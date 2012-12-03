Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Euro zone manufacturing downturn eases
LONDON - Euro zone manufacturing remains mired in recession
in November while Asian performance, with the exception of
China, is subdued, underscoring a fragile and patchy global
economy. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WRAPUP, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Andy Bruce, 600 words)
+ See also:
- PMI-FINAL/GERMANY, moved, 400 words
- CHINA-PMI/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lucy Hornby, 800 words
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING, moved, 100 words
Greece launches bond buyback offer
ATHENS - Greece says it will buy back bonds through a
modified Dutch auction as part of efforts to cut its ballooning
debt, allowing it to assess the level of demand before setting a
final price for the deal. (GREECE-BUYBACK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
George Georgiopoulos and Deepa Babington, 500 words)
+ See also:
- ECB-NOYER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 550 words
UK lawmakers call for tax crackdown on multinationals
LONDON - A committee of UK lawmakers has called on
government to crack down on multinational companies that make
substantial sales in Britain but pay little tax here, echoing
demands from leaders across Europe for measures to tackle
corporate tax avoidance. (BRITAIN-TAX/BIGBUSINESS, moved, by Tom
Bergin, 640 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-TAX/TREASURY , moved, 360 words
Euro, shares rise on signs of Chinese growth
LONDON - The euro hit a six-week high and shares rise as
signs of quicker Chinese growth boosts investor risk appetite
although gains are capped by U.S. budget worries.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, 500
words)
ECONOMY
In US 'fiscal cliff' manoeuvres it's all about the holiday
WASHINGTON - Watching the events of the past few weeks, you
could have gotten the idea that the United States is not only
going to slip from the "fiscal cliff" but jump lemming-like off
it. (USA FISCAL/CONGRESS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Richard Cowan,
1,000 words)
Britain must hike infrastructure budget - Ernst & Young
LONDON - The British government should focus on
infrastructure projects to boost its economy over the next two
years, a think tank has says. (ERNSTYOUNG-AUTUMNSTATEMENT,
moved, by Luke Jeffs, 370 words)
Euro zone crisis drags down European ad spending - report
LONDON - The euro zone crisis has left Western Europe the
only world region to see a fall in advertising spending this
year, market research group ZenithOptimedia says.
(EUROPE-ADVERTISING/, moved, by Luke Jeffs, 290 words)
Gabon puts squeeze on oil companies
LONDON - Gabon is seeking to squeeze more money out of
foreign oil companies operating in the country, executives say,
potentially damping enthusiasm for a long-awaited deepwater
licensing round due next year. (GABON-OIL, expect by 1100 GMT/6
AM ET, by Tom Bergin and Shadia Nasralla, 650 words)
Indian reforms face test with parliament vote
NEW DELHI - India's stuttering economic reform programme
faces a key parliamentary test this week on whether to let
foreign supermarket chains such as Wal-Mart Stores set up shop,
in a vote that could pave the way for further measures to revive
the economy. (INDIA-REFORMS/, moved, by Matthias Williams, 650
words)
COMPANIES
EADS confirms shareholder shake-up talks
PARIS - EADS confirmed that its French and German
stakeholders were discussing a shake-up of the shareholding
structure and corporate governance at the European aerospace and
defence group. (EADS-STRUCTURE/TALKS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly,
530 words)
Credit Suisse CEO Dougan under pressure despite outsmarting
rival
ZURICH - Credit Suisse boss Brady Dougan has outmanoeuvred
an internal rival with his recent revamp of the Swiss bank and
management shake-up but he is still on borrowed time, senior
banking sources say. (CREDITSUISSE-CEO/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM
ET, by Katharina Bart, 1,120 words)
UBS near $450 mln Libor settlement with US, UK - NYT
ZURICH - Swiss bank UBS AG is close to a settlement with
U.S. and British authorities and is expected to pay more than
$450 million over claims that some of its employees submitted
false Libor rates, the New York Times reports. (UBS-LIBOR/
(UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Sakthi Prasad and
Martin de Sa'Pinto, 400 words)
Delta among suitors for stake in Virgin Atlantic - sources
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines says it is in talks
with interested parties to sell its 49 percent stake in British
carrier Virgin Atlantic, with sources revealing that Delta Air
Lines Inc is among the potential suitors. (DELTA-VIRGIN/ (WRAPUP
2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Soyoung Kim and Charmian Kok, 855 words)
BP to outline upstream growth strategy
LONDON - BP will outline growth plans for its oil and gas
production arm in its first strategy update since striking a
series of deals aimed at getting its Russian and U.S. operations
back on track. (BP-STRATEGY/, moved, by Andrew Callus, 450
words)
Batelco agrees to buy CWC assets in $1 bln deal
DUBAI - Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco), facing
falling home revenue and market share, has agreed to buy Cable &
Wireless Communications' assets in Monaco and some islands in a
deal potentially worth up to $1 billion. (BATELCO/CWC(UPDATE 2),
moved, by Matt Smith and Dinesh Nair, 580 words)
Telefonica considers listing 10-15 pct of Latam unit
MADRID - Spain's Telefonica SA is working on plans to list
10-15 percent of its Latin American unit, its chief executive
says in an interview with the Financial Times.
(TELEFONIC-IPO/LATAM (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
China's dot-com darlings tap cheap global credit
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI - Chinese search engine company Baidu Inc
paid a lower interest rate than Google Inc when it sold $750
million in 10-year bonds last month. China's three dominant
dot-com names - Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd - have
successfully tapped global funding this year, stockpiling a
combined $6 billion in debt despite investor scepticism about
opaque Chinese companies. (CHINA-INTERNET/DEBT, moved, by Umesh
Desai and Pete Sweeney, 900 words)
ANALYSIS
Steel reprieve comes at price for France's Hollande
PARIS - Francois Hollande's bid to rescue steel furnaces in
France's historic industrial heartland was to be the mark of a
president on the side of the workers and a state with the
courage to bring a multinational to heel.
(FRANCE-MITTAL/HOLLANDE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Mark John, 940
words)
Drugmakers step up search for hearing loss medicines
ZURICH/LONDON - When Swiss biotech firm Auris Medical wanted
to recruit patients to test its experimental hearing loss drug,
it decided to enlist partygoers deafened by firecrackers on New
Year's Eve. (HEARING-MEDICINES/ (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by
Caroline Copley and Ben Hirschler, 1,100 words)