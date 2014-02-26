Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Behind Mt. Gox collapse, bitcoin optimists keep the faith

SINGAPORE - The apparent collapse of Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox isn't bothering Anthony Hope, a former British treasury official, and other who have ditched steady careers in government and finance to build bitcoin companies - and who stand to lose money they have in Mt. Gox. The exchange abruptly stopped trading on Tuesday amid reports had been stolen and Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga says authorities are looking into the closure. (BITCOIN-OPTIMISTS/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jeremy Wagstaff, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- BITCOIN-MTGOX/JAPAN, moved, 250 words

German consumer morale hits highest level since Jan 2007-GfK

BERLIN - German consumer morale rises to its highest level in seven years heading into March as shoppers in Europe's biggest economy become more upbeat about their future income. (GERMANY-GFK/, moved, by Michelle Martin, 490 words)

Airbus plans jet output hike as profits rise

TOULOUSE, France - Airbus announces a hike in jetliner production as it unveils higher 2013 profits, clouded by cautious forecasts for the coming year and fresh charges for its newest A350 model. (AIRBUS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Cyril Altmeyer, 755 words)

+ See also:

- AIRBUS-A330/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Siva Govindasamy and Tim Hepher, 980 words

Shares sluggish, semblance of calm returns to China markets

LONDON - World shares struggle to stay above water as concerns over opaque policy moves in China keeps investors on edge amid a scarcity of major economic data. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1015 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

INSIGHT

Hunting credit, firms look beyond wary EU banks

LONDON - When David Armitt needed to refinance loans last year for his 153-year-old manufacturing company in Yorkshire, he found British banks reluctant to lend. So he took the nuclear option. (BANKS-LENDING/ALTERNATIVES (INSIGHT), moved, by Steve Slater, 1,435 words)

ECONOMY

German cabinet nominates Buch for top Buba job - govt source

BERLIN - Germany's cabinet has nominated economist Claudia Buch as vice president of the Bundesbank following the departure of Sabine Lautenschlaeger to the European Central Bank, a government source says. (GERMANY-BUNDESBANK/BUCH (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

BOJ's Ishida: recovery on track even if GDP falls after tax hike

SAITAMA - Japan's recovery will remain on track even if the economy contracts in the second quarter after sales tax is raised on April 1, a Bank of Japan board member says. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 645 words)

UK Q4 growth unrevised, helped by business investment

LONDON - A pick-up in business investment helps to drive robust growth in Britain's economy during the final three months of 2013, a sign that the economic recovery is broadening. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/GDP, moved, 200 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BOE/BROADBENT, moved, 350 words

Britain sets lighter conditions for foreign investment bank branches

LONDON - Britain's central bank sets lighter conditions for branches of Chinese and other non-European investment banks as part of efforts to bolster London's role as a financial centre. (BOE-BANKS/REGULATION, moved, by Huw Jones, 570 words)

Swedish c.bankers say low inflation may require rate cut- minutes

STOCKHOLM - Swedish central bankers warns of the risk of low inflation and said lower rates could be needed ahead, minutes of the bank's latest policy meeting shows. (SWEDEN-CBANK/, moved, 200 words)

Bank of Spain says Q1 economic activity "moderately positive"

MADRID - Available data from the first quarter suggests Spanish economic activity has continued to be moderately positive, the Bank of Spain said in its monthly report. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 100 words)

Spotlight on poverty as Hong Kong budget surplus expected to narrow

HONG KONG - Hong Kong will likely post a far leaner budget surplus this year as the financial hub known for its amped up capitalism debates the sustainability of its longer-term finances amid calls to boost welfare spending and narrow the wealth gap. (HONGKONG-ECONOMY/BUDGET (UPDATE 1), moved, by James Pomfret, 550 words)

COMPANIES

Australia's Rinehart nears $7.8 bln mine finance deal - sources

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's Roy Hill iron ore project is close to finalising a $7.8 billion financing deal, sources say, a vital step towards an end-2015 start for the giant mine in Western Australia's iron-rich Pilbara district. (AUSTRALIA-ROYHILL/FUNDING (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sharon Klyne, Joyce Lee and Prakash Chakravarti, 730 words)

Telekom Austria freezes dividend for third year

AB InBev sees return to growth in Brazil with World Cup boost

BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, forecast the Brazilian and Mexican beer markets will return to growth this year due to the soccer World Cup and stronger economies, but cautions about higher input and marketing costs. (ABINBEV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 650 words)

VIENNA - Telekom Austria says it will freeze its dividend for the third year in a row, as sales and profits fell sharply in the fourth quarter due to tough competition in its main markets. (TELEKOMAUSTRIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Georgina Prodhan, 625 words)

Swiss Life says insurance policies for US clients comply with tax law

ZURICH - Swiss Life considers its insurance policies for wealthy U.S. individuals to be tax compliant and is not in contact with U.S. tax authorities over the matter, the insurer's chief executive says. (SWISS LIFE/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)

China's $12 trln corporate debt pushes up refunding costs, drives mergers

BEIJING/HONG KONG - China's corporate debt has hit record levels and is likely to accelerate a wave of domestic restructuring and trigger more defaults, as credit repayment problems rise. (CHINA-DEBT/COMPANIES (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Matthew Miller and Umesh Desai, 885 words)

Panasonic considers investing in $1 bln Tesla battery plant -sources

Panasonic Corp is considering investing in a U.S. car battery plant planned by Tesla Motors Inc, sources familiar with the plan say, with total investment estimated by one source around 100 billion yen ($979 million). (TESLA-BATTERY/PANASONIC, moved, 800 words)

ITV to pay special dividend after earnings rise

LONDON - ITV, Britain's largest free-to-air broadcaster, said it would pay a special dividend of 161 million pounds ($268 million) after posting a 9 percent rise in 2013 external revenues, driven by strong growth in non-advertising revenues. (ITV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

HKEx bets on tech spend, yuan push as 2013 profits disappoint

HONG KONG - With nearly half of its market value wiped out in the last three years, Hong Kong's stock exchange is hoping that a slate of new initiatives will give it a much needed boost. (HKEX-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lawrence White and Saikat Chatterjee, 500 words)

Carlyle in exclusive talks to buy Tyco's S.Korean unit-sources

SEOUL/HONG KONG - Private equity firm Carlyle Group has entered into exclusive talks to buy Tyco International Inc's South Korean security systems unit, a business valued at around $2 billion, two sources tell Reuters. (TYCO-SALE/CARLYLE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Joyce Lee and Denny Thomas, 250 words)