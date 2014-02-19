Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Peugeot unveils Dongfeng deal with 2013 loss

PARIS - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen unveils a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital tie-up with China's Dongfeng and says the cash injection will buy time for a recovery after losing another 2.32 billion in 2013. (PEUGEOT-DONGFENG/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Laurence Frost, 900 words)

+ See also:

- DONGFENG-PEUGEOT/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Samuel Shen and Laurence Frost, 850 words

Stocks in hesitant mood; euro holds gains

LONDON - Share markets are in hesitant mood as investors keep a wary eye on interest rates in China, while the euro leaves the dollar in its dust after soft U.S. economic data argues for the Federal Reserve to be patient on stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1015 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Lafarge keeps savings, debt goals despite currency hit

PARIS - French cement maker Lafarge sticks to its cost savings and debt reduction targets, betting on continued growth in emerging markets and a recovery in North America and Europe. (LAFARGE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Natalie Huet, 440 words)

Standard Chartered considers HK consumer finance unit sale

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE - Standard Chartered Plc is seeking buyers for its Hong Kong consumer finance business, in a deal worth $500 million to $700 million, people familiar with the matter tell Reuters, as the Asia-focused lender steps up efforts to exit non-core businesses. (STANDARDCHARTERED-HONGKONG/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar, 550 words)

+ See also:

- SEEK-JOBSTREET CORP/, moved, 250 words

ECONOMY

Nowotny eyes "self-correction" of low inflation, strong euro

LONDON - Low euro zone inflation and the strong euro could both start to self-correct this year without requiring any action from the European Central Bank, one of its policymakers Ewald Nowotny said in an interview. (ECB/NOWOTNY (INTERVIEW), moved, by Marc Jones and Mike Peacock, 815 words)

+ See also:

- AUSTRIA-HYPO/NOWOTNY (INTERVIEW), moved, 260 words

UK unemployment unexpectedly edges up in three months to Dec

LONDON - Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly rises in the three months to December, further supporting the Bank of England's message that it was in no rush to raise interest rates. (BRITAIN-JOBS/, moved, 340 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BANK/, moved, 445 words

UK allows Scotland to issue its own debt - at a price

LONDON - Britain's government grants Scotland the power to raise debt in its own name, in a move aimed at showing Scots that they can enjoy some benefits of independence while remaining part of the United Kingdom. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/BONDS, moved, by David Milliken, 450 words)

Thai rice to pour into global markets as subsidy ends

SINGAPORE/BANGKOK - Millions of tonnes of Thai rice are set to flood into already oversupplied international markets when the government's controversial subsidy scheme grinds to a halt later this month. (THAI-RICE/EXPORTS (GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Naveen Thukral and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat, 950 words)

INVESTMENT

Currency pegs look shaky after emerging market rout

LONDON - The devaluation of Kazakhstan's rouble-shadowing tenge has left investors wondering which other closely managed emerging market currencies might be next, with those of commodity exporters like Nigeria and Angola in the spotlight. (EMERGING-CURRENCY/PEGS, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 850 words)

COMPANIES

C.Agricole proposes dividend, beats own solvency targets

PARIS - France's Credit Agricole says it plans to pay a dividend on its full-year results for the first time since 2010 after it swings to a 2013 profit and beat its own targets to strengthen its balance sheet. (CAGRICOLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, 440 words)

BAE Systems agrees pricing on Salam deal with Saudi Arabia

LONDON - British defence contractor BAE Systems has agreed pricing with Saudi Arabia over a long-running Eurofighter jet deal with the Gulf state, it says, capping years of talks which had repeatedly forced it to defer earnings. (BAESYSTEMSSAUDIARABIA/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Brenda Goh, 560 words)

Iberdrola says to focus business on grid assets abroad

MADRID - Spanish power firm Iberdrola says it plans to invest the bulk of the 9.6 billion euros ($13.20 billion)targeted to 2016 on regulated grids and renewable assets abroad, and saw earnings recovering after 2014. (IBERDROLA-RESULTS/STRATEGY, moved, 120 words)

+ See also:

- IBERDROLA-RESULTS/, moved, 100 words

OMV profit halves on Libya, Yemen unrest and weak demand

VIENNA - Austrian oil and gas group OMV says unrest in Libya and Yemen as well as low refining margins and gas prices cut fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit by 54 percent. (OMV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Georgina Prodhan, 470 words)

Carlsberg sees higher 2014 profit after strong year end

COPENHAGEN - Carlsberg forecasts profit growth in the year ahead after strength in western Europe and Asia offset sluggish sales in Russia to drive earnings higher than expected in the fourth quarter. (CARLSBERG/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Teis Jensen, 600 words)

Fortescue triples profit, year iron ore output to rise 57 pct

SYDNEY - Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group say half-year net profit more than tripled to $1.7 billion, in line with market forecasts, as it races to dig more iron ore to meet higher production targets. (FORTESCUE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by James Regan, 400 words)

+ See also:

- AUSTRALIA-WOODSIDE/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, 550 words

IPO crackdown reduces manipulation, but raises moral hazard

SHANGHAI - The worrying spectre of insider trading in China's IPO market has prompted regulators to tighten control and Beijing may now be forced to scale back the pace of reform. (MARKETS-CHINA/IPO, moved, by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney, 800 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-REFORMS/CAPITAL, moved, 200 words

FEATURE

Watch for companies to claim 'Jack Frost ate our profits'

CHICAGO - Sick of hearing Americans complain about the winter weather? Too bad. Because the corporate kvetching has only just begun. (USA-WEATHER/CORPORATE-WARNINGS (FEATURE), moved, by James B. Kelleher and Nivedita Bhattacharjee, 1,015 words)