Maria Paravantes, 1,100 words

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-GREECE/FRANCE, moved 150 words

UK borrowing worsens making Osborne debt gamble harder

LONDON - Britain borrowed much more than expected in October, making finance minister George Osborne's bid to reduce the deficit and shunt the economy out of stagnation much harder to achieve. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ UPDATE 1, expect by 1100/6 AM ET, by David Milliken and Peter Griffiths)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BOE (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 500 words

Shares, euro fall on uncertainty over Greek bailout

LONDON - European shares and the euro fall after Greece's international lenders fail to reached a deal to reduce the country's debt and release the next payment from its bailout. ((MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 600 words)

In HP-Autonomy debacle, many advisers but little good advice

LONDON - When Hewlett Packard acquired Autonomy last year for $11.1 billion, some 15 different financial, legal and accounting firms were involved in the transaction - and none are raising a flag about what HP says is a major accounting fraud (HP-RESULTS/ADVISERS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 700 words, by Nadia Damouni and Nicola Leske)

ECONOMY

Japan opposition pledges big spending, prices pact with BOJ

TOKYO - Japan's opposition Liberal Democratic Party, tipped to win parliamentary election next month, pledges to roll out fresh budget stimulus and push the central bank to ease its already loose monetary policy to rescue the economy from recession. (JAPAN-ELECTION/LDP (UPDATE 2, PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 600 words)

Investors make $100 bln bet on China's drive up value chain

BEIJING - China's soaring wages and strengthening currency might blunt the competitive edge of exporters that have seen average pay double since 2007, but it won't stop firms worldwide making a collective $100 billion bet on setting up shop here. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT (ANALYSIS, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Kevin Yao, 1,150 words)

COMPANIES

Scramble is on as bank chiefs keep eye on top table

LONDON - There may only be room for only a handful of firms at the top table of investment banking as the industry reshapes, leaving bosses scrambling to keep their seat and influence at the same time as needing to shrink. (BANKS-TOPFIRMS/ expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Sarah White and Steve Slater, 600 words)

China banks turn blind eye as corporate debt piles up

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - The problems at China's Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd, the world's No.3 solar-panel maker, are going from bad to worse as the company struggles with mounting losses, collapsing product prices and a stock in free-fall.(CHINA-BANKS/LOANS, moved, by Kelvin Soh and Gabriel Wildau, 950 words)

Luxury jeweller Faberge to be acquired by miner Gemfields

LONDON - Coloured gems miner Gemfields agrees to buy Faberge, famous for its Tsarist-era jewelled eggs, in a deal valuing the luxury jeweller at about $142 million. (EMFIELDS-FABERGE/ (UPDATE 2) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM, by Brenton Cordeiro, 450 words)

BASF in 664 mln euro deal to buy fish oil maker Pronova

FRANKFURT - German chemicals maker makes an agreed 664 million euro ($850 million) takeover offer for Norway's Pronova BioPharma, a refiner of omega-3 fatty acids, to shore up its food and health ingredients business. BASF-PRONOVA/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0945 GMT/ 5.45 AM ET, by Ludwig Burger and Ole Petter Skonnord, 440 words)

Johnson Matthey H1 profit dips, outlook cautious

LONDON - Johnson Matthey, the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters, posts a 6 percent dip in first-half profit and warns of a tougher second half for its closely watched truck segment. (JOHNSONMATTHEY-RESULTS/(UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/ 5 AM ET, 500 words)

China PICC sets $3.6 bln HK IPO terms,

HONG KONG - Chinese state-owned insurer PICC Group is winding back expectations for its proposed Hong Kong listing, securing pledges from a group of mostly domestic investors for its up to $3.6 billion IPO, the biggest in the city in two years. (CHINA-PICC/IPO (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau, 750 words)

Darty to sell loss-making Italian business

PARIS - France's Darty Plc, formerly known as Kesa, plans to sell its loss-making Italian operations to DPS Group SRL and take a 15 percent stake in the Italian electrical goods retailer. (DARTYPLC-SALE, moved, 210 words)