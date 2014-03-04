Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
World shares, Russian assets bounce after heavy Ukraine hit
LONDON - World shares and hard-hit Russian assets rebound
after Russia's president orders troops in military exercises to
return to base in what is seen as a dampening down of immediate
tensions in the East-West crisis over Ukraine.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Alistair Smout, 890 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 575 words
- MARKETS-EMERGING/ (GRAPHICS), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET,
by Sujata Rao, 600 words
RWE swings to historic net loss as writedowns bite
ESSEN, Germany - Germany's biggest power producer RWE
swings to its first annual net loss in more than six decades
after a surge in solar and wind capacity undercuts the
profitability of its power plants and triggers nearly 5 billion
euros in writedowns. (RWE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100
GMT/6 AM ET, by Christoph Steitz, 600 words)
U.S. court rejects BP appeal over Gulf spill losses
A divided U.S. appeals court rejects BP Plc's bid to block
businesses from recovering money over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico
oil spill, even if they could not trace their economic losses to
the disaster. (BPSPILL-RULING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan
Stempel, 470 words)
Glencore beats earnings forecast on strong trading
LONDON - Glencore Xstrata posts forecast-beating core profit
in the first set of full annual results since the commodities
group was formed, helped by a strong performance from its
trading arm offsetting a decline at its mining division.
(GLENCORE-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)
INVESTING
Computer-driven trade to grab market share in 2014 - study
LONDON - Smaller asset managers and hedge funds will drive
an increase in the use of computer-driven equity trading
strategies in 2014 as brokerages cut back on the services they
offer to less profitable clients, a study shows. (TABB/STUDY,
moved, by Simon Jessop and Francesco Canepa, 320 words)
Mt. Gox collapse could ultimately help bitcoin - regulator
WASHINGTON/TOKYO - The collapse of the Mt. Gox bitcoin
exchange could ultimately strengthen the virtual currency
industry by weeding out weaker operators and prompting more
supervision, New York's banking regulator say.
(BITCOIN-MTGOX/LAWSKY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Douwe Miedema and
Tetsushi Kajimoto, 400 words)
From India's northern backwaters, a new business elite rises
PATNA, India - India's northern Hindi-speaking belt, home to
around half a billion people, is taking off after decades of
trailing industrialised seaboard states in the west and south.
Leading the charge is a mix of old-world families and aggressive
first-generation businessmen who have combined first-mover
advantage, street-fighting techniques and old political
connections to build empires of their own.
(INDIA-BUSINESS/NORTH, moved, by Sanjeev Miglani, 1,300 words)
ECONOMY
Weather dampens UK construction growth in Feb-Markit/CIPS
LONDON - The strong pace of growth in Britain's construction
sector eased off last month, hurt by heavy rain and floods which
affected house-building, a survey shows. (PMI
CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 365 words)
China's Sinopec sale points to next round of privatisation
BEIJING - China's decision to sell a stake in a subsidiary
of Sinopec Corp signals more privatisation of its bloated
state-owned sector will take place soon, with plans likely to be
discussed at this week's parliament session, officials and
experts say. (CHINA-PARLIAMENT/SOE, moved, by Matthew Miller and
Charlie Zhu, 950 words)
Don't take faster U.S. growth for granted - Summers
ABU DHABI - Financial markets should not take an
acceleration of U.S. economic growth this year for granted,
former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers says.
(USA-SUMMERS/SPEECH (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 450 words)
Obama to offer new tax breaks in election year budget pitch
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama will propose an
expansion of popular tax credits for middle class and working
poor Americans in a fiscal 2015 budget designed to serve as a
blueprint for Democrats in this year's congressional elections.
(USA-FISCAL/, moved, by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal, 570
words)
Forecaster sees Dutch meeting EU deficit target
AMSTERDAM - The Dutch budget deficit this year will fall
below the European Union's 3 percent target for the first time
since 2008 as the Dutch economy recovers, the government's
official forecaster says. (DUTCH-ECONOMY/FORECAST (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Thomas Escritt, 300 words)
COMPANIES
Carlos vs Carlos: Peugeot move turns double-act to rivalry
PARIS - Whatever the secret of French carmaker Renault's
crisis-defying performance, Carlos Tavares has taken it with him
to domestic competitor PSA Peugeot Citroen.
(PEUGEOT-CEO/CARLOS-CARLOS, moved, by Laurence Frost, 1,065
words)
UK outsourcer Serco braces for tough 2014 as profits fall
LONDON - Embattled British outsourcing group Serco says it
is braced for another tough year as it recovers from government
contract failures, profit warnings and management exits that
pushed 2013 annual profit down 6 percent. (SERCO-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Maidment, 380 words)
China's COFCO in talks to buy Noble's agribusiness - sources
KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG - China's biggest grains trader COFCO
Corp is in talks to buy Noble Group Ltd's agribusiness arm in a
deal that would value the division at around $1 billion, people
familiar with the matter said. (NOBLE-COFCO/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE
1), moved, by Naveen Thukral and Denny Thomas, 775 words)
Virgin Money CEO says no current plans for IPO
LONDON - Virgin Money, the British financial group backed by
Richard Branson, has no plans for a stock exchange flotation of
the business at present, its chief executive tells Reuters.
(VIRGIN MONEY-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Matt Scuffham, 400 words)
Nivea maker Beiersdorf maintains div amid cautious outlook
LONDON - Germany's Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skin care
products, said it would keep its dividend stable as it gave a
cautious outlook for the upcoming year. (BEIERSDORF-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Jan Schwartz and
Martinne Geller, 400 words)
British watchdog wants Alexion to justify cost of drug
LONDON - Britain's healthcare costs watchdog has asked U.S.
biotech group Alexion Pharmaceuticals to explain the high price
for its Soliris drug before deciding whether the treatment
should be paid for by the state health service.
(ALEXION-NICE/SOLIRIS, moved, 390 words)