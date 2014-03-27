Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
IMF throws Ukraine financial lifeline, Russian economy to
slump
KIEV/MOSCOW - Ukraine wins $27 billion international
financial lifeline, rushed through in the wake of Russia's
annexation of Crimea, as Moscow's economy minister rues the cost
of military action in its former Soviet neighbour.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 1, TV, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moving
shortly, by Natalia Zinets and Elizabeth Piper, 720 words)
Britain orders anti-trust investigation into energy
suppliers
LONDON - Britain orders a full anti-trust investigation into
its energy supply sector after regulators detect signs of price
fixing, start a process that could see some of the biggest
suppliers broken up. (BRITAIN-ENERGY/RETAIL (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC,
PICTURE), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, By Karolin Schaps, 650
words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ENERGY/REVIEW-FACTBOX (FACTBOX), moving shortly,
400 words
Euro, peripheral bond yields fall on ECB easing debate
LONDON - The euro falls and peripheral European government
bond yields hit new multi-year lows as speculation grows the
European Central Bank may ease monetary policy soon, while
European shares track Wall Street lower. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by Natsuko Waki, 445 words)
Chinese tech shares tumble as weak King debut in U.S. spooks
investors
HONG KONG - Shares in Chinese Internet and software
companies tumble, tracking losses in U.S.-listed peers, after a
weak debut by gaming firm King Digital Entertainment Plc
highlight investor concerns that the sector is overpriced.
(MARKETS-TECH/CHINA (UPDATE 2), moved, 430 words)
ECONOMY
Bank of England readies tools to tackle housing bubble
LONDON - The Bank of England urges banks to consider the
risk of future spikes in interest rates when they approve
mortgages, and prepares tools to rein back potentially dangerous
lending. (BRITAIN-BOE/, moved, 455 words)
UK retail sales rise more than expected in Feb, led by food
stores
LONDON - British retail sales rise by more than expected in
February led by food stores, showing consumer spending remains
an important engine of growth. (BRITAIN RETAIL/, moved, 300
words)
Fed's Bullard sees potential risk of bubble as easy policy
unwound
HONG KONG - A bubble could form in the U.S. economy even as
the Federal Reserve unwinds its accommodative policy, a top U.S.
central banker says, adding policymakers' ability to spot them
has improved substantially. (USA-FED/BULLARD (UPDATE 3), moved,
by Michael Flaherty and Saikat Chatterjee, 570 words)
French consumer confidence sees surprise March rebound
PARIS - French consumer confidence rebounds unexpectedly in
March in a sign households may at last be seeing signs of
economic recovery even though unemployment remains at record
levels. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 365 words)
Reuters ECB and BoE monetary policy polls
Reuters has surveyed more than 80 economists on the outlook
for the European Central Bank and the Bank of England's monetary
policy paths. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM
ET. (ECB-RATES-POLL/, by Deepti Govind, 600 words)
+ See also:
- BOE-RATES-POLL/, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words
Sluggish economy prompts QE rethink at Germany's Bundesbank
FRANKFURT - Europe's slow economic recovery and deflation
fears have prompted Germany's Bundesbank to take a closer look
at printing money, one of the most divisive tools the European
Central Bank has in its arsenal. (ECB/BUNDESBANK, moved, by Eva
Taylor, 700 words)
India's central bank to keep rates on hold next week as
inflation eases
DELHI - The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its
key interest rate steady at 8 percent on April 1 as inflation
has eased, according to all 53 economists polled by Reuters.
(INDIA-CENBANK/ (POLL), moved, by Shaloo Shrivastava and Swati
Chaturvedi, 400 words)
COMPANIES
Raiffeisen sticks to Russia as Q4 profit tops forecasts
VIENNA - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) reaffirms its
commitment to the lucrative Russian market and plays down
problems in Ukraine that have cast a shadow over central and
eastern Europe's number two lender. (RAIFFEISEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 350 words)
SMA Solar posts biggest ever loss as margins evaporate
FRANKFURT - SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company by
sales, posts its biggest ever annual net loss as it takes a hit
from plunging demand in its European core market as well as
competition from lower-cost Asian rivals. (SMA SOLAR-RESULTS
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 355 words)
+ See also:
- POWER-GERMANY/DANSKE, moved, by Vera Eckert and Michael
Kahn, 500 words
Russia's Sberbank's 2013 net profit up 4 pct, misses target
MOSCOW - Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank, posts a 4.1
percent rise in full year earnings due to increased lending but
fails to meet its own target because of a rise in provisions for
loan losses as Russia's economy deteriorates.
(RUSSIA-SBERBANK/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 315 words)
H&M results disappoint as fashion competition mounts
STOCKHOLM - Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second biggest
fashion retailer, posts weaker-than-expected first-quarter
profits as it invests heavily in areas such as online services
with competition heating up in the budget clothes market. (H&M/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Mia Shanley and Helena Soderpalm,
600 words)
British cost agency to take broader view of drug value
LONDON - British healthcare cost agency NICE is to take a
broader view of the value offered by new medicines under
proposals that may make it more likely that it will say "yes" to
novel drugs in future. (PHARMACEUTICALS-BRITAIN/, moved, by Ben
Hirschler, 660 words)
GSK links with top labs on "big data" drug project
LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline is linking with two top bioscience
centres on an open-access research project to tap into "big
data" generated by gene research, in a move highlighting how
drug companies are learning to share. (PHARMACEUTICALS-DATA/,
moved, by Ben Hirschler, 480 words)
+ See also:
- NOVARTIS/LDK378, moved, 225 words
London Stock Exchange sees 91 percent leap in capital raised
LONDON - The London Stock Exchange says that money raised on
its markets soared by 91 percent in the 11 months to the end of
February and that there was a good pipeline ahead. (LSE-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 300 words)
Strikes hit German airports as public sector pushes for
higher pay
FRANKFURT - Germany's main airports are hit by a strike, as
public sector workers expand industrial action to put more
pressure on the government in pay talks.
(GERMANY-AIRPORT/STRIKE, moved, 425 words)
Chinese developers seek alternative financing as investors
grow wary
HONG KONG - China's property developers are turning to
commercial mortgage-backed securities and looking at other
alternative financing as creditors grow more discriminating in
the face of rising concerns about the country's real estate and
debt markets. (CHINA-PROPERTY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Clare Jim
and Umesh Desai, 1,000 words)
Glencore suspends Australia coal mine as market worsens
SYDNEY - Glencore Xstrata will suspend operations at its
Ravensworth underground coal mine in Australia following a
plunge in coal prices due to a supply glut.
(AUSTRALIA-COAL/GLENCORE XSTRATA (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)