Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
China's premier seeks to reassure markets with pledge of
support for economy
BEIJING - China's Premier Li Keqiang sought to reassure
jittery global investors that Beijing was ready to support the
cooling economy, saying the government had the necessary
policies in place and would push ahead with infrastructure
investment. (CHINA-ECONOMY/LI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Aileen Wang
and Jonathan Standing, 680 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, by Adam Rose, 600
words
Ukraine faces painful slog to economic recovery
KIEV - Smarting from Ukraine's U-turn towards Europe, Russia
is likely to employ every weapon in its economic arsenal to
ensure its neighbour's road to financial recovery is as painful
as possible, even when paved with billions of dollars in Western
aid. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ECONOMY, moved, by Alessandra Prentice,
1,155 words)
Spanish CPI shock flags euro deflation risks
LONDON - The euro and benchmark German bond yields slide to
three-week lows as a surprise fall in Spanish inflation bolsters
investors' bets the European Central Bank will ease policy next
week to ward off the threat of a sustained bout of
deflation.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Jamie
McGeever, 750 words)
Intesa Sanpaolo posts 4.55 bln-euro net loss after
writedowns
MILAN - Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, posts
a net loss of 4.55 billion euros ($6.25 billion), due to heavy
writedowns on bad loans and impairments on some units, but says
it is now on course to rebuild profits. (INTESASANPAOLO/ (UPDATE
2), moving shortly, by Silvia Aloisi, 430 words)
INSIGHT
Economic "honeymoon" between Germany and China fades
BERLIN - As Xi Jinping prepares to make the first trip to
Germany by a Chinese president in eight years, lofty goals to
boost trade between the world's top exporters look hopelessly
out of reach, and German firms are beginning to rethink their
aggressive push into China. (CHINA-GERMANY/ (INSIGHT), moved, by
Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke, 1,090 words)
INVESTMENT
Japanese markets face tough new fiscal year
LONDON - Japan's financial markets face a challenging new
fiscal year as economic slowdown in China and other emerging
trading partners and a looming sales tax hike make investors shy
of risks and keep strong flows to cash-like assets.
(INVESTMENT-JAPAN/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Natsuko Waki, 800 words)
ECONOMY
Fed's Evans sees no rate rise before mid-2015
HONG KONG - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to keep rates
at rock bottom until late 2015 and then increase them only
moderately over the next year because it will otherwise risk
derailing a building economic recovery, a top Fed official says.
(USA-FED/EVANS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee and
Michael Flaherty, 430 words)
UK posts larger than expected current account deficit, GDP
unrevised
LONDON - Britain's current account was much bigger than
expected in the fourth quarter, another warning sign about the
sustainability of the country's economic recovery, official data
shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 360 words)
Spain consumer prices fall at fastest pace since Oct 2009
MADRID - Spanish national consumer prices fall at their
fastest annual pace in almost four-and-a-half years in March,
preliminary data shows, fueling concerns of deflation in the
euro zone. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)
UK and Germany say EU reform must be fair to non-euro
members -FT
LONDON - Germany joins Britain in calling for European Union
reforms that are fair to countries outside the euro zone,
bolstering British Prime Minister David Cameron's attempts to
placate eurosceptics at home. (BRITAIN-GERMANY/EU (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Andy Bruce, 345 words)
French consumer spending weaker than expected in February
PARIS - French consumer spending rises much less than
expected in February, data shows, a day after a survey of
household confidence recorded a surprise rebound this month.
(FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 270 words)
UK March consumer sentiment hits highest since mid-2007 -
GfK
LONDON - British consumer sentiment rose in March to its
highest level since around the start of the financial crisis in
2007, a survey from researchers GfK shows.
(BRITAIN-CONSUMER/GFK, moved, 315 words)
Japan Feb consumer inflation steady, spending hit by weather
TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices rise for a ninth
straight month in March from a year earlier and labour demand
improves - further evidence the economy is making headway
against years of deflation and stagnation. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White, 500
words)
S&P affirms ratings on Austria, outlook stable
SYDNEY/VIENNA - Standard & Poor's affirms its AA plus/A-1
plus long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign
credit ratings on Austria, saying the outlook is stable.
(RATINGS-AUSTRIA/S&P (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)
COMPANIES
Rusal posts steep 2013 loss, still in debt talks
HONG KONG - Russian aluminium producer United Company Rusal
Plc posts a $3.2 billion loss for 2013, hurt by lower prices and
restructuring charges, and says it is in still in talks to
renegotiate part of its debt. (RUSAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
660 words)
A string of mega deals drives global M&A recovery in Q1
LONDON - A string of large transactions drove the value of
global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity up by 54 percent
in the first quarter compared to the same period last year,
reflecting greater deal-making confidence among chief
executives. (M&A-Q1/, moved, by Sophie Sassard and Anjuli
Davies, 1,200 words)
Denmark's OW Bunker sets IPO price near top of range
COPENHAGEN - Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker set the
price of its initial public offering near the top of the
indicated range, giving it a market capitalisation of about 5.3
billion Danish Crowns ($975.34 million), it says. (OWBUNKER-IPO/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Ole Mikkelsen, 235 words)
Russian carmaker Avtovaz reports loss for 2013
MOSCOW - Russia's biggest automaker Avtovaz falls to a net
loss of 7.9 billion roubles ($222 million) in the past year and
said its main goal for 2014 is to make the company profitable.
(RUSSIA-AVTOVAZ/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 140 words)
Woodside delays signing landmark Israeli gas field deal
JERUSALEM/MELBOURNE - Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd
delays signing a landmark agreement to take up to a $2.7 billion
stake in Israel's Leviathan gas field, but says it is in talks
to overcome remaining issues. (ISRAEL-LEVIATHAN/WOODSIDE (UPDATE
2), moved, by Sonali Paul and Ari Rabinovitch, 500 words)
Sekisui House buys Tokyo property for $720 mln -sources
TOKYO - Japan's Sekisui House is buying an office tower in
central Tokyo for 74 billion yen ($720 million), as property
prices rise to levels that allow lenders to recoup losses from a
bust that followed the global financial crisis.
(JAPAN-PROPERTY/SEKISUI HOUSE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Junko
Fujita, 400 words)