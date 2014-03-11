Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Bank of England's Carney faces grilling over forex scandal
LONDON - Mark Carney faces probably his toughest questioning
so far as Bank of England governor as lawmakers seize on a
foreign exchange scandal to press their demands for tighter
oversight of the central bank. (BRITAIN-BOE/, expect by 1030
GMT/6.30 AM ET, by David Milliken and William Schomberg, 400
words)
+ See also:
- FOREX/FIXING (TIMELINE), moved, 560 words
Europe haggles over banking union reform
FRANKFURT - European ministers continue to haggle over how
to build a safety net for failing banks on Tuesday, redoubling
efforts to avoid an embarrassing delay to the bloc's centrepiece
crisis reform. (EU-BANKS/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Annika
Breidthardt and Robin Emmott, 700 words)
ECB to take tough stance in bank health check guidelines
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank will press banks to
change the models they use to predict losses if it finds key
elements missing, taking an aggressive stance in its
unprecedented health check. (ECB/BANKS, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM
ET, by Eva Taylor, 600 words)
German trade surges at fastest pace in nearly 2 years
BERLIN - German exports and imports surged in January at the
fastest pace in nearly two years, data shows, adding to signs
that Europe's largest economy started the year on a strong
footing and is on track to robust growth. (GERMANY-TRADE/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah Marsh, 360 words)
MARKETS
World stocks, oil steady but eyes still on Ukraine, China
LONDON - Stocks, the euro, oil and gold all steady as
traders keep a watching brief on tensions between Ukraine, the
West and Russia and a wary eye on the pace of growth in China.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Simon Jessop, 680 words)
ECONOMY
UK factories starts 2014 well, weather hits oil and gas
LONDON - British manufacturers start 2014 on a solid footing
in January but bad weather causes the broader measure of growth
in industrial output to slow sharply, official data shows.
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING, moved, 340 words)
Japan keeps stimulus in place, cuts view on exports
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan maintains its massive monetary
stimulus on the view that growth in the economy and consumer
prices remains on track, but downgrades its assessment of
exports in a warning about external demand. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ
(UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto, 800 words)
French business under no illusions about challenges at home
PARIS - French companies see little hope for domestic growth
this year and are stepping up efforts to cut costs and fine-tune
product lines to contend with stubbornly tough market
conditions. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/COMPANIES, moved, by Natalie Huet,
755 words)
China suggests interest rate liberalisation in 2 years
BEIJING - China's central bank governor says the country's
deposit rates are likely to liberalised in one to two years -
the most explicit time frame to date for what will be the final
step in freeing up banks to set their own interest rates.
(CHINA-PARLIAMENT/CENBANK (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Xiaoyi
Shao and Kevin Yao, 870 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/BANKS (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 390 words
Huge housing deal may signal Gulf investment push into Egypt
DUBAI/CAIRO - A $40 billion deal for Dubai firm Arabtec to
build one million homes in Egypt may mark the start of
politically-inspired Gulf investment in the country's creaking
infrastructure, from housing to transport, power generation and
agriculture. (GULF-EGYPT/INVESTMENT, moved, by Andrew Torchia
and Ehab Farouk, 1,220 words)
COMPANIES
Rising bad debts seen eating into UniCredit's results
MILAN - UniCredit is expected to announce big writedowns on
bad debts and a plan to issue a 2 billion euro bond to boost its
capital base when it announces its full-year results and new
strategic plan later on Tuesday. (UNICREDIT/, expect by 1300
GMT/9 AM ET, by Silvia Aloisi, 500 words)
Audi says foreign growth, model costs to burden profit
INGOLSTADT, Germany - Germany's Audi is bracing for another
drop in operating profit this year as the costs of foreign
expansion, new models and technologies weigh on its results.
(AUDI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by
Andreas Cremer, 280 words)
Co-op chief executive Euan Sutherland offers to resign - BBC
LONDON - Britain's Co-operative Group's chief executive Euan
Sutherland has offers to resign in a letter in which he
describes the member-owned group as "ungovernable", the BBC
reports. (BRITAIN-CO OPERATIVE GRP/CEO (UPDATE 1), moved, 290
words)
Zurich Insurance to cut about 800 jobs globally
ZURICH - Zurich Insurance Group will cut about 800 jobs
globally to save around $250 million per year by the end of 2015
as part of a drive to reduce costs and improve profitability.
(ZURICH-JOBS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 235 words)
Hannover Re Q4 operating results disappoint
FRANKFURT - Germany's Hannover Re says net profit rises by
half in the fourth quarter due largely to a one-off tax benefit,
but a falloff in operating results and a "challenging" outlook
for 2014 pressures shares sharply lower. (HANNOVERRE-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 430 words)
Seplat to list on London and Nigerian stock exchanges
LONDON - Nigerian oil company Seplat plans to raise at least
$500 million by floating shares on the London and Nigerian stock
exchanges to pay down debt and fund acquisitions, it says.
(SEPLAT-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Freya Berry, 200 words)