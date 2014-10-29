Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Deutsche Bank posts quarterly net loss as legal costs weigh

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank reports a net loss in the third quarter as heavy legal costs weighed on earnings, while a modest rise in investment banking results lagged many of the big gains seen by its peers. (DEUTSCHEBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze, 550 words)

Sanofi board ousts CEO Viehbacher due to management style

PARIS - Sanofi's board ousts its chief executive of six years at a special meeting, two days after it emerged he had fallen out with the French drugmaker's chairman, wiping more billions off its market value. (SANOFI SA-MANAGEMENT/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Noëlle Mennella and Natalie Huet, 370 words)

Fed set to end one crisis chapter even as global risks rise

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to shutter its bond-buying programme, closing one controversial chapter in its crisis response even as it struggles to manage a full return to normal monetary policy. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, by Howard Schneider, 570 words)

Shares rise as investors put faith in Fed's message

LONDON - World stocks rise, lifted by strong corporate earnings and investor optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve won't raise interest rates for some time, even as it is expected to officially wind down its bond-buying stimulus programme. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 680 words)

ECONOMY

German exports to Russia plunge 26 pct in August, data shows

BERLIN - German exports to Russia fell by more than 26 percent on the year in August, the sharpest fall since the financial crisis in 2009, according to data that underlines the impact of Russia sanctions on Europe's biggest economy. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/RUSSIA-EXPORTS, moved, 200 words)

Eurozone banks expect to sharp loan demand rise in Q4 - ECB

FRANKFURT - Companies' demand for loans from euro zone banks rose in the third quarter and is expected to increase sharply in the final three months of the year, the European Central Bank says. (ECB/BANKLENDINGSURVEY, moved, 275 words)

Ukraine, Russia, EU try again to forge gas deal

BRUSSELS - Ukraine and Russia begin new gas crisis talks brokered by the European Commission, but Kiev's lack of cash could have pushed a deal out of reach. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS TALKS, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Barbara Lewis, 800 words)

Russian cbank launches first dollar repo auction

MOSCOW - The Russian central bank is making the first weekly auction of 28-day forex repos to provide foreign currency to banks, as Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis keep dollars in short supply. (RUSSIA-CENBANK/REPOS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Jason Bush, 500 words)

UK mortgage approvals fall to lowest level since July 2013

LONDON - British lenders approved the fewest mortgages in more than a year last month, as evidence mounts that a big rebound in housing market activity over the past year has come off the boil. (BRITAIN-LENDING/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 340 words)

Reuters ECB and BoE monetary policy polls

LONDON/BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed over 100 economists on the monetary policy outlook for the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. (ECB-POLICY/POLL, expect by 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

Norway's $860 bln oil fund returns just 0.1 pct in Q3

OSLO - Norway's $860 billion sovereign wealth returned just 0.1 percent in the third quarter, below the 3.3 percent three months earlier, as a strong performance by U.S. stock markets was offset by a weak performance in Europe, it says. (NORWAY-SWF/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

As deflation deadline nears, BOJ faces prospect of failure

TOKYO - With just five months left before Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's self-imposed deadline for banishing deflation, the Bank of Japan is preparing for failure, and the first casualty could be its facade of board unity (JAPAN-BOJ/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Leika Kihara, 1,450 words)

World Bank urges China to cut growth target to 7 pct

BEIJING - China can cut its economic growth target to 7 percent next year without hurting its labour market, the World Bank says even as it urges Beijing to get rid of rigid growth objectives. (CHINA-WORLDBANK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jake Spring, 835 words)

COMPANIES

New Total chief to visit key oil contacts as Q3 profits dip

PARIS - The new head of Total will embark on a tour to meet crucial contacts at oil-rich countries in the next few weeks and will forge ahead with cost cuts in the face of the falling oil prices that squeezed third-quarter profits. (TOTAL-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Michel Rose, 860 words)

Rising lending revenue helps Spain's BBVA triple Q3 profit

MADRID - Spain's BBVA says net profit had tripled in the third quarter from a year ago as lending revenue rose in markets such as Mexico and losses from soured debts kept receding. (BBVA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, 750 words)

Israel's Leumi warns US tax settlement may be tougher

JERUSALEM - Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, says a settlement with U.S. regulators over possible tax evasion by the bank's American clients could be much higher than previously estimated. (BANK LEUMI LE IS-PROBE/USA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ari Rabinovitch, 430 words)

Air France-KLM sees more belt-tightening after pilot strike

PARIS - Air France-KLM says it will limit investments and accelerate cost controls next year to mop up the remaining impact of a recent pilots strike that helped slash its operating profit by more than half in the third quarter. (AIRFRANCE-KLM/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher and Matthias Blamont, 820 words)

Volkswagen recalls Audi cars in China over air bag issue

SHANGHAI - FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Ltd, a Chinese joint venture of Volkswagen, will recall 270,635 Audi cars in China due to an air bag software issue, China's quality watchdog says. (VOLKSWAGEN-CHINA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 250 words)

Standard Life outlook muddied by British pension changes

LONDON - Insurer Standard Life reports strong net inflows in the third quarter but says that changes in British pension rules cut sales of key products and made the outlook uncertain. (STANDARDLIFE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 330 words)

Software AG Q3 operating profit flat, beats expectations

FRANKFURT - German business software maker Software AG posts flat third-quarter operating profit, beating expectations, as cost cuts aimed at turning around its consulting business start to pay off. (SOFTWARE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Vivendi's SFR posts 2.9 pct drop in 9-month revenue

PARIS - Vivendi says its SFR mobile division posts a 2.9 percent drop in revenue in the first nine months of the year, pulled down by its retail business. (VIVENDI-SFR/, moved, 130 words)

Britain's Next cuts profit guidance as sales feel the heat

LONDON - Britain's No.2 clothing retailer Next cut its profit guidance after unusually warm weather suppressed demand for its winter wear, sending an ominous sign to rivals ahead of the crucial Christmas season. (NEXT UK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

US SEC probing private equity performance figures - sources

NEW YORK - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is examining how private equity firms report a key metric of their past performance when they market new funds to investors, as the regulator boosts its scrutiny of the industry, according to people familiar with the matter. (SEC-PRIVATEEQUITY (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, 720 words)