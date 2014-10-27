Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Monte dei Paschi drags Europe's banks lower post-stress test
LONDON - Italy's Monte dei Paschi slumps after having the
biggest capital hole to fill in a health check of European banks
that was generally seen as good news for the sector.
(EU-BANKS/SHARES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve Slater and Sudip
Kar-Gupta, 600 words)
+ See also:
- LLOYDS BANK-STRATEGY/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Matt
Scuffham, 600 words
- EU-BANKS/ANALYSIS, moved, by Laura Noonan, 700 words
German business morale weakens to lowest level in almost two
years
BERLIN - German business sentiment darkens in October for a
sixth month running, hitting its lowest level in almost two
years and suggesting Europe's largest economy could be in for a
bumpy ride in the fourth quarter. The Ifo business climate index
fell to 103.2, its weakest reading since December 2012.
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 500
words)
Goldman slashes oil price forecast, as output tops demand
Goldman Sachs has slashed its 2015 oil price forecasts,
making it the most bearish among major financial institutions,
following a near 25 percent fall in crude prices over the past
five months. (OIL-FORECAST/GOLDMAN (UPDATE 3), moved, by Aaron
Sheldrick, 840 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christopher Johnson,
535 words
- OIL-ASIA/REFINERIES (PICTURE), moved, by Meeyoung Cho and
Florence Tan, 800 words
Bank stress test relief lifts European assets
LONDON - European stocks, low-rated government bonds and the
single currency all rise as financial markets give a tentative
thumbs-up to euro zone bank health checks. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 4), moved, by John Geddie, 555 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words
ECONOMY
Federal Reserve to take away the punch bowl
LONDON - Unless it springs a major surprise, the U.S.
Federal Reserve will call time this week on its programme of
government bond purchases, which at one point was pumping $85
billion a month into financial markets and the economy.
(ECONOMY-GLOBAL/, moved, by Mike Peacock, 825 words)
Departing Barroso sees EU stronger after euro debt crisis
BRUSSELS - Outside the European Commission's hulking
headquarters, a poster on a street lamp proclaims "Titanic:
final weeks". It is advertising an exhibition in Brussels on the
cruise liner sunk by an iceberg off Newfoundland a century ago.
(EU-BARROSO/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,065 words)
Corporate lending in euro zone periphery slumps further
FRANKFURT - Lending to companies in the euro zone periphery
continued to fall in September, while banks in core countries
kept lending more, data from the European Central Bank shows,
highlighting the divergence in economic strength in the bloc.
(ECB-M3/LENDING, moved, 250 words)
Development lenders pledge $8 bln to Horn of Africa
ADDIS ABABA - Global development lenders, including the
World Bank, African Development Bank and European Union, pledge
more than $8 billion to boost economic growth and reduce poverty
in eight countries in the Horn of Africa.
(AFRICA-ECONOMY/WORLDBANK, moved, by Aaron Maasho, 420 words)
London's finance firms hiring more female, overseas staff
LONDON - London's financial services industry is leaving its
"old boy's club" image behind, after sharply increasing
recruitment of women and overseas staff over the last year,
research showed on Monday. (BRITAIN-BANKS/DIVERSITY, moved,
400 words)
COMPANIES
Tough European outlook weighs on TNT Express
AMSTERDAM - Dutch logistics company TNT Express makes a
third-quarter loss on lower revenues as fierce competition and
slack growth in its core markets and a provision set aside to
settle a fine from French competition authorities eat into
margins. (TNTEXPRESS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0830
GMT/0430 AM ET, by Thomas Escritt, 450 words)
Sanofi board says CEO succession not on meeting agenda
PARIS - Sanofi's board of directors says Chief Executive
Chris Viehbacher's succession is not on the agenda of a meeting
scheduled later on Monday, after Les Echos newspaper reported
the board might address the subject. (SANOFI-CHIEF/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 440 words)
Genie Energy hit by setbacks in Israel oil exploration bid
JERUSALEM - U.S.-based Genie Energy, a niche oil company
backed by Rupert Murdoch, is facing a difficult future in Israel
after an oil shale pilot was recently banned and the Supreme
Court put its exploration plans in the Golan Heights on hold.
(GENIE ENERGY-ISRAEL/OIL (INTERVIEW), moving shortly, by Ari
Rabinovitch, 690 words)
Takata may take charge for airbag recalls - sources
TOKYO - Takata Corp is considering booking a quarterly
charge of 2-3 billion yen ($19-$28 million) to cover the cost of
additional recalls of vehicles fitted with potentially defective
airbags, two people familiar with the matter say.
(AUTOS-TAKATA/CHARGE, moved, 425 words)
Iron ore under pressure, traders struggle to sell cargoes
SINGAPORE - Iron ore futures in China and Singapore slips as
traders struggle to sell cargoes in a market hurting from a glut
in supply. (MARKETS-IRONORE/, moved, by Manolo Serapio Jr, 500
words)
Agile Property gets key extension for part of $475 mln loan
HONG KONG - Agile Property Holdings Ltd says it has obtained
a critical 12-month extension to repay what remains of a $475
million loan due in December, resolving one of the biggest
short-term refinancing risks facing the struggling Chinese
developer. (AGILE-LOANS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Clare Jim and
Umesh Desai, 475 words)