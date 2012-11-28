Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
EU approves Spain bank restructuring, open's door to aid
BRUSSELS - The European Commission is due to give the go
ahead for Spain to restructure its stricken banking system and
opens the door for some 40 billion euros in euro zone aid,
offering hope for an end to Spain's banking crisis
(EU-SPAIN/BANKS (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Robin
Emmott, 300 words)
+ See also:
- GREECE-DEBT/DEAL (ANALYSIS), moved, by Luke Baker, 890
words
European shares, euro dip as U.S., Greek worries weigh
LONDON - Shares and commodities dip and the euro eases as
doubts about Greece's new debt deal begin to niggle and
investors fret about a lack of progress in U.S. budget talks.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by
Marc Jones, 750 words)
Obama promotes tax agenda, U.S. Congress in stand-off
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama launches a public
relations push for his bid to raise taxes on wealthy Americans,
but U.S. lawmakers remain deadlocked over dramatic, year-end tax
increases and spending cuts known as the "fiscal cliff".
(USA-FISCAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Richard Cowan and Jeff Mason,
960 words)
ECONOMY
Japan needs EU to make its mind up over trade talks
BRUSSELS/TOKYO - Britain tries to convince France and Italy
to start free-trade talks with Japan to deepen Europe's ties
with the world's third largest economy and overcome delays that
test Tokyo's patience (EU-JAPAN/TRADE (GRAPHIC), expect by 1300
GMT/8 AM ET, by Robin Emmott and Kaori Kaneko, 800 words)
+ See also:
- EU-JAPAN/TRADE (FACTBOX), 350 words
Spain retail sales fall sharply again in October
MADRID - Spanish retail sales fall by 9.7 percent
year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in October, official
data shows, after a revised fall of 11.0 percent in September.
(SPAIN-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)
Pessimism sees borrowing by small UK firms near 3-year low
LONDON - The proportion of Britain's small and medium-sized
businesses (SMEs) borrowing money in the past quarter fell to
its lowest level since at least early 2010, a survey shows.
(SME-BORROWING/BANKS, moved, by Costas Pitas, 425 words)
Philippine economy shines, highlights SE Asia resilience
MANILA - The Philippine economy accelerates more than
expected in the third quarter, defying the global downdraft to
post the fastest growth in Southeast Asia where robust domestic
demand is helping to offset export weakness.
(PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/SOUTHEASTASIA (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by
Rosemarie Francisco, 1,070 words)
+ See also:
- PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/TAX (PIX), moved, by Karen Lema, 1,000
words
- PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/GLOBAL-BOND (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Karen Lema, 350 words
High-flying Dubai managers back in charge as crash fades
DUBAI - When Dubai's ruler unveiled plans last week to build
a complex housing 100 hotels and the world's biggest shopping
mall, the scale of his ambitions recalled the emirate's boom
half a decade ago. So did his choice of executives to lead the
project. After three years out in the cold because of the
emirate's debt crisis, the high-flying managers who built Dubai
are again in charge. (EMIRATES-EXECUTIVES/AMBITION, expect by
1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Mirna Sleiman, 1,000 words)
As Turkey's economy booms, deep inequality persists
ISTANBUL - Behind the sprawling Istinye Park shopping mall
on the shores of the Bosphorus, there's a slum housing rural
Turks who have swarmed to this city of 14 million in search of
jobs which, despite fast economic growth, are hard to come by.
Turkey's economic boom has done little to narrow inequalities in
the country. (TURKEY-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/9
AM ET, by Seltem Iyigun, 1,000 words)
COMPANIES
MegaFon prices IPO at bottom of range, raises $1.7bln
MOSCOW - Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator
MegaFon priced its share sale at the bottom of a guided range
and traded below the offer price, following a bumpy ride with
its plans to go public. (MEGAFON-IPO/(UPDATE 1), moved, 300
words)
Abu Dhabi firm investing over $1 bln in UK oil fields
ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA),
majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government, is investing over $1
billion in British North Sea oil fields owned by BP, sources
familiar with the deal say. (EMIRATES BRITAIN/OIL (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1030 GMT/ 5.30 AM ET, 400 words)
Italy's Monte Paschi bank lifts state aid request
MILAN - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third
biggest lender by assets, increased its request for state aid by
500 million euros, citing a possible hit on its capital from
past financial structured transactions.(MONTEPASCHI/LOANS
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia Aloisi, 400 words)
GSK and J&J lead rivals in drug access for poor
LONDON - Drugmakers - led by GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson &
Johnson - are stepping up efforts to ensure their medicines are
available and affordable in poor countries, after being attacked
in the past for not doing enough. (MEDICINES/POOR (GRAPHIC),
moved, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words)
Growth prospects fuel Gulf banks' capital-raising spree
DUBAI - As banks in much of the rest of the world struggle
to shore up balance sheets ravaged by weak economies, banks in
the Gulf are sucking in capital for a very different reason: to
fund expansion plans. (GULF-BANKS/CAPITAL, expect by 1400 GMT/9
AM ET, by David French, 900 words)
Swiss Life takes $618 mln charge to drop AWD brand
ZURICH - Swiss Life says it will slash the valuation of a
German advisory arm it bought just four years ago and drop the
name AWD, as it draws a line under what one analyst calls the
insurer's biggest misstep. (SWISSLIFE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Martin de Sa'Pinto, 370 words)
Deutsche Bank faces Libor questions from German lawmakers
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank's compliance chief Stephan
Leithner and former board member Hugo Baenziger face sceptical
German lawmakers as parliamentarians seek answers about how
banks manipulated global benchmark interest rates.
(DEUTSCHEBANK-LIBOR/, moved, 330 words)
Siemens to publish details of Osram spin-off
FRANKFURT - Siemens AG is expected to publish details of the
long-awaited spin-off of Osram after its supervisory board meets
to set out a future course for the lighting unit.
(SIEMENS-OSRAM/, moved, 470 words)
Raiffeisen sees bad loans, bank levies on the rise
VIENNA - Emerging Europe lender Raiffeisen Bank
International says it expects bad loans to rise further given
tense conditions in its major markets, sending its shares down
more than 6 percent. (RAIFFEISEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by
1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Michael Shields, 400 words)
Smith & Nephew expands in wound care with U.S. buy
LONDON - Healthcare firm Smith & Nephew says it will expand
in the fast-growing area of bioactive wound care by acquiring
privately-held U.S. firm Healthpoint for $782 million in cash.
(SMITHNEPHEW/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)
Banks offer to help Sony offload battery unit - sources
TOKYO - Sony Corp has been approached by at least three
investment banks offering to sell its battery business as the
struggling Japanese group looks to offload non-core assets and
focus on reviving its consumer electronics business, banking
sources say. (SONY-BATTERIES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Emi Emoto
and Tim Kelly, 800 words)
As costs climb, Australia resource investment set to slow
SYDNEY - Australia's massive pipeline of liquefied natural
gas, coal and other resource projects faces increasing pressure
from rising costs and falling prices, threatening a sector that
has so far shielded Australia from the global economic downturn.
(AUSTALIA-RESOURCES/PROJECTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Regan,
650 words)
+ See also:
- COLUMN-RUSSELL/AUSTRALIA-RESOURCES, moved, by Clyde
Russell, 800 words