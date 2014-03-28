Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China's premier seeks to reassure markets with pledge of support for economy

BEIJING - China's Premier Li Keqiang sought to reassure jittery global investors that Beijing was ready to support the cooling economy, saying the government had the necessary policies in place and would push ahead with infrastructure investment. (CHINA-ECONOMY/LI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing, 680 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, by Adam Rose, 600 words

Ukraine faces painful slog to economic recovery

KIEV - Smarting from Ukraine's U-turn towards Europe, Russia is likely to employ every weapon in its economic arsenal to ensure its neighbour's road to financial recovery is as painful as possible, even when paved with billions of dollars in Western aid. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ECONOMY, moved, by Alessandra Prentice, 1,155 words)

Spanish CPI shock flags euro deflation risks

LONDON - The euro and benchmark German bond yields slide to three-week lows as a surprise fall in Spanish inflation bolsters investors' bets the European Central Bank will ease policy next week to ward off the threat of a sustained bout of deflation.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Jamie McGeever, 750 words)

Intesa Sanpaolo posts 4.55 bln-euro net loss after writedowns

MILAN - Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, posts a net loss of 4.55 billion euros ($6.25 billion), due to heavy writedowns on bad loans and impairments on some units, but says it is now on course to rebuild profits. (INTESASANPAOLO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Silvia Aloisi, 430 words)

INSIGHT

Economic "honeymoon" between Germany and China fades

BERLIN - As Xi Jinping prepares to make the first trip to Germany by a Chinese president in eight years, lofty goals to boost trade between the world's top exporters look hopelessly out of reach, and German firms are beginning to rethink their aggressive push into China. (CHINA-GERMANY/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke, 1,090 words)

INVESTMENT

Japanese markets face tough new fiscal year

LONDON - Japan's financial markets face a challenging new fiscal year as economic slowdown in China and other emerging trading partners and a looming sales tax hike make investors shy of risks and keep strong flows to cash-like assets. (INVESTMENT-JAPAN/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Fed's Evans sees no rate rise before mid-2015

HONG KONG - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to keep rates at rock bottom until late 2015 and then increase them only moderately over the next year because it will otherwise risk derailing a building economic recovery, a top Fed official says. (USA-FED/EVANS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee and Michael Flaherty, 430 words)

UK posts larger than expected current account deficit, GDP unrevised

LONDON - Britain's current account was much bigger than expected in the fourth quarter, another warning sign about the sustainability of the country's economic recovery, official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 360 words)

Spain consumer prices fall at fastest pace since Oct 2009

MADRID - Spanish national consumer prices fall at their fastest annual pace in almost four-and-a-half years in March, preliminary data shows, fueling concerns of deflation in the euro zone. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

UK and Germany say EU reform must be fair to non-euro members -FT

LONDON - Germany joins Britain in calling for European Union reforms that are fair to countries outside the euro zone, bolstering British Prime Minister David Cameron's attempts to placate eurosceptics at home. (BRITAIN-GERMANY/EU (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce, 345 words)

French consumer spending weaker than expected in February

PARIS - French consumer spending rises much less than expected in February, data shows, a day after a survey of household confidence recorded a surprise rebound this month. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 270 words)

UK March consumer sentiment hits highest since mid-2007 - GfK

LONDON - British consumer sentiment rose in March to its highest level since around the start of the financial crisis in 2007, a survey from researchers GfK shows. (BRITAIN-CONSUMER/GFK, moved, 315 words)

Japan Feb consumer inflation steady, spending hit by weather

TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices rise for a ninth straight month in March from a year earlier and labour demand improves - further evidence the economy is making headway against years of deflation and stagnation. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White, 500 words)

S&P affirms ratings on Austria, outlook stable

SYDNEY/VIENNA - Standard & Poor's affirms its AA plus/A-1 plus long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Austria, saying the outlook is stable. (RATINGS-AUSTRIA/S&P (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

COMPANIES

Rusal posts steep 2013 loss, still in debt talks

HONG KONG - Russian aluminium producer United Company Rusal Plc posts a $3.2 billion loss for 2013, hurt by lower prices and restructuring charges, and says it is in still in talks to renegotiate part of its debt. (RUSAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 660 words)

A string of mega deals drives global M&A recovery in Q1

LONDON - A string of large transactions drove the value of global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity up by 54 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, reflecting greater deal-making confidence among chief executives. (M&A-Q1/, moved, by Sophie Sassard and Anjuli Davies, 1,200 words)

Denmark's OW Bunker sets IPO price near top of range

COPENHAGEN - Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker set the price of its initial public offering near the top of the indicated range, giving it a market capitalisation of about 5.3 billion Danish Crowns ($975.34 million), it says. (OWBUNKER-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ole Mikkelsen, 235 words)

Russian carmaker Avtovaz reports loss for 2013

MOSCOW - Russia's biggest automaker Avtovaz falls to a net loss of 7.9 billion roubles ($222 million) in the past year and said its main goal for 2014 is to make the company profitable. (RUSSIA-AVTOVAZ/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 140 words)

Woodside delays signing landmark Israeli gas field deal

JERUSALEM/MELBOURNE - Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd delays signing a landmark agreement to take up to a $2.7 billion stake in Israel's Leviathan gas field, but says it is in talks to overcome remaining issues. (ISRAEL-LEVIATHAN/WOODSIDE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonali Paul and Ari Rabinovitch, 500 words)

Sekisui House buys Tokyo property for $720 mln -sources

TOKYO - Japan's Sekisui House is buying an office tower in central Tokyo for 74 billion yen ($720 million), as property prices rise to levels that allow lenders to recoup losses from a bust that followed the global financial crisis. (JAPAN-PROPERTY/SEKISUI HOUSE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Junko Fujita, 400 words)