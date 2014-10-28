Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
UBS raises legal reserves by $1.9 bln, debates FX settlement
ZURICH - UBS bulked up its third-quarter legal reserves by
1.8 billion Swiss francs($1.9 billion), amid talks to settle
allegations that its dealers colluded and manipulated key
reference rates in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign currency
market. (UBS AG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 735 words)
+ See also:
- BANCA PASCHI-BANCA CARIGE/, moved, 150 words
BP raises dividend despite drop in oil price, Russia
LONDON - Oil major BP increases dividends in the third
quarter as it sees a jump in operating cash flow despite lower
oil prices and a steep drop in contributions from Russia where a
depreciating rouble hits its income. (BP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3),
moving shortly, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso, 650 words)
+ See also:
- BG GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Karolin Schaps,
410 words
- TOTAL-NORWAY/, moved, 170 words
- KVAERNER-RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words
Lloyds dealt new blow with $1.5 bln mis-selling charge
LONDON - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group has taken another
900 million pound ($1.5 billion) charge to compensate customers
mis-sold loan insurance, delivering a further blow to the bank
that only passed narrowly a European health check.
(LLOYDS-RESULTS/MIS-SELLING (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham
and Steve Slater, 560 words)
Shares push higher, bonds steady ahead of Fed meeting
LONDON - World stocks inch up and U.S. bond yields steady
after almost three weeks of gains as the Federal Reserve
prepares for what should be a historic step -- formally ending
years of aggressive monetary stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE
4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words
ECONOMY
Swedish central bank cuts rate to zero to fight deflation
STOCKHOLM - Sweden's central bank cuts its key interest rate
by a bigger than expected 25 basis points to a record low of
zero percent to fight persistently low inflation, sending the
crown currency to a four-year low on the dollar.
(SWEDEN-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by
Simon Johnson, 700 words)
Low oil prices threaten Norway's Arctic, UK's mature fields
OSLO - Big oil and gas finds along Europe's northern edge,
once hailed as breakthrough discoveries, could remain
undeveloped due to low oil prices, possibly reducing supplies by
over a billion barrels of oil equivalents, industry experts say.
(OIL-EUROPE/INVESTMENT, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Balazs
Koranyi and Gwladys Fouche, 900 words)
China's factory profit growth slows as demand weakens
BEIJING - China's industrial profit growth slowed in the
first nine months, reinforcing signs of fragility in the world's
second-largest economy, as factories struggled with falling
prices and softening domestic demand. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROFITS
(UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley White,
400 words
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-KURODA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika
Kihara, 715 words
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (PREVIEW), moved, by Leika Kihara, 925
words
COMPANIES
StanChart profit tumbles, plans extra $400 mln in cost cuts
HONG KONG/LONDON - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered
warns investors that profits will fall in the second half of
this year after earnings in the third quarter slumped due to a
surge in bad loans and higher regulation and compliance
costs.(STANCHART-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by
Lawrence White and Steve Slater, 520 words)
+ See also:
- NOMURA HLDGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 430 words
Sanofi warns key diabetes business will slow in 2015
PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi says its leading business of
diabetes treatments will stall next year due to tough
competition on prices, sending its shares down 7 percent.
(SANOFI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by
Natalie Huet, 800 words)
Novartis Q3 results beat as new drugs gain momentum
ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Novartis reports
better-than-expected results, as strong sales of new products
and its leukaemia drug Glivec help offset full copycat
competition to its former best-selling blood pressure treatment
Diovan. (NOVARTIS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM
ET, by Caroline Copley, 650 words)
+ See also:
- CELESIO-RESULTS/, moved, 100 words
E.ON puts back offer deadline for Italian assets to end Nov
MILAN - The sale of the Italian assets of German energy
giant E.ON has hit another hurdle as the deadline for binding
offers is pushed back to late November, four sources familiar
with the matter say. (E.ON-M&A/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Stephen Jewkes, 500 words)
Dutch telecoms group KPN's core profit above estimates
BRUSSELS - Dutch telecoms group KPN reports
better-than-expected results for the third quarter as the pace
of revenue decline at its consumer mobile and business units
slow. (KPN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words)
China trainmakers CSR, CNR in talks to merge - state media
SHANGHAI - China's top trainmakers, China CNR and CSR Corp,
are in merger talks to create a giant able to compete globally
with the likes of Siemens and Bombardier, state media reports.
(CHINA CNR-CSR CORP/M&A (UPDATE 3), moved, by Brenda Goh, 670
words)
U.S. consumers sue Takata over airbags, seek class action
Takata Corp, the Japanese company whose potentially
defective airbags have led to the recall of millions of
vehicles, has been sued by consumers who claimed Takata and
several car manufacturers defrauded them by concealing crucial
information. (TAKATA-AIRBAGS/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 1), moved, 350
words)
+ See also:
- HONDA RESULTS/, moved, 450 words)
Samsung heir apparent moves to tighten grip on group firms
SEOUL - Samsung Group heir apparent Jay Y. Lee is moving to
acquire small stakes in two of the group's financial firms,
which analysts say will help the scion solidify control of South
Korea's largest conglomerate as a succession looms. (SAMSUNG
LIFE-SAMSUNG F&M INS/M&A (UPDATE 1), moved, by Se Young Lee, 200
words)