TOP STORIES
German court confirms legality of euro zone bailout scheme
KARLSRUHE, Germany - Germany's Constitutional Court confirms
the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund, upholding a
preliminary ruling from the height of the debt crisis in 2012
that gave an initial green light to the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM). (GERMANY-EUROZONE/COURT (UPDATE 1, PICTURE,
TV), moving shortly, 300 words)
European shares dip with investors wary of Ukraine, Fed
LONDON - European shares dip and the safe-haven yen rises as
investors keep a wary eye on the standoff over Crimea and a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting starting later on Tuesday.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by
Nigel Stephenson, 670 words)
Russia says no capital controls as money flees
MOSCOW - Russia will not impose capital controls, easing
concerns that restrictions could be introduced to stem capital
flight following Moscow's seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region and
support for its referendum
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-CAPITALCONTROLS, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM
ET, by Oksana Kobzeva and Lidia Kelly, 800 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-PRIVATISATION (UPDATE 1), expect by
1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/, (UPDATE 1), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET,
by Jason Bush, 800 words
Pressure on EU leaders to raise the pressure on Russia
BRUSSELS - The European Union has taken the first step in
imposing sanctions on Russia over Crimea, but the measures have
been widely dismissed as lacking bite. It is now up to EU
leaders to decide on more meaningful measures when they meet on
Thursday. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-ESCALATION (ANALYSIS), expect by
1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Luke Baker, 700 words)
ECONOMY
Currency market inches towards electronic fix
LONDON - Work is moving forward on a new way for the foreign
exchange market to set its "fixing" benchmarks, senior bankers
say, after another week of revelations in the row over alleged
market manipulation which has rocked the industry.
(FOREX-FIXING/, moved, by Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag, 1,380
words)
Bank of England gets revamp
LONDON - Britain announces a shake-up at the Bank of
England, bringing in two new deputy governors as boss Mark
Carney proceeds with an overhaul of the central bank.
(BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1015 GMT/6.15 AM ET, by
David Milliken, 400 words)
Property firm's default risk exposes China fault lines
HONG KONG - The looming bankruptcy of a Chinese developer
owing billions of yuan to domestic banks has raised worries that
a softening property market is heightening risks for the
financial system. (CHINA-BANKRUPTCY/PROPERTY (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Umesh Desai and Clare Jim, 725 words)
Italy posts global trade surplus vs deficit a year ago
ROME - Italy posts a trade surplus with the rest of the
world of 365 million euros in January, swinging from a deficit
of 1.810 billion euros in the same month of 2013 as imports fell
and exports grew slightly, data shows. (ITALY-ECONOMY/TRADE,
moved, 200 words)
Swiss government sees economy gathering steam into 2015
ZURICH - The Swiss economy is likely to spring back from a
weak fourth quarter and strengthen in the next two years, but
some global economic risks remain, the government says, as it
confirmed its growth outlook for 2015. (SWISS ECONOMY/FORECASTS
(UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
Africa's rush to borrow stirs concern
JOHANNESBURG - Nearly a decade after Nelson Mandela and
anti-poverty activists Bono and Bob Geldof persuaded the rich
world to forgive Africa's crushing debts, many countries' debt
levels are creeping up again, which could undermine the region's
growth boom. (AFRICA-DEBT/SUSTAINABILITY (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Tosin Sulaiman, 1,340 words)
+ See also:
- SAFRICA-STRIKES/, moved, by Ed Stoddard and Zandi
Shabalala, 870 words
Obama manufacturing hubs face uphill struggle to create jobs
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio/WASHINGTON - Along the banks of the
Mahoning River in the struggling Ohio steel town of Youngstown
sits a once-abandoned furniture warehouse that has been
converted into a sleek new laboratory. (USA-OBAMA/MANUFACTURING
(FEATURE, PICTURE), moved, by Julia Edwards and Jason Lange,
1,280 words)
COMPANIES
Scania board members turn cold shoulder to VW bid
STOCKHOLM - Scania board members responsible for assessing a
bid by Volkswagen for outstanding shares in the truckmaker
recommend that shareholders reject the offer, underlining a deep
rift within the Swedish company. (NPSCANIA-VOLKSWAGEN/ (UPDATE
2), moving shortly, by Niklas Pollard, 700 words)
Sainsbury's 9-year run of sales growth ends
LONDON - Sainsbury's 9-year run of sales growth ends -
Britain's J Sainsbury ends a nine-year run of quarterly sales
growth, underlining the tough trading momentum for the country's
major grocers in the early months of 2014 which is set to
intensify as pricing pressures increase
(SAINSBURY'S-SALES/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by
James Davey, 650 words)
Inditex quietly grooms cut-price brand for budget battle
ARROYOMOLINOS, Spain - At the Xanadu shopping mall in
Madrid's suburbs, the indoor ski slope is busy with children but
the designer stores are quiet. In this former mecca for high
spenders, discount shop 'Lefties' looks like just another
post-recession pop-up budget brand. (INDITEX/SPAIN, moved, by
Sarah Morris, 950 words)
+ See also:
- ASOS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words
Rival firms race to develop new biotech asthma drugs
LONDON - Rival firms are racing to develop injectable
biotech asthma drugs for patients with severe disease who don't
respond well to traditional inhalers, opening up a potential
$7.5 billion new market. (PHARMACEUTICALS-ASTHMA/, expect by
1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 750 words)
European car sales up for 6th month as crisis states recover
MILAN - European car sales rise 7.6 percent as a gradual
economic recovery in Portugal, Spain and Italy boost demand for
mass market brands, industry data shows. (ACEA-CARSALES/FEBRUARY
(UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Agnieszka Flak,
650 words)
SocGen announces buyout offer for Boursorama minorities
PARIS - Societe Generale, France's No. 2 listed bank, says
it will offer to buy out minority holders of its online bank
brand Boursorama, representing approximately 23 percent of the
unit's ownership. (SOCIETEGENERALE-BOURSORAMA/ (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, by Lionel Laurent, 400 words)
Australia's Macquarie Group sells private equity unit
SYDNEY - Macquarie Group, Australia's top investment bank,
has agreed to sell its private equity funds management division
to the unit's three managers, a source with direct knowledge of
the deal tells Reuters. (AUSTRALIA-MACQUARIE
GROUP/PRIVATEEQUITY, moved, by Byron Kaye, 400 words)
Engineers' coup pays off with Japan Display listing
TOKYO - When Japan Display Inc lists on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange, it will bring vindication - and $1.6 billion in cash -
for a government-backed restructuring effort after other
high-stakes attempts to help chipmakers flopped. (JAPAN
DISPLAY-IPO/COUP (PICTURE), moved, by Reiji Murai and Edmund
Klamann, 1,000 words)