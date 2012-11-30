Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

German lawmakers to approve Greek bailout despite unease

BERLIN - Germany's lower house of parliament will approve a fresh bailout for Greece on Friday in a vote seen as a test of Chancellor Angela Merkel's authority over her centre-right coalition less than a year before federal elections. (EUROZONE-GERMANY/GREECE (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Gareth Jones and Stephen Brown, 650 words)

ECB, IMF press eurozone to reform as crisis far from over

PARIS - The euro zone crisis is far from over and its members must forge a banking union and tighten their budgets to put the bloc on a more stable economic footing, the leaders of the IMF and European Central Bank say. (EUROZONE/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Nicholas Vinocur and Daniel Flynn, 600 words)

Shares gains stall on deadlock in U.S. budget talks

LONDON - Concerns about the stalemate in crucial U.S. budget deficit talks cap gains on world equity markets, while falling yields on Spanish and Italian bonds lift the euro. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)

French govt grapples to strike deal with ArcelorMittal

PARIS - France's government and steelmaker ArcelorMittal race to clinch a deal to save jobs and avoid a temporary nationalisation of the Florange steelworks in northeast France but may overshoot a December 1 deadline for an accord. (FRANCE-ARCELORMITTAL/ (TV, PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/0600 ET, by Julien Pretot, 450 words)

SPECIAL REPORTS

Greeks rage against pension calamity

ATHENS - While foreign investors were dumping Greek government bonds, the country's pension funds - part run by the national bank - kept holding them, and even bought a few more. The strategy has left pension funds facing big losses and infuriated savers. (GREECE-CRISIS/PENSIONS (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved for subscribers to Reuters Special Reports, by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas, 2,000 words)

After a bashing, BOJ weighs 'big bang' war on deflation

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa has been summoned to parliament 29 times so far in 2012, a decade-long record, to explain what he planned to do to get Japan out of its deflation doldrums. As a result, the central bank has undergone a radical rethink of its policy, with pressure from within for a bolder commitment to a more ultra-easy policy. The full effect of the change is expected after April when Shirakawa is due to step down. (JAPAN-BOJ/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved for subscribers to Reuters Special Reports, by Leika Kihara, 3,050 words)

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 900 words

- JAPAN-POLITICS/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 450 words

EURO ZONE

Banking union critical to European recovery, investors say

LONDON - Investors burned by tumbling share prices and relentless scandals say they will quit European banks for good unless policymakers make rapid progress on the creation of a banking union in 2013. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/BANKING UNION, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Sinead Cruise, 650 words)

French bank reform to fall short of promised revolution

PARIS - French banks breath a sigh of relief as a draft version of President Francois Hollande's financial reform signals little in the way of further change for lenders already transformed by the financial crisis. (FRANCE-BANKS/REGULATION) expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Christian Plumb and Matthias Blamont, 600 words)

Irish bank cure no panacea for Spain

LONDON - If Spanish banks think they can find their magic bullet in Ireland's recent past, they are in for a rude awakening. (SPAIN/IRELAND(BANKS) expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Laura Noonan, 900 words)

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words

German retail sales fall more than expected in October

BERLIN - A bigger than expected drop in German October retail sales dents hopes that private consumption could compensate for the impact of the euro zone crisis on export activity in Europe's largest economy. (GERMANY-RETAIL/(UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah Marsh, 375 words)

ECONOMY

India's GDP growth languishes, headed for decade low

NEW DELHI - The Indian economy extends its long slump in the quarter ending in September, with lower-than-expected growth keeping it on track for its worst year in a decade and underscoring the urgency of politically difficult reforms to spur a revival. (INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 800 words)

- PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/ (PIX), moved, by Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz, 950 words

China Construction Bank launches London yuan bond

LONDON - China Construction Bank (CCB), the country's No.2 lender, launches a 1 billion yuan ($160.56 million) London-listed bond, the UK Treasury says in a statement, the first Chinese borrower to issue in the London yuan bond market. (CHINA-BOND/LONDON, moved, 230 words)

Asian buyers of Iran oil to secure US sanctions waiver

SEOUL/NEW DELHI - Asia's top buyers of Iranian crude are likely to secure U.S. approval to continue imports from the Islamic Republic without incurring sanctions, after cutting volumes sharply in the second half of the year, according to government and trade sources. (IRAN-ASIA/, moved, by Meeyoung Cho and Nidhi Verma, 800 words)

COMPANIES

UPS, TNT offer assets sales to remove EU antitrust worries

AMSTERDAM - United Parcel Service and Dutch peer TNT Express have submitted a plan to sell assets and open up air flight operations to allay European Commission anti-trust concerns from the planned takeover of TNT by UPS. (UPS-TNTEXPRESS/(UPDATE 3), moved, by Gilbert Kreijger, 560 words)

Siemens's Osram to slash 4,700 jobs as spin-off looms

FRANKFURT - German light bulb maker Osram will slash another 4,700 jobs, or 12 percent of its workforce, and sell factories to compete with Asian rivals after its spin-off from parent Siemens AG. (SIEMENS-OSRAM/JOBS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Maria Sheahan and Jens Hack, 400 words)

Philippines fixer paid $30 mln by Okada's Universal-sources

TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO - Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada's Universal Entertainment funnelled at least $30 million to an ex-consultant for the Philippines gaming authority who is now at the centre of a bribery investigation, according to sources and company records. (CASINOS-PHILIPPINES/UNIVERSAL (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nathan Layne and Joseph Menn, 1,100 words)

China insurer PICC Group prices $3.1 bln HK IPO near bottom

HONG KONG - Chinese state-owned insurer PICC Group raises $3.1 billion in the biggest Hong Kong initial public offering in two years after pricing the deal on Friday near the bottom of an indicative range, the latest sign of tepid appetite for new listings in the city. (CHINA-PICC/IPO (UPDATE 2), moved, Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau, 750 words)

Samsung to fix outsourcing, keep most production in-house

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co plans to keep the bulk of its manufacturing in-house but reiterates a pledge to improve working conditions at its suppliers after admitting excessive overtime and fines for employees in China, a senior executive says. (SAMSUNG-LABOUR/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Miyoung Kim, 600 words)

- CHINA-APPLE/IPHONE5, moved, 250 words