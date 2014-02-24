Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
HSBC warns of choppy emerging markets as profit misses
forecasts
LONDON - HSBC reports a 9 percent increase in annual pretax
profit, which misses market expectations, and warns of greater
volatility in emerging markets this year, sending its stock
price sharply lower. (HSBC-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030
GMT/5.30 AM ET, 350 words)
Volkswagen shares plunge on outlook, Scania deal
FRANKFURT/PARIS - Shares in Volkswagen plunge after the
group late on Friday toned down its 2014 operating profit
outlook and announced plans to buy the rest of Swedish trucks
division Scania in a deal partly financed by a capital increase.
(VOLKSWAGEN-SHARES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)
G20 growth pledge easier in the making than the execution
SYDNEY - The Group of 20's proposal to lift economic
activity by 2 percent over the next five years has so many holes
in it, there's no wonder it is the first official target that
all members feel happy to agree on. (G20-AUSTRALIA/GROWTH,
moved, by Wayne Cole, 850 words)
Europe stocks, euro lift after German morale jump
LONDON - European shares and the euro rise after German
business morale unexpectedly rises in February, lifting
investors out of a funk caused by a fall in Chinese home prices.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 660
words)
ECONOMY
German business morale rises to top level in 2-1/2 years
BERLIN - German business morale rises in February to its
highest level since July 2011 in a sign that growth in Europe's
largest economy is likely to accelerate in the first quarter
after expanding only modestly last year. (GERMANY-IFO/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 320 words)
Euro zone inflation to offer clues on ECB action
BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation due on Friday will be firmly
in the sights of financial markets eager to establish whether
the European Central Bank (ECB) has enough ammunition to ease
monetary policy in the following week. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, moved,
by Philip Blenkinsop, 890 words)
Greece resumes protracted bailout talks with lenders
ATHENS - Greece resumes bailout talks with its international
lenders, hoping to end six months of wrangling over the release
of new rescue loans it needs to avoid default. (GREECE-TROIKA/,
moved, By Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas, 770 words)
China home price rises ease for first time in 14 months
BEIJING - China's home price rises ease for the first time
in 14 months in January, the latest sign that the government's
over four-year campaign to rein in property risk may finally be
starting to bite. (CHINA-PROPERTY/PRICES (UPDATE 2, PICTURE),
moved, 895 words)
Keen to keep Scotland, UK unveils boost to oil and gas
sector
LONDON - The British government says it will enact sweeping
measures to make it easier to unlock hard-to-extract North Sea
gas and billions of barrels of oil as it tries to persuade
Scotland to remain part of the United Kingdom.
(BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/OIL, moved, by Andrew Osborn, 595 words)
British oil and gas industry should pay for new regulator
-government review
LONDON - Britain's oil and gas industry should pay for the
creation of a new regulator which will help companies extract as
much oil and gas as possible from North Sea fields, a
government-commissioned report says. (BRITAIN-OIL/REVIEW, moved,
200 words)
Rock-bottom rates convert German savers to spending
BERLIN - After diligently setting aside his earnings for
years, Sebastian decided last year it was time to splurge. With
interest rates at record lows, the 36-year-old took out two
loans and bought a three-bedroom flat in a leafy Berlin suburb
for 228,000 euros. (GERMANY-SAVINGS/, moved, by Michelle Martin,
900 words)
COMPANIES
Vivendi, Altice in talks over SFR-Numericable deal -sources
PARIS - Vivendi and Altice are in discussion over a tie-up
between mobile operator SFR and cable firm Numericable, sources
close to the talks says. (SFR-NUMERICABLE/ (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, 455 swords)
Bayer clinches $2.9 billion deal for Norway's Algeta
OSLO/FRANKFURT - German drug firm Bayer has clinched a $2.9
billion deal to take over Norwegian cancer drug maker Algeta
after being tendered 92.17 percent of the shares in a cash
offer, the companies says. (BAYER-ALGETA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 175
words)
Nokia succumbs to Android appeal in low-cost phone battle
BARCELONA - Nokia, soon to be acquired by Microsoft Corp, is
turning to software created by arch-rival Google for a new line
of phones it hopes will make it a late contender in the dynamic
low-cost smartphone market. (MOBILEWORLD/NOKIA-ANDROID, moved,
by Paul Sandle, 1,045 words)
Primark owner AB Foods maintains year guidance
LONDON - Associated British Foods maintains full-year
earnings expectations as a strong first-half performance from
its Primark discount fashion chain offset more weakness in its
sugar business. (ABF-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)
Turkey's Kipa says parent Tesco in talks on options, Kipa
shares surge
ISTANBUL - Turkish retailer Tesco Kipa says that its British
parent Tesco Plc is in the first stages of talks with various
companies regarding various options. (TESCO/TURKEY (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, 240 words)
Business group says new EU rules have cost UK firms 12 bln
pounds
LONDON - A business lobby group in Britain calls for a
radical overhaul of the European Union on Monday, saying
enhanced regulatory powers the bloc has had since 2009 have cost
British firms 12 billion pounds ($20 billion).
(BRITAIN-POLITICS/EU, moved, 30 words)
China banks strike back against threat from Internet
finance
SHANGHAI - China's brick-and-mortar banks are launching a
counter-attack against the assault on their business from
Alibaba and other Internet heavyweights, in a bid to staunch the
outflow of bank deposits into high-yielding online investment
products. (CHINA-BANKS/ONLINE, moved, by Gabriel Wildau, 1,000
words)
Taiwan's Innolux does not rule out merger with AU Optronics
TAIPEI - Innolux Corp, the world's No.3 flat-panel maker,
declines to rule out a potential merger with smaller rival AU
Optronics, but a fund manager says such a potential merger may
not be realized soon. (INNOLUX-AU/MERGER (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Faith Hung, 300 words)
David Jones investors say Myer must pay premium
SYDNEY - Three major shareholders in David Jones Ltd say
Australia's No.2 department store firm should reject any
takeover from larger rival Myer Holdings Ltd unless it tops the
company's A$1.76 billion ($1.58 billion) market value.
(AUSTRALIA-DAVIDJONES/, moved, by Byron Kaye, 450 words)