Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Greece's lenders inch closer to debt viability deal - source
ATHENS - International lenders have agree new steps to cut
Greece's debt pile further but it still has to fill a 10 billion
euro ($13 billion) gap to gain the IMF's approval for its next
tranche of aid, a senior Greek government official says.
(GREECE-BAILOUT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)
Britain and Germany push for deeper EU budget cuts
BRUSSELS - Britain and Germany are pushing for deeper cuts
to the European Union's proposed 1 trillion euro budget for
2014-2020 at a second day of summit talks, after the latest EU
compromise ignored their calls for more restraint. (EU-BUDGET/
(TV, PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Charlie Dunmore, 400
words
German business sentiment surprises with rise in November
BERLIN - German business sentiment surprises with a rise in
November, breaking a six-month run of declines as companies in
Europe's powerhouse economy turn slightly more optimistic
despite the euro zone crisis. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, 300 words)
+ See also:
- GERMANY-ECONOMY-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Annika
Breidthardt and Michelle Martin, 335 words
Euro up on better German business morale, Greek optimism
LONDON - The euro hits a three-week high after German
companies report an unexpected rise in business conditions and
signs emerge of progress in efforts to help Greece secure fresh
funding from its international lenders. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP
5), expect by 1015 GMT/10.15 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 650
words)
ECONOMY
Investors dump Argentine bonds; US court raises default risk
LONDON - Fears of a looming default on Argentine bonds are
sending even the most risk-loving investors to the exits after a
U.S. judge ruled against the country's government in a
decade-old dispute over sovereign debt.
(ARGENTINE-BONDS/INVESTORS, expect by 1530 GMT/ 10.30 AM ET, by
Sujata Rao, 700 words)
UK lawmakers consider bank IT overhaul to boost switching
LONDON - British lawmakers are considering an overhaul of
bank IT systems to make account switching easier and stimulate
competition within the industry, a member of the inquiry looking
into banking standards tells Reuters. (BRITAIN-BANK REFORM/
(INTERVIEW), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 800
words)
China tax cut for iron ore miners unlikely to cut imports
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE - A proposed tax cut by China for its
iron ore miners could lead to lower prices of the raw material,
but it is unlikely to reduce imports by the world's top buyer as
it does little to improve the competitiveness of domestic
producers. (CHINA-IRONORE/TAX, moved, by Ruby Lian and Manolo
Serapio Jr, 700 words)
COMPANIES
Germany plans to buy EADS shares from France - paper
FRANKFURT - Germany plans to buy a 3 percent stake in
planemaker EADS from France as the two governments strive to
take equal stakes in the Airbus parent, German daily
Handelsblatt reported, citing German government sources.
(EADS-GERMANY/, moved, 150 words)
Sony at greater risk than Panasonic in downturn - Fitch
TOKYO - Panasonic Corp has a better chance than rival Sony
Corp of surviving Japan's consumer electronics slump because of
its unglamorous but stable appliance business of washing
machines and fridges, credit rating agency Fitch says
(SONY-PANASONIC/FITCH (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 590 words)
Bharti tower arm sets India's biggest IPO in 2 years-sources
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI - Bharti Infratel Ltd, the
telecommunications tower arm of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd , is
likely to launch its initial public offering to raise up to $900
million on Dec. 10, sources say, in what will be the country's
biggest IPO in two years. (INDIA-BHARTIINFRATEL/IPO (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy, 500 words)
Coal baron Tinkler's holding company pays up at 11th hour
SYDNEY - The holding company of Australian mining magnate
Nathan Tinkler avoids a winding-up claim after paying a creditor
A$160,000 ($165,500), hours before a court hearing to consider
appointing liquidators for the third time this week.
(AUSTRALIA-TINKLER/COURT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lincoln Feast,
650 words)