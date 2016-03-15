Editor: Peter Graff +44 207 542 3479
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on economy,
inflation
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan says it will maintain its massive
asset buying programme at existing levels but offers a bleaker
view of the economy, suggesting it may roll out more stimulus as
it struggles to reach an elusive inflation target.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara,
700 words)
Europe shares track Asia lower after gloomy BOJ economy view
LONDON - European shares fall, mirroring declines in Asia
after the Bank of Japan paints a bleaker picture of the Japanese
economy and helps push the yen higher, and as oil prices drop
again. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1200 GMT/0800 AM
ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 515 words)
UK's Sainsbury's reports first quarterly sales growth in 2
years
LONDON - Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket,
beat expectations with its first quarterly underlying sales
growth in over two years, potentially helping its takeover
approach for Argos-owner Home Retail. (SAINSBURY-OUTLOOK/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)
Australia's Asciano bows to $6.8 bln break-up bid
SYDNEY - Australia's Asciano Ltd agreed to a A$9.1 billion
($6.8 billion) buyout by two global consortia after a
seven-month bidding war for the port and rail giant, although
doubts persist over anti-trust and foreign ownership issues.
(ASCIANO-M&A/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Byron Kaye, 420
words)
MARKETS
Euro zone bond rally pauses before Fed meeting
LONDON - The post-ECB rally in euro zone government bonds
comes to a halt as investors become wary that the U.S. Federal
Reserve could signal this week that it expects to hike interest
rates further in coming months. (EUROZONE-BONDS/, moved, by
Marius Zaharia, 345 words)
ECONOMY
French growth to be less than 1.4 pct in 2016 - central bank
chief
PARIS - France's economy is set to grow this year less than
the 1.4 percent the European Central Bank has forecast for the
broader euro zone, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de
Galhau says. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ECB (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 365
words)
Swedish inflation trending higher, easing pressure on cbank
STOCKHOLM - Swedish consumer price rises slowed in February
compared to the previous month but the trend in inflation
remained positive, data shows, supporting views the central bank
is done easing its already record-loose monetary policy.
(SWEDEN/CPI (UPDATE 1), moved, 295 words)
Indonesia Feb trade surplus tops $1 bln as exports higher
than forecast
JAKARTA - Indonesia produced its largest trade surplus in
seven months in February, as exports declined at the slowest
annual pace since October 2014. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE
1, PICTURE), moved, by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo, 380
words)
Bangladesh central bank governor resigns over cyber heist
DHAKA - Bangladesh's central bank governor Atiur Rahman says
he has resigned after $81 million was stolen from the bank's
account at the New York Fed in one of the largest cyber heists
in history. (USA-FED/BANGLADESH-RESIGNATION (UPDATE 1, PICTURE),
moved, by Serajul Quadir, 310 words)
Turkish Nov-Jan unemployment rate 10.8 percent - statistics
office
ANKARA - Turkish unemployment edged down to 10.8 percent in
November-January from 10.9 percent in the same period last year,
but up from 10.5 percent in October-December, the Turkish
Statistics Institute says. (TURKEY-EMPLOYMENT/, moved, 100
words)
COMPANIES
Italy's Campari to acquire French liqueur maker Grand
Marnier
MILAN - Italy's Campari, the world's sixth largest spirits
company, says it will launch a friendly takeover bid for Grand
Marnier valuing the French liqueur maker at 684 million euros
($759 million). (GRANDMARNIER-M&A/CAMPARI (UPDATE 1), moved, 185
words)
Legal & General profit up 14 pct, solvency ratio weighs
LONDON - British insurer Legal & General posts a 14 percent
rise in 2015 operating profit, in line with forecasts, but a
capital position below some expectations put pressure on its
shares. (LEGAL & GENERAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Carolyn
Cohn, 300 words)
Profit at Russia's Sberbank doubles in Q4
MOSCOW - Russia's top bank Sberbank made 72.6 billion
roubles ($1.03 billion) in fourth-quarter net profit, 48
percent higher than a year earlier and better than analysts had
forecast. (RUSSIA-SBERBANK/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 180 words)
Antofagasta cancels final dividend as profit falls by 58 pct
LONDON - Chilean miner Antofagasta cancels its final
dividend as it posts a 58 percent fall in annual core profit,
hit by a rout in the price of copper. (ANTOFAGASTA-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Eric Onstad, 435 words)
Mild winter price cuts lift H&M's February sales
STOCKHOLM - Swedish budget fashion firm Hennes & Mauritz's
sales growth missed forecasts in February, despite a pick up due
to price cuts that are expected to dent its quarterly profit.
(H&M-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Anna Ringstrom, 370 words)
SFR pledges to invest more to lure back mobile clients
PARIS - France's SFR says it will accelerate investment in
high-speed mobile internet services to try to catch up with
rivals after losing about 1 million mobile customers last year.
(SFR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mathieu Rosemain and
Gwénaëlle Barzic, 365 words)
CEZ expects net profit to drop 35 percent this year
PRAGUE - Czech electricity producer CEZ expects its net
profit to drop by 35 percent this year to 18 billion crowns
($739 million), mainly due to lower market prices and rising
write-offs, the company says. (CEZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
245 words)
Britain's Balfour expects to restart dividend from half year
Balfour Beatty Plc expects to restart its dividend at the
half year stage in 2016, the construction firm says, as its
turnaround plan showed early signs of bearing fruit with a
stabilisation of its order book and revenues. (BALFOUR
BEATTY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)
German utilities seek billions in nuclear lawsuits
Germany's big four utilities -- E.ON, RWE, EnBW and
Vattenfall -- are seeking nearly 25 billion euros ($27.8
billion) in various lawsuits related to the country's nuclear
policy. (GERMANY-UTILITIES/NUCLEAR-CASES (FACTBOX), moved, 630
words)
UK employers group CBI says 80 pct of members want to stay
in EU
LONDON - Eighty percent of the Confederation of British
Industry's members want Britain to stay in the European Union,
the employers group says, responding to critics of its
pro-European stance. (BRITAIN-EU/CBI, moved, 275 words)
Battery-hungry world turns to South America's 'lithium
triangle'
SANTIAGO/TORONTO - Far from the soy and cattle that dominate
its vast fertile pampas, Argentina harbors another valuable
commodity that is rocketing in price and demand and luring newly
welcomed foreign investors. (LATAM-LITHIUM/ (PICTURE), expect by
1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Rosalba O'Brien and Rod Nickel, 995 words)