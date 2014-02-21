Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Argentina, Repsol to sign $5 billion YPF deal - source

LONDON - Argentina and Repsol SA will sign a definitive $5 billion settlement over the seizure of YPF SA within days, a source involved in the talks says, ending a bitter two-year bilateral dispute. (REPSOL-ARGENTINA/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, 550 words)

RBS to reduce headcount by up to a quarter in revamp - sources

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland will make further cuts to its investment banking activities and international operations which, alongside other sale plans, could cut headcount by up to a quarter, sources familiar with the matter say. (RBS-RESTRUCTURING/, moved, 160 words)

U.S. data soothes nerves, lifting stocks and dollar

LONDON - Shares and the dollar rise, buoyed by upbeat U.S. factory activity data the previous day, while Ukraine's currency and bonds firm on prospects of a deal to end a crisis that has killed 75 people in two days. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 740 words)

Vitol pays $2.6 bln for Shell's Australian refinery, petrol stations

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE - Top global oil trader Vitol SA has agreed to buy Royal Dutch Shell's Australian refinery and petrol stations for about $2.6 billion in its biggest acquisition, looking to grab a share of a growing oil product market. (AUSTRALIA-COMPANIES/SHELL (UPDATE 3), moved, by Byron Kaye and Florence Tan, 830 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. leads pushback against emerging market angst at G20

SYDNEY - The world's rich nations push back against emerging market complaints about the spillover effects of their monetary polices, saying they have to get their own houses in order and get with the agenda of lifting global growth. (G20-AUSTRALIA/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Wayne Cole, 720 words)

UK public finances show unexpected weakness in January

LONDON - Britain's public finances show a much smaller than usual seasonal surplus in January, due to lower income tax and corporation tax receipts, as finance minister George Osborne prepares his annual budget. (BRITAIN BORROWING/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 300 words)

S&P cuts Ukraine rating again, warns risk of default

SYDNEY - Standard & Poor's cut Ukraine's sovereign rating for the second time in three weeks, saying the political situation in the country has deteriorated substantially and seeing an increased risk of default. (UKRAINE-RATINGS/S&P, moved, 180 words)

Japan factory output seen up, core inflation near 5-yr highs

TOKYO - Growth in Japan's factory output likely accelerated in January and core inflation hovered near five-year highs, a Reuters poll showed, underscoring the ongoing economic recovery despite fears that momentum may soon start to fade. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (PREVIEW), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 685 words)

Swedish consumer confidence dips, more pressure for central bank

STOCKHOLM - Swedish consumer confidence falls for the second month in a row in February, showing the economy is likely to remain stuck in low gear during the early part of this year and increasing the chance the central bank will cut rates. (SWEDEN-CONSUMERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words)

COMPANIES

Gucci sales growth slows further, parent Kering profit drops

PARIS - Italian luxury brand Gucci continued to see its sales growth slow in the fourth quarter as parent Kering, also owner of Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, posted sharply lower full-year profits, hit by restructuring charges. (KERING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Astrid Wendlandt, 375 words)

AXA says net income rises 14 pct, lifts dividend

PARIS - Europe's No. 2 insurer, AXA, says 2013 net income rose 14 percent at constant exchange rates, helped by stronger growth in its life, and property and casualty businesses, as well as a recovery in asset management. (AXA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard, 415 words)

ABN AMRO sees high loan impairments in 2014 as economy slowly revives

AMSTERDAM - Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO, which is being readied for an eventual stock market flotation, fell to a loss in the fourth quarter and said loan impairments were likely to remain high this year. (ABNAMRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sara Webb, 350 words)

Swedish banks light the low-growth way with high returns

STOCKHOLM - Swedish banks are pulling ahead of the pack in Europe, showing their peers it is possible to stay on top of regulatory demands to hold more capital while rewarding shareholders with a focus on profitability rather than growth. (SWEDISH-BANKS/, moved, by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander, 880 words)

With WhatsApp deal, Sequoia Capital burnishes reputation

SAN FRANCISCO - Shortly after moving to Silicon Valley in 2004, the young Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg pulled a prank on Sequoia Capital by making an investment pitch in his pajamas. (WHATSAPP-FACEBOOK/SEQUOIA (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah McBride, 1,100 words)

Australia to buy eight Boeing Poseidon spy planes for $3.6 bln

SYDNEY - Australia will buy eight of Boeing Co's P-8A Poseidon long-range spy planes for A$4 billion ($3.6 billion), part of a growing trend by Asia-Pacific nations to protect commercial maritime interests as tensions in the region rise. (AUSTRALIA-MILITARY PLANES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Regan, 690 words)

Wanted: 100 mln euros for new Irish bank

DUBLIN - Wanted - investors willing to pump 100 million euros into a new European bank that picked Ireland as its first market. Strategic partners only, hedge funds, private equity and institutions need not apply. (IRELAND/NEW-BANK, moved, by Laura Noonan, 1,360 words)