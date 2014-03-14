Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Russian stocks plunge to 2009 lows as Crimea sanctions loom
MOSCOW - Russian stock indexes plunge to lowest levels since
2009, two days before a referendum in Crimea that is expected to
provoke western sanctions against Russia; the rouble continues
to decline despite a central bank decision to keep an emergency
rise in interest rates in place for the coming months.
(RUSSIA-STOCKS/MICEX (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by
Jason Bush, 800 words)
Ukraine anxiety triggers push to safety, stocks tumble
LONDON - Heightened tensions ahead of Ukraine's weekend
referendum in Crimea push world stocks to their lowest in a
month as investors turn to traditional safe-havens like gold,
the yen and bonds. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc
Jones, 800 words)
+ See also:
- EMERGING-MARKETS, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 400 words
Govt backs Bouygues on SFR bid as Vivendi board meets
PARIS - France's industry minister weighs into the battle
for telecoms company SFR, the day the board of parent Vivendi
is expected to pick a winner, to point out "problems" with the
bid from cable group Numericable. (VIVENDI-SFR/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Leila Abboud, 700 words)
Barclays reviewing shape, size of investment bank
LONDON - Barclays is reviewing the size and shape of its
investment bank, which is expected to result in it shrinking and
focusing on its most profitable areas, people familiar with the
matter say. (BARCLAYS-INVESTMENTBANK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130
GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 600 words)
+ See also:
- BARCLAYS-ASIAPAC/, moved, 100 words
INVESTMENT
Local investors another headache for emerging markets
LONDON - Local institutional investors give another headache
for emerging markets as they become increasingly attracted to
more liquid and stable overseas investments in the face of
changing regulation and strengthening foreign currencies.
(EMERGING/INVESTMENT (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Natsuko Waki, 800 words)
Beyond the hype, Keystone would yield few permanent jobs
STEELE CITY, Nebraska - In the heated debate over whether to
build the Keystone XL pipeline, the energy industry and
lawmakers have predicted that the project could unleash an
economic bonanza in the Midwest, and provide jobs for up to a
half-million people. (USA-KEYSTONE/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved,
by Alistair Bell, 1,590 words)
ECONOMY
Pressure on oil to ease despite global tension - IEA
LONDON - A surge in supply from Iraq and other oil producers
should be more than sufficient to meet growing demand this year,
easing pressure on markets despite rising international
tensions, the West's energy watchdog says. (IEA (UPDATE 1),
expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Christopher Johnson and David
Sheppard, 650 words)
UK trade deficit widens as exports hit 19-month low
LONDON - Britain's goods trade deficit widens by more than
expected in January as exports fall to their lowest level in
more than a year and a half, official data shows.
(BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 300 words)
COMPANIES
Temasek-led group offers $2.1 bln for remaining Olam shares
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG - A Temasek-led shareholders group has
offered to pay $2.1 billion in cash for shares in Olam
International Ltd they don't already own, putting the heft of
the Singapore state investor behind the commodity trading firm's
weak balance sheet. (OLAM-TEMASEK/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved,
by Rachel Armstrong and Michael Flaherty, 790 words)
More firms weigh IPOs as biotech fever reaches Europe
LONDON/ZURICH - Biotech fever is spreading to Europe from
the United States with a successful stock market debut for a cat
allergy company in Britain seen as a bellwether that could help
unlock listings in other countries including Switzerland and
France. (BIOTECH-IPOS/EUROPE, moved, by Ben Hirschler and
Caroline Copley, 1,060 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-PHARMACEUTICALS/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 415
words
Porsche expects operating profit to at least match 2013
STUTTGART, Germany - German sports-car maker Porsche expects
operating profit this year to at least match last year's record
of 2.58 billion euros ($3.59 billion), the company says.
(PORSCHE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)
Panama Canal building consortium signs expansion deal
MADRID - A building consortium led by Spain's Sacyr says in
a statement it has signed an agreement to complete the expansion
of the Panama Canal, a project which has been under threat
because of a cost dispute. (PANAMA-CANAL/BUILDER, moved, 100
words)
Online retailer boohoo.com makes strong market debut
LONDON - Shares in British online fashion retailer
boohoo.com jumps by more than 50 percent in debut trade on
London's AIM market, giving the firm a value of around 870
million pounds ($1.45 billion). (BOOHOO-LISTING/, moved, 255
words)
U.S. watchdog says 303 deaths linked to recalled GM cars
DETROIT - U.S. safety regulators have records 303 deaths
when airbags failed to deploy in 1.6 million compact cars
recalled last month by General Motors Co, according to a study
released Thursday night by a safety watchdog group.
(GM-RECALL/CASUALTIES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Lienert,750
words)
China's central bank halts Tencent, Alibaba mobile payments
HONG KONG/BEIJING - China's central bank demands that
payments made by scanning a bar code with mobile devices be
halted, hitting the payment arms of Internet companies Tencent
and Alibaba, amid concerns over the security of their
verification procedures.
(CHINA-CENTRALBANK/TENCENT-ALIBABA-PAYMENTS (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Hongmei Zhao and Heng Xie, 675 words)