TOP STORIES
RBS pledges to regain UK's trust after $13.6 bln losss
LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland kickstarts a campaign to
transform itself from public enemy no 1 to trusted British bank
by slashing costs and repositioning itself as a UK-focused
retail and commercial lender. (RBS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 700 words)
GDF Suez books 15 bln euro charge as price slump sticks
PARIS - French gas and power group GDF Suez books a 14.9
billion euro ($20.36 billion) impairment charge for 2013 as it
sees no improvement in Europe's energy crisis. (GDF-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Geert De Clercq, 790 words)
Standard Life mulls moving operations outside an independent
Scotland
LONDON - Standard Life could move parts of its business away
from Scotland if Scots vote for independence, in order to
protect the company's competitive position. (STANDARD LIFE/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/STERLING (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones
and Belinda Goldsmith, 550 words
Ukraine nerves dampen shares, data sends euro to 2-wk low
LONDON - Tensions in Ukraine with Russia curb risk appetite,
weighing on world stocks and pushing the euro, already under
pressure from interest rate cut talk, to a two-week low.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1015 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by
Marc Jones, 800 words)
ECONOMY
German unemployment falls to lowest level since Sept 2012
BERLIN - German unemployment falls more than expected in
February, hitting its lowest level since September 2012 on a
seasonally adjusted basis, Labour Office data shows.
(GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE/M3, moved, 200 words
Spain's economic growth gains pace in Q4, misses forecasts
MADRID - Spain's economy grew for the second straight
quarter from October to December, less than anticipated, as
domestic demand and investment improved to leave a recession
behind, official data shows. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, by Paul Day, 450 words)
French consumer sentiment eases in Feb as recovery doubts
linger
PARIS - French consumer confidence weakened unexpectedly in
February as signs of recovery in the euro zone's second-biggest
economy left households unconvinced in the face of record
jobless numbers. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moving shortly, 300
words)
Italy February business morale highest since July 201
ROME - Morale among Italian manufacturers rises more than
expected in February after slipping the month before to hit its
highest level for more than two years, data shows.
(ITALY-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 250 words)
Reuters poll on BoE monetary policy
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 60 economists on the
outlook for UK official interest rates ahead of the Bank of
England's monthly policy meeting on March 6 and looks at the
clarity of forward guidance. (BOE-RATES/POLL, expect at 1320
GMT/8.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ECB-RATES/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/8.20 AM ET, by Sumanta
Dey, 600 words
India infrastructure splurge too late for this, or next,
government
NEW DELHI - India's drive to break an infrastructure
investment logjam has come too late to revive the economy before
the forthcoming general election - and it could be years before
it pays growth dividends for the next government.
(INDIA-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT, moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 850
words)
China's official PMI seen hitting 8-month low, barely clings
to expansion territory
BEIJING - China's factory activity likely expands only
slightly in February, a Reuters poll shows, dropping to an
eight-month low and signaling that two-month slowdown will
continue. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, by Adam Rose, 600
words)
COMPANIES
Slashing jobs and jets, Qantas makes plea for state aid
SYDNEY - Qantas Airways Ltd is axing 15 percent of its
workforce, slashing spending and selling gas-guzzling older
planes after stiff competition at home and overseas pushes the
Australian flag carrier deep into the red in the first half.
(AUSTRALIA-QANTAS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jane Wardell and
Lincoln Feast, 1,000 words)
Maersk beats profit forecast on shipping business
COPENHAGEN - Danish shipping and oil group A.P.
Moller-Maersk says 2013 net profit falls less than expected
thanks to higher earnings at container shipping business Maersk
Line. (MAERSK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)
Telefonica 2013 revenues fall 8.5 pct on Latin American
currencies
MADRID - Spain's Telefonica reports an 8.5 percent drop in
revenues in 2013, hit by weaker currencies in Latin America and
lower sales in Europe, although the underlying business showed
tentative signs of a turnaround. (TELEFONICA/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
330 words)
Allianz hikes dividend, tempers asset management outlook
MUNICH - Allianz raises its dividend by almost a fifth after
2013 operating profit crossed the 10 billion euro mark for the
first time since the outbreak of the financial crisis, helped by
strong performance in property and casualty insurance.
(ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)
+ See also:
- RSA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Chris Vellacott, 230 words
Britain's WPP increases share buyback after strong 2013
BARCELONA - Britain's WPP, the world's largest advertising
company, increases its share buyback programme, to counter a hit
from volatile emerging market exchange rates, after reporting
strong 2013 trading and a good start to 2014. (WPP-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kate Holton, 450 wordS)
Rabobank's full-year profit dips 2 pct after Libor fine
AMSTERDAM - Rabobank, the Dutch lender fined $1 billion last
year for rigging benchmark interest rates, reported net profit
down 2 percent to 2.012 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in 2013
but expects operating results to improve thanks to cost savings.
(RABOBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Sara Webb, 490
words)
Mt. Gox bitcoin customers could be out of luck, experts warn
NEW YORK - What can you do if you deposited bitcoins at Mt.
Gox, which shuttered on Tuesday with little explanation?
Probably not much. (BITCOIN-LEGAL/, moved, by Joseph Ax and
Karen Freifeld, 670 words)
Oil Search positions for LNG expansion with $900 mln PNG buy
MELBOURNE - Oil Search Ltd agrees to acquire a stake for
$900 million in Papua New Guinea's biggest undeveloped gas
fields, giving it the upper hand to influence plans for gas
projects in a country eyed by several energy giants.
(PAPUA-OILSEARCH/ACQUISITION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonali Paul,
730 words)
Man Group boosts dividend and announces share buyback
LONDON - Hedge fund manager Man Group announces a share
buyback and bumps up its dividend after attracting more new
investment in the final quarter of 2013. (MAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), moving shortly, by Simon Jessop, 460 words)
Implats says strike talks to resume on Friday, H1 earnings
rise
JOHANNESBURG - Talks between the world's top three platinum
producers and South Africa's striking AMCU union will resume on
Friday in a bid to end a five-week stoppage over wages, the
chief executive of Impala Platinum says. (IMPLATS/ (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, by Ed Stoddard, 635 words)