TOP STORIES

Stocks near 1-month low as western sanctions on Russia loom

LONDON - World stocks trade near a one-month low and the dollar and German bonds hold firm as investors worry about the economic impact of possible western sanctions on Moscow after Crimea votes to separate from Ukraine. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 500 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-EMERGING), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 650 words)

Russia says economy in crisis, markets waiting

MOSCOW - Russia admits for first time its economy is in crisis and Moscow markets are just waiting, anticipating the West's response to the Crimean referendum (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ECONOMY (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya, 600 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/DEBT, moved, by Marc Jones, 1,025 words

Vodafone agrees 7.2 bln euro deal to buy Spain's Ono

LONDON - Vodafone Group Plc has agreed to buy Spain's largest cable operator Ono for 7.2 billion euros ($10 billion), in the latest move by the British group to rebuild its European operations with a broadband offering. (VODAFONE GROUP-ONO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 360 words)

China's yuan dips in new band, scope for big swings limited

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - China's yuan eases against the dollar after the central bank doubles the currency's daily trading band as part of its commitment to let markets play a greater role in the economy. (MARKETS-CHINA-YUAN/ (WRAPUP 2) , moved, Lu Jianxin and Saikat Chatterjee, 960 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-YUAN/BAND (ANALYSIS) , moved, by Pete Sweeney, 1,000 words

INSIGHT

Damage control at Pimco after Gross, El-Erian clash

NEW YORK - In mid-February, a group of current and former Pimco employees were invited to a private farewell party for Mohamed El-Erian on March 10, to mark his impending departure as chief executive of the world's largest bond fund. (PIMCO-MANAGEMENT/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Jennifer Ablan and Luciana Lopez, 1,715 words)

INVESTMENT

Sovereign funds off to a slow M&A start in 2014

LONDON - Sovereign wealth funds have made $155 million of merger and acquisitions deals in public markets so far this year, less than a tenth of the value from the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. (FUNDS/SOVEREIGN-DEALS (GRAPHIC), expect by expect 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 500 words)

ECONOMY

BoE's Cunliffe says too big to fail banks still a challenge

LONDON - The world's biggest banks still could not be dismantled safely more than five years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, the Bank of England's Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Jon Cunliffe says. (BOE-REGULATIONS/CUNLIFFE, moved, 420 words)

Japan remains upbeat on economy despite worries over exports

TOKYO - Japan's government upgrades its view on factory output while leaving its overall economic assessment unchanged, sounding upbeat on the world's third-largest economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/REPORT, moved, 385 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ, moved, 100 words

Coal, gas or nuclear? Power-hungry S.Africa must decide now

JOHANNESBURG - On paper, South Africa's long-term energy plans look solid, with coal, nuclear, gas and renewables all viable options. (SAFRICA-POWER/ (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, 970 words)

COMPANIES

Banking's back room risk cops step into top jobs

LONDON - Once modest of pay and profile, risk experts are being reborn as rock stars of the banking world - their status and salaries soaring as regulators force financial institutions to clean up. (BANKS-EXECUTIVES/RISKS, moved, by Steve Slater, 795 words)

Russia's Rosneft to acquire stake in Italy's Pirelli

MILAN - Russia's top oil producer Rosneft is set to acquire an indirect stake in Pirelli after reaching an outline deal with a group of shareholders in the Italian tyre maker valuing its shares at 12 euros each. (PIRELLI-ROSNEFT OIL CO/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 330 words)

Renault-Nissan key appointments step up integration

PARIS/TOKYO - Renault and alliance partner Nissan unveils plans to integrate key operations and pursue economies of scale to keep up with rival auto giants like Volkswagen. (RENAULT-NISSAN/, moved, by Laurence Frost and Yoko Kubota, 445 words)

Bourbon shares soar on offer from main shareholder

PARIS - Bourbon shares jump 24 percent after the French ship supplier says its main shareholder, Jaccar Holdings, is planning to make an offer to buy the company. (BOURBON-JACCAR/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)

As U.S. IPO nears, Alibaba's China e-commerce crown slips

SHANGHAI - Alibaba's dominance of online retail in China faces its biggest-ever challenge as the firm founded by Jack Ma in a one-room apartment 15 years ago lines up a U.S. initial public offering that could value the firm at around $140 billion. (CHINA-ECOMMERCE/ (GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 1,400 words)

Linde sharpens tone on strong euro risk

MUNICH - German industrial gases maker Linde warns that unfavourable currency effects could deal a bigger blow to its 2016 operating profit than it had expected because foreign currencies deteriorated further against the euro. (LINDE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)