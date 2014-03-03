Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Russian assets plummet on Putin's threat to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW - Russian assets tumble and the central bank hikes interest rates as markets take fright at the escalating tensions with neighbouring Ukraine. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Oksana Kobzeva and Lidia Kelly, 850 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/BANKS, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Megan Davies, 900 words

Stocks hit by Ukraine war threat, gold, oil jump

LONDON - Stocks fall sharply and gold hit a four-month high as the rising threat of war between Ukraine and Russia spooks markets and sends investors scurrying for relative safety. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Simon Jessop, 750 words)

Global factory growth stutters as demand stalls

LONDON/BEIJING - Manufacturing activity across Europe and Asia stumbled last month, as falling demand from abroad hurt Chinese growth and European factory growth dipped from January's 2-1/2 year high. (GLOBAL ECONOMY/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Adam Rose, 700 words)

+ See also:

- PMI-MANUFACTURING/GERMANY, moved, 235 words

- CHINA ECONOMY/SERVICES PMI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Adam Rose, 250 words

- PMI-MANUFACTURING/BRITAIN, moved, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 495 words

Franco-German thinkers offer Euro-treaty alternative

PARIS - Do intellectuals matter in politics?. To judge by the short-term crisis management and late-night bailouts by governments in the euro zone turmoil of the last four years, it is tempting to conclude that Europe's thinkers have had scant influence on policy. (EUROZONE/INTELLECTUALS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,000 words)

ECONOMY

Spot checks on the global economy and a dilemma for the ECB

LONDON - Take your pick of the most important economic event of the coming week - forward-looking global activity data, interest rate decisions in Europe or a spot-check on U.S. jobs after a month of particularly bad weather. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/, moved, by Jeremy Gaunt, 815 words

UK mortgage approvals highest since 2007, biz lending down

LONDON - British lenders approve the highest number of mortgages in January since November 2007 and more than analysts had forecast, another sign of momentum in the country's housing market. (BRITAIN-LENDING/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 380 words)

Japan seen revising down Q4 GDP after modest capex growth

TOKYO - Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in October-December for a second straight quarter, but rather modestly, suggesting firms are wary of boosting investment in the face of an uncertain economic outlook. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/CAPEX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 450 words)

Financial services jobs in London jump 25 pct in Feb - study

LONDON - London's financial services sector created 25 percent more jobs in February than a year ago, new data shows, indicating the industry may be recovering from the restructuring and redundancies prompted by the financial crisis. (BRITAIN FINANCIALSERVICES/, moved, by Clare Hutchison, 385 words)

Banker expertise needed to sharpen new bank watchdog's teeth

FRANKFURT - German banker Korbinian Ibel gave up a company car and took a pay cut to seize the chance to join a new organisation that could play a big role in taking European integration to the next level. (ECB-BANKS-WATCHDOG/, moved, by Eva Taylor, 1,120 words)

Finnish GDP shrinks last year amid widespread weakness

HELSINKI - Finland's economy shrinks 1.4 percent last year after the economy takes another turn for the worse in the last three months of the year, led by falling private consumption and weak investments, data shows. (FINLAND-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

COMPANIES

Bank of Ireland back in profit as economy improves

DUBLIN - Bank of Ireland has become the country's first lender to return to profit since the start of Ireland's financial crisis and says it is confident of sustained economic recovery. (BANKOFIRELAND-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 645 words)

Roche suffers setback on cancer drug MetMab

ZURICH - Roche says a committee has recommended it halt studies of experimental drug onartuzumab because it fails to help lung cancer patients, a blow for the drug which has been seen as a potential big seller as the treatment options for the disease are limited. (ROCHE-METMAB/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 500 words)

+ See also:

- SWISS-DRUGMAKERS/CHAIRMEN, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 900 words

Carmakers use smartphone tech to spruce up city cars

GENEVA - The Geneva Motor Show reveals cars aimed at wooing a younger tech-savvy audience. Even value brands now incorporate infotainment devices that are compatible with Apple and Google software systems. (AUTOSHOW-GENEVA/SMARTPHONE, expect by 1400 GMT/8 AM ET, by Edward Taylor and Harro Ten Wolde, 650 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOSHOW-GENEVA/FIAT-REVIVAL, moved, by Agnieszka Flak and Laurence Frost, 1,125 words

- AUTOSHOW-GENEVA/AUDI-LUXURY, moved, by Andreas Cremer, 765 words

- AUTOSHOW-GENEVA/FERRARI-CALIFORNIAT, moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 650 words

Ecobank shareholders discuss reform at pan-African lender

LOME - Shareholders of troubled pan-African lender Ecobank hold an emergency general meeting to debate proposed governance reforms as pressure grows for the bank's Ivorian CEO Thierry Tanoh to step down. (ECOBANK/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, 650 words)