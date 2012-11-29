Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
U.S. budget deal hopes buoy shares and commodities
LONDON - World shares hit three-week peaks and commodities
are also higher as comments from a senior U.S. lawmaker raise
hopes of a budget deal by year-end to avoid a fiscal crisis in
the world's biggest economy.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect
by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 500 words)
Italy seen vaulting last hurdle on long-term bond sale
MILAN - Italy is expected to clear its last funding hurdle
of 2012 after a year when its heavy sovereign debt burden
threatened repeatedly to push it into seeking a bailout.
(ITALY-DEBT/, moved, by Francesca Landini, 500 words)
BoE releases financial stability report
LONDON - The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee
publishes its half-yearly Financial Stability Report (BOE-FPC/,
expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by David Milliken and Alessandra
Prentice, 500 words)
Rio Tinto to slash costs, boost asset sales
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY - Rio Tinto aims to axe $7 billion in costs
over the next two years and sell more assets to cushion against
weaker commodity prices, while at the same time beefing up
output in its lucrative iron ore business. (RIOTINTO-OUTLOOK/
(UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Sonali Paul and James Regan, 1,000
words)
+ See also:
- AUSTRALIA-BHP/SUCCESSION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jim Regan,
900 words
- INDIA-IRONORE/EXPORTS, moved, by Manolo Serapio Jr and
Siddesh Mayenkar, 1,250 words
MARKETS
Short sellers target hard hit Europe tech stocks
PARIS - Hedge funds are increasingly betting against
European tech shares, targeting companies hit hard by a sluggish
global economic outlook and the ones struggling with stiff
competition in the mobile business. (MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS
(TECHS), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson, 800
words)
Weaker yen stirs interest in dormant carry trades
LONDON - Expectations of easier monetary policy in Japan,
along with a weaker yen, have revived talk of yen-funded carry
trades, with investments in some emerging market currencies seen
as most attractive. (MARKETS-FOREX/CARRY, moving shortly, by
Anooja Debnath, 740 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 650
words
Foreigners are biggest losers in China's stocks "casino"
SHANGHAI - Overseas investors betting on China-traded stocks
have generally fared worse than local Chinese players over the
past five years, according to Thomson Reuters data, underscoring
the challenges foreigners face in a market that some say
resembles a casino. (MARKETS-CHINA/QFII (PIX), moved, by Samuel
Shen and Kazunori Takada, 1,000 words)
ECONOMY
Obama fiscal cliff negotiators headed to Capitol Hill
WASHINGTON - Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner meets
Republicans and Democrats in Washington for talks to resolve the
fiscal cliff with few signs of significant movement on either
side of the dispute that continues to rattle global markets.
(USA-FISCAL/Geithner), moved, by Fred Barbash 500 words)
Swiss growth stronger than expected in third quarter
ZURICH - The Swiss economy grows faster than expected in the
third quarter after government spending rises even as sluggish
exports help the central bank's policy of capping the safe-haven
franc. (SWISS-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Emma Thomasson,
445 words)
German unemployment rises for eighth straight month in Nov
BERLIN - German unemployment rises for the eighth month
running in October in seasonally adjusted terms but gains less
than expected and remains close to a post-reunification low,
data shows. (GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
300 words)
Europe to decide on Japan trade talks
BRUSSELS - EU trade ministers must decide whether to go
ahead with negotiations to create a free-trade area with Japan
to revive Europe's stagnant economy but face resistance from
carmakers who say a deal will damage their industry.
(EU-JAPAN/TRADE, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, 300 words)
"Sans-culotte" minister alarms investors in France
PARIS - Snarling at bosses who shut down factories, bashing
low-price Asian exporters and telling an Indian steel baron he
can get out of France, the industry minister in Paris is a loose
cannon in a government striving to attract investment.
(FRANCE-MONTEBOURG/ (PIX), by Catherine Bremer, 900 words)
India bows to pressure, agrees to vote on supermarket reform
NEW DELHI - The Indian government bows to intense opposition
pressure and agrees to a vote on its decision to let foreign
supermarkets set up shop in India, taking a major step towards
ending a deadlock that has paralysed parliament for days.
(INDIA-RETAIL/VOTE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nigam Prusty, 650
words)
COMPANIES
Siemens promises Invensys Rail deal will pay off
FRANKFURT - Germany's Siemens AG promises investors its deal
to buy Invensys' rail business for a hefty 1.74 billion pounds
will contribute to boosting profits in a tough economy
(INVENSYS-SIEMENS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by
Maria Sheahan, 450 words)
Vivendi gets four offers for Brazil's GVT-sources
SAO PAULO/LONDON - Vivendi SA is examining four non-binding
offers above 6 billion euros ($7.75 billion) for its Brazilian
broadband company GVT SA, according to a source familiar with
the situation. (VIVENDI-GVT/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by
Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Sophie Sassard, 700 words)
Unicredit unit HVB probed on tax evasion
FRANKFURT - HVB UniCredit's German unit HVB said its Munich
offices were raided by state prosecutors as part of a tax
evasion probe. (UNICREDIT-PROBE/(UPDATE 2) expect by 1030
GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Edward Taylor 450 words)
Investors brace for possible Deutsche Telekom dividend cut
FRANKFURT - Investors are bracing for news that Deutsche
Telekom will likely join the long list of telecoms companies
which will cut their dividend, suffering from shrinking markets
and heavy investments in faster networks. 600 words. To land by
1500 GMT. Slug: (DEUTSCHETELEKOM-DIVIDEND/, expect by 1130
GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Harro Ten Wolde 500 words)
Abu Dhabi's TAQA to meet investors for possible bond sale
ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), the
state-owned firm buying a number of BP's North Sea assets, has
hired five banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a
potential benchmark-size bond sale, the banks says in a
document. (EMIRATES-TAQA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)
Mitsubishi Heavy, Hitachi to combine power system ops
TOKYO - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Hitachi Ltd are to
combine their fossil-fuel power generation businesses to compete
against bigger overseas rivals Siemens and General Electric Co,
which are winning deals even in the Japanese firms' own
backyard. (HITACHI MITSUBISHIHEAVY/POWER, moved, by Mari Saito,
600 words)
+ See also:
- BANKOFAYUDHYA-STAKE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Taiga Uranaka
and Saeed Azhar, 650 words
Going global: India's Mahindra races for Aston Martin
MUMBAI - Sports car maker Aston Martin may look like a shiny
trophy that makes an awkward fit for Mahindra and Mahindra, the
world's biggest tractor maker, but it would help the Indian
group realise a long-standing ambition to be a global player.
(ASTONMARTIN-MAHINDRA/, moved, by Sumeet Chatterjee and Tony
Munroe, 1,050 words)