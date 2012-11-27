Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Euro zone, IMF secure deal on cutting long-term Greek debt
BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers and the International
Monetary Fund clinched agreement on reducing Greece's debt on
Monday in a breakthrough to release urgently needed loans to
keep the near-bankrupt economy afloat. (EUROGROUP-GREECE/
(UPDATE 8, TV, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jan Strupczewski and
Annika Breidthardt, 1,100 words)
+ See also:
- GREECE-DEBT/REAX (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Harry
Papachristou, 500 words
- EUROGROUP-GREECE/ (FACTBOX), moved, by Jan Strupczewski,
500 words
Europe set to delay bank capital rules as U.S. row simmers
BRUSSELS - Hopes for a new global capital regime next year
dim after Europe prepares to follow the United States in
delaying the introduction of stricter rules on bank capital.
(EU/BANKS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by John
O'Donnell, 800 words)
Greek debt deal sends shares, euro higher
LONDON - The euro rises and European shares climb to a near
three-week high after global lenders clinch a deal to reduce
Greek debt and disburse the country's next aid instalment.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM
ET, by Marc Jones, 370 words)
Egyptian investor seeks to put stamp on Telecom Italia
DUBAI - Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris aims to shake
up debt-laden Telecom Italia and steer it towards expansion in
Brazil if shareholders warm up to his proposal for a 3 billion
euro ($3.9 billion) cash infusion. (TELECOMITALIA-SAWIRIS/
(EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Mirna Sleiman, 1,075 words)
ECONOMY
OECD cuts global economic forecasts over euro zone risks
PARIS - The OECD slashes its global growth forecasts,
warning that the debt crisis in the recession-hit euro zone is
the greatest threat to the world economy. (OECD ECONOMY/, moved,
by Leigh Thomas, 600 words)
UK economy grows as strongly as thought in Q3, Olympics help
LONDON - Britain's economy grows 1 percent in the third
quarter as originally estimated, data shows, although that
strength is unlikely to be sustained. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/GDP,
moved, 300 words)
Britain favours credentials over countrymen for BoE top job
NEW YORK - Britain's choice of a Canadian to run the Bank of
England could usher central bankers into the realm of
globe-trotting elites that dominate the top jobs in business and
sports.(BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY-GLOBALIZATION, moved, by Atossa
Araxia Abrahamian and Jonathan Spicer, 620 words)
Argentina appeals US court order to pay bond investors
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK - Argentina appeals a U.S. court order
to pay $1.3 billion to investors who rejected two debt
restructurings tied to its 2002 sovereign debt crisis, amid
fears that the country faces another default. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Helen Popper and Daniel Bases, 1,350
words)
Hong Kong watchdog says IPO sponsors to have more power
HONG KONG - Proposed new regulations for sponsors of IPOs in
Hong Kong will give bankers greater authority to scrutinise
their clients before they list, the CEO of city's securities
watchdog tells Reuters, referring to a controversial plan that
could make banks liable for listing documents.
(ASIA-REGULATION/ALDER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rachel Armstrong
and Michael Flaherty, 850 words)
COMPANIES
UK's Nationwide interested in buying RBS branches
LONDON - Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned
financial services group, is interested in bidding for 316
branches being sold by RBS to accelerate its expansion into SME
lending, its chief executive says. (NATIONWIDE-RBS BRANCHES/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 500
words)
MegaFon IPO book to close today - sources
MOSCOW - The order book for the initial public offering
(IPO) of MegaFon, Russia's No.2 mobile phone firm, will close at
1400 GMT amid signs of solid investor demand, sources familiar
with the offering say. (MEGAFON-IPO/(UPDATE 1), expect by 1100
GMT/6 AM ET, by Olga Popova and Doug Busvine, 600 words)
Airbus, Boeing launch airliner ad war as rivalry heats up
PARIS - Airbus and Boeing have clashed over the performance
of their latest revamped models as the aerospace companies
battle for market share by offering fuel savings to cash-starved
airlines. (AIRBUS-BOEING/CLAIMS, moved, by Tim Hepher, 800
words)
Ericsson sues Samsung for patent infringement
STOCKHOLM - Ericsson, the world's biggest telecom network
equipment maker, says it has filed a suit in the United States
against Samsung Electronics Co for patent infringement.
(ERICSSON-SAMSUNG/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET,
550 words)
Merck sticks with OTC drugs, unfazed by possible proceeds
FRANKFURT - Merck KGaA reaffirms a commitment to its
non-prescription drugs unit even as a tussle over vitamin maker
Schiff Nutrition exposes rich premiums that could be fetched in
a sale. (MERCKKGAA-OTC/, expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by
Ludwig Burger, 600 words)
Samsung under renewed fire over China labour breaches
SEOUL - Samsung is under renewed criticism from a rights
group for illegal work practices at its Chinese suppliers, a day
after the South Korean electronics giant admitted excessive
overtime and fines for employees in China. (CHINA-SAMSUNG,
moved, by Miyoung Kim, 400 words)
Father's shadow over Australian billionaire's book launch
SYDNEY - Australian mining magnate Gina Rinehart, one of the
world's wealthiest people, has displayed a trait rarely revealed
publicly among the super-rich: insecurity. Rinehart's first book
was eagerly awaited by an Australian public enthralled and
sometimes appalled by her story of big business, family feuds
and almost unimaginable wealth. But the 58-year-old widow with a
fortune estimated by Forbes at $18 billion, plays it safe at the
launch of the book. (AUSTRALIA-RINEHART/, moved, by James Regan,
950 words)