TOP STORIES

Global service industry outshines factories in February

LONDON - Robust growth in the global service industry outshone a more lacklustre performance from manufacturers last month, pushing them to increase headcount to meet buoyant demand, business surveys show. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

+ See also:

- PMI-SERVICES/GERMANY, moved, 320 words

- PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 470 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 250 words

Ukraine calm holds, euro dips in pre-ECB jockeying

LONDON - A semblance of calm returns to world markets after two days of intense volatility as Russian President Vladimir Putin tempers fears of an imminent military conflict in Ukraine. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 770 words)

China signals focus on reforms and leaner, cleaner growth

BEIJING - China sends its strongest signal yet that its days of chasing breakneck economic growth are over, promising to wage a "war" on pollution and reduce the pace of investment to the slowest in a decade as it pursues more sustainable expansion. (CHINA-PARLIAMENT/ (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHICS, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao, 960 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-PARLIAMENT/DEFENCE, moved, by Michael Martina and Greg Torode, 800 words

- CHINA-PARLIAMENT/COMMODITIES (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Stanway and Niu Shuping, 500 words

StanChart warns H1 profits to stay "challenged"

LONDON - Standard Chartered says it expects income and profits to remain "challenged" in the first half of this year after the Asia-focused bank reports its first drop in annual profits for a decade. (STANCHART/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

INVESTMENT

Lehman Europe creditors in line for extra $8 bln payday

LONDON - Hedge funds, asset managers and other creditors of Lehman Brothers' European arm will next month be fully paid out from money recovered from the carcass of the bank and could get an extra 5 billion pounds ($8.4 billion). (LEHMAN-EUROPE/PAYOUTS, moved, by Steve Slater, 530 words)

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

Reuters has surveyed more than 70 currency strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc, South African rand, Russian rouble and Turkish lira. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/07.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words

+ See also:-

MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EM, by Seda Sezer and Vuyani Nbada, 600 words)

In U.S. mergers, no one waits for this waiting period

WASHINGTON - Sometime soon, maybe in the next month or so, a federal judge is expected to decide whether the creation of the world's biggest passenger airline, as envisioned by two companies and the U.S. Justice Department, was really a good idea. (USA-ANTITRUST/TUNNEY (ANALYSIS), moved, by David Ingram, 1,260 words)

Japan may tax bitcoin deals, regulate banks and brokerages

TOKYO - Japan will this week set out rules on how to handle bitcoins, the first sign that the government is taking action on regulating the virtual currency after the collapse last week of Tokyo-based Mt. Gox, once the world's dominant bitcoin exchange. (BITCOIN-MTGOX/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Noriyuki Hirata, 500 words)

+ See also:

- BITCOIN-FLEXCOIN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words

ECONOMY

EU leaders meet to discuss next steps on Russia, Ukraine

BRUSSELS - European leaders hold an emergency summit on Thursday to discuss what steps to take next on Russia, having threatened sanctions if Moscow does not reverse course in Ukraine. Meeting will also assess what financial assistance can be given to new Ukrainian government (EU-RUSSIA/UKRAINE, expect by 1400 GMT/8 AM ET, pix, by Luke Baker, 650 words)

Australia economy gathers pace, consumers make a comeback

SYDNEY - Australia's economy pick up pace last quarter as surging resource exports and a revival in consumption offset weakness in business spending -- a sign it is weathering a slowdown in a once-in-a-century mining investment boom. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 640 words)

COMPANIES

Carrefour to boost capital spend after 2013 profit rise

PARIS - Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, reports a rise in profits as work on turning round its French business starts to pay off and says it will spend more this year on reviving its European hypermarkets and expanding in China and Brazil. (CARREFOUR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 775 words)

Adidas sees currency risk to 2015 goals, Russia worry

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany - German sportswear company Adidas warns weakening emerging market currencies such as Russia's rouble will hurt 2014 results even as sales are helped by the soccer World Cup, posing a risk to its 2015 targets. (ADIDAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson, 600 words)

Deutsche Telekom faces hurdles to get Greece's OTE stake

ATHENS/FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom has expressed interest in wrestling full control of its Greek unit OTE by buying the government's remaining 10 percent stake in the company, three sources say but it may face a long political and bureaucratic process to fetch a political deal. (DEUTSCHETELEKOM-GREECE/ (DEALTALK), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Harry Papachristou, Harro Ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen, 925 words)

Europe's aluminium industry nears collapse on costs, prices

LONDON - Europe's aluminium industry is close to collapse, with half of the region's remaining 13 smelters under threat of closure due to high energy and production costs and low metal prices. A pick up in demand from the region's auto and aerospace industries has come too late for many producers. (ALUMINIUM-EUROPE/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Susan Thomas, 600 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ALUMINIUM/, moved, by Polly Yam, 700 words

China's Chaori Solar poised for landmark bond default

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Loss-making Chinese solar equipment producer Chaori Solar says it will not be able to meet interest payments on bonds due on Friday, in what would be the country's first-ever domestic bond default. (CHAORISOLAR-BONDS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Gabriel Wildau and Umesh Desai, 1,035 words)

Bouygues to submit offer for Vivendi's SFR - sources

LONDON/PARIS - Bouygues will submit an offer to buy Vivendi's telecom unit SFR and will make pledges on jobs and network investments to win support for its bid, two people close to the situation say. (SFR-VIVENDI/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sophie Sassard and Leila Abboud, 625 words)

Hungary's Richter warns of Q1 profit fall as rouble tumbles

BUDAPEST - Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter expects its first-quarter operating profit margin to plumb record lows due to the fall in the value of the rouble, as Russia is its biggest market, Chief Executive Erik Bogsch told Reuters in an interview. (RICHTER-RUSSIA/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Gergely Szakacs, 645 words)

Fast Retailing gains in Hong Kong debut, aims for bigger China profile

HONG KONG - Fast Retailing Co Ltd jumps 4 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut as the operator of Japan's Uniqlo clothing outlets listed in the island city in an effort to boost its profile in mainland China and beyond. (FAST RETAILING-HONGKONG/DEBUT (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 630 words)