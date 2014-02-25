Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Stocks cruise high altitude, yuan drops most in 3 years
LONDON - World shares are at a 6-year high courtesy of a
record peak on Wall Street, while moves by China to stamp out
easy betting on the yuan triggers its biggest drop in over three
years. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc
Jones, 845 words)
Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox's website down
The website of Mt. Gox appears to be taken down, shortly
after six major Bitcoin exchanges released a joint statement
distancing themselves from the troubled Tokyo-based bitcoin
exchange. (MTGOX-WEBSITE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moving
shortly, by Ruairidh Villar and Sophie Knight, 1,120 words)
Foreign trade drives Q4 German growth as domestic demand
disappoints
BERLIN - Foreign trade propels growth in Europe's largest
economy in the fourth quarter while domestic demand, which has
been a key growth driver throughout the rest of the year, is a
drag. (GERMANY-GDP/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Michelle
Martin, 500 words)
BASF sees profit gain on automotive, consumer demand
LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany - BASF, the world's largest chemicals
company by sales, predicts operating profit will edge higher
this year on growing demand from auto makers and consumer goods
companies, after exceeding expectations for quarterly earnings.
(BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 245 words)
ECONOMY
Reuters polls on U.S., Canadian, British housing markets
LONDON - Reuters has polled over 60 economists and analysts
for their views on the outlook for the British, United States
and Canadian housing markets. Stories will be published at 1220
GMT/7.20 AM ET. (PROPERTY-POLL/BRITAIN, by Jonathan Cable, 600
words)
+ See also:
- PROPERTY-POLL/US, expect by 1320 GMT/8.20 AM ET, by
Margaret Chadbourn, 600 words
- PROPERTY-POLL/CANADA, expect by 1420 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by
Leah Schnurr and Deepti Govind, 600 words
No end in sight yet for Trans-Pacific trade pact
SINGAPORE - Ministers in 12-nation Trans-Pacific trade talks
say that they have yet to reach agreement on tariffs and other
market access issues, with the timing of a completed deal
looking increasingly unclear. (TRADE PACIFIC/TPP (UPDATE 1,
PICTURE), moved, by Rachel Armstrong and Masayuki Kitano, 500
words)
South Korea big economic reform plan short on details
SEOUL - South Korea's president unveils a three-year
blueprint to save Asia's fourth-largest economy on the verge of
falling into a stagnation, but the lack of specifics leaves some
critics questioning the credibility of the package.
(KOREA-ECONOMY/REFORM (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Se Young
Lee, 600 words)
Thai Jan exports and imports fall, unrest keeps hitting
economy
BANGKOK - Thai exports fall in January and imports slump,
reflecting the deepening toll prolonged political unrest is
taking on the economy and increasing pressure on the central
bank to cut already-low interest rates. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/TRADE
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon,
695 words)
COMPANIES
Slim in talks with Austria on Telekom Austria pact
VIENNA - An alliance between Carlos Slim and the Austrian
government to control Telekom Austria moves closer as Slim says
he wants to start formal talks and Austria says it is
interested. (TELEKOMAUSTRIA-SLIM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)
Credit Suisse to face U.S. Senate panel on tax dodging
WASHINGTON - The chief of Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG
will square off on Wednesday against U.S. Senator Carl Levin as
the veteran congressional investigator releases his latest
findings on offshore tax evasion. (USA-TAX/CREDITSUISSE, moved,
by Patrick Temple-West, 685 words)
SFR weighs on Vivendi profits ahead of spin-off
PARIS - French media-and-telecoms company Vivendi posts an
fall in underlying 2013 profits hit by tough competition for its
domestic mobile brand SFR, which is set to be spun off.
(VIVENDI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lionel Laurent and Gwénaëlle
Barzic, 440 words)
BlackBerry to offer revamped mobile device management tool
TORONTO - BlackBerry Ltd plans to launch a new tool for
business and government customers to manage mobile devices on
their networks, part of a drive by the one-time smartphone
pioneer to focus on its profitable enterprise or services
business. (MOBILE-WORLD/BLACKBERRY-ENTERPRISE, moved, by Euan
Rocha, 640 words)
+ See also:
- MOBILE-WORLD/BLACKBERRY, moved, 100 words
FMC forecasts 2014 profit decline
FRANKFURT - Fresenius Medical Care forecast its net profit
will shrink further this year after posting its first decline in
12 years for 2013 amid cuts to healthcare budgets in the United
States, its most important market. (FMC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, 425 words)
Ladbrokes sees more pain before gain from online upgrade
LONDON - Britain's second-biggest bookmaker, Ladbrokes says
operating profit will take a hit in the first half of 2014 due
to upgrades to its online service, as it ended another troubled
year with a sharp fall in annual profit. (LADBROKES/RESULTS
(UPDATE 1), moved, 470 words)
Matrix Capacity plans Malaysia's biggest shell company
listing in H2 2014 -sources
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Matrix Capacity Petroleum Bhd, a
shell company set up to buy energy assets, plans to list shares
on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange in a deal that two financial
sources say could raise up to 1 billion ringgit ($303 million)
in the second half of 2014. (MATRIX-CAPACITY/IPO (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Yantoultra Ngui, 350 words)
What's up for Alibaba's mobile app strategy?
HONG KONG/BEIJING - Billionaire Jack Ma's Alibaba may
already have lost a battle with rival Tencent for the world's
biggest mobile market. While Alibaba Group Holding Ltd dominates
in e-commerce, Tencent Holdings Ltd has taken over China's
smartphone screens with its WeChat, or Weixin, social messaging
platform. (TECH-MOBILE/ALIBABA, moved, by Denny Thomas and Paul
Carsten, 1,150 words)
India's Ranbaxy suspends drug ingredient shipments from 2
plants
MUMBAI - Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories says it has
suspended all shipments of pharmaceutical ingredients produced
at two local factories to review processes and controls.
(DAIICHISANKYO-RANBAXY/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 325 words)
Australian government considers help for struggling Qantas
SYDNEY - The Australian government says it is looking at
ways to assist Qantas Airways Ltd as the carrier declines to
comment on reports it is preparing to axe up to 5,000 jobs and
sell some assets. (AUSTRALIA-QANTAS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350
words
COMMODITIES
Huge Indonesian copper project sets sights on IPO
MELBOURNE/JAKARTA - A $4 billion copper and gold project in
Indonesia is set to come back to the market this year in a
public offering by its new owners, led by two local coal
tycoons. (INDONESIA-TUJUHBUKIT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonali
Paul and Michael Taylor, 800 words)
Petronas to sell 25 pct stake in Canada gas assets
SINGAPORE - Malaysia's Petronas has agreed to sell a 25
percent stake in its Canadian shale gas assets to an Indian
company and an Asian gas buyer, the state firm's president and
chief executive, Shamsul Azhar Abbas, says.
(PETRONAS-PROGRESS/INDIA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen, 500 words)
+ See also:
- PAPUA-OILSEARCH/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonali Paul, 650
words