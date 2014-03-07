Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Buoyant stocks await payrolls, ECB inaction spurs euro
LONDON - World shares are at a six-year high and heading for
a fifth week of back-to-back gains as the ongoing tug-of-war
over Crimea and uncertainty ahead of U.S. jobs data fails to sap
market confidence. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1130
GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
Gains in U.S. job growth expected, but weather may weigh
WASHINGTON - U.S. hiring likely picked up enough in February
to keep the Federal Reserve on track in reducing its monetary
stimulus. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani,
670 words)
Chaori default sets landmark precedent for Chinese debt
SHANGHAI - China records its first domestic bond default as
expected when loss-making solar equipment producer Chaori Solar
misses an interest payment, setting a landmark for market
discipline in the world's second-largest economy.
(CHAORISOLAR-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Gabriel
Wildau, 700 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-DEBT/LOCAL, moved, 350 words
- CHINA-DEFAULT/, moving shortly, by Gabriel Wildau, 750
words
Telecom Italia skips 2013 dividend, hits debt cutting target
MILAN - Telecom Italia skips its dividend for ordinary
shares to fund much-needed network investment, it says, but
Italy's largest phone company does manage to hit its debt
reduction target. (TELECOMITALIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300
words)
INVESTMENT
Emerging markets face carry pay-back time
LONDON - Emerging economies may be on the cusp of great
unwinding of borrow-low invest-high carry trades, where an
estimated $2 trillion -- double the size of previous yen carry
deals -- have flooded mainly debt markets in the past five
years. (EMERGING-CARRY/ (ANALYSIS), expect 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by
Natsuko Waki, 900 words)
Investors frustrated by rising bank bonuses
LONDON - Banks are failing to rein in excessive payouts for
staff below the boardroom level despite a public backlash
against a bonus culture blamed for contributing to the financial
crisis, say leading investors. (BANKS-BONUSES/INVESTORS, moved,
by Chris Vellacott, 1,085 words)
Week after Mt Gox collapse, Japan struggles to grasp bitcoin
TOKYO - A week after the collapse of Mt. Gox, Japan is still
struggling to craft a response to the bitcoin phenomenon, saying
the crypto-currency is not legal tender, though it might be
taxable and subject to money-laundering controls.
(BITCOIN-MTGOX/JAPAN (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Mallard, 390
words)
+ See also:
- BITCOIN-INVENTOR/ (PICTURE, TV, UPDATE 2), moved, by Aron
Ranen and Brandon Lowrey, 850 words
- BITCOIN-MTGOX/BELIEVERS, moved, by Kevin Krolicki and
Nathan Layne, 630 words
China's "land kings" under threat as tightening takes a toll
HONG KONG - The days of Chinese developers snatching up
premium properties with record-breaking offers are coming to an
end as cooling measures bite and sale prices are squeezed,
ending the reign of a handful of "land kings" in the world's
second-largest economy. (CHINA-PROPERTY/, moved, by Clare Jim
and Yimou Lee, 850 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-HAINAN/CASINO (PICTURE), moved, 400 words
ECONOMY
Patience wearing thin with French reform results
PARIS - France is facing pressure to deliver on
long-promised, deep budget savings in the next couple of weeks
to keep the increasingly strained faith of its EU partners, bond
markets and ratings agencies. (FRANCE-DEFICIT/, moved, by Leigh
Thomas, 900 words)
Germany producing at full blast, helped by subsidised power
LONDON/FRANKFURT - Germany's heavy industry is increasing
its production capacity as orders rise and companies enjoy
cheap, subsidised electricity paid for by soaring household
bills. (GERMANY-INDUSTRY/POWER, moved, by Henning Gloystein and
Vera Eckert, 815 words)
Britons increasingly see rate rise but lower price forecasts
LONDON - Britons' expectations for an interest rate hike
over the next year are on the rise even as their inflation
forecasts have fallen, a quarterly poll commissioned by the Bank
of England shows. (BRITAIN-BOE/INFLATION, moved, 320 words)
Britain says Scotland split would risk Scottish pensions
LONDON - Scottish pensions will be put in danger if voters
decide to split from Britain this year, a senior British
minister will say in the government's latest attempt to persuade
Scots to reject independence. (BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/PENSIONS, moved,
by William James, 390 words)
+ See also:
- ALLIANCE TRUST/SCOTLAND (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Chris Vellacott, 470 words
China confident of making trade target - commerce minister
BEIJING - China is fully confident of achieving its target
of 7.5 percent growth in total trade this year, the commerce
minister say, citing an improving global economic environment
and strong fundamentals in emerging markets.
(CHINA-PARLIAMENT/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)
Middle East drought blights 2014 food crop outlook
AMMAN - The Middle East's driest winter in several decades
could pose a threat to global food prices, with local crops
depleted along with farmers' livelihoods, U.N. experts and
climatologists say. (CLIMATE-DROUGHT/MIDDLEAST (PICTURE), expect
by 1230 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 1160 words)
COMPANIES
Kazakhstan sues foreign oil majors over flailing Kashagan
ASTANA - Kazakhstan is suing foreign oil majors developing
its huge Kashagan oilfield in the Caspian Sea, a tactic that has
over the past decade won the government large stakes in every
multinational project on its territory. (OIL-KASHAGAN/ECOLOGY
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Raushan Nurshayeva, 640 words)
Bouygues commits to preserve jobs after SFR offer - CEO
PARIS - Bouygues, the diversified French industrial group
that has made an indicative offer for its telecommunications
rival SFR, is aiming to complete the deal without having to cut
staff, its head told Les Echos in an interview published.
(BOUYGUES-SFR/, moved, 215 words)
Italy appeals court to rule in key Milan derivatives deal
MILAN - An Italian appeals court will decide whether to
uphold a ruling that found four international banks guilty of
fraud and mis-selling of derivatives to the city of Milan, in a
case that highlighted the opaque finances of many Italian
municipalities. (ITALY-DERIVATIVES/MILAN, moved, 305 words)