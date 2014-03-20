Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Europe reaches deal to complete banking union - draft
BRUSSELS - European Union negotiators agree to complete a
banking union with an agency to shut weak euro zone banks, but
there will be no pan-national backstop for the small new fund to
help cover the costs of such closures. (EU-BANKINGUNION/ (UPDATE
1), moving shortly, by John O'Donnell and Tom Körkemeier, 355
words)
EU leaders weigh next steps on Russia, support for Ukraine
BRUSSELS - European Union leaders face a three-way challenge
in discussions on Thursday and Friday: how to sanction Russia
for its actions in Crimea, agreeing financial support for
Ukraine and working out how to wean themselves off Russian
energy. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-SUMMIT (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV),
expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Luke Baker, 800 words)
Dollar upbeat on rate rise expectations, bonds fall
LONDON - The dollar steadies at higher levels and stocks and
bonds fall across the globe as investors position for a U.S.
interest rate rise sooner and faster than previously thought.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by
Carolyn Cohn, 730 words)
+ See also:
- USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 6, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ann Saphir and
Krista Hughes, 915 words
Chatroom evidence questions BoE role in FX probe - sources
LONDON - British regulators are examining evidence relating
to a 2012 meeting of currency dealers and Bank of England
officials that potentially challenges the central bank's
assertion it had not condoned sharing details of client orders.
(BRITAIN BOE/FXBRITAIN BOE/FX (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/7
AM ET, by Jamie McGeever, 1,100 words)
INVESTMENT
Cranes to natural frack fluid, investors mull UK shale bets
LONDON - From trucks and cranes to chemists and trains, the
supply chain winners from America's shale boom have often been
surprisingly simple. Now investors and executives are eyeing
businesses that might benefit from a shale boom in Britain.
(UK-SHALE-INVESTMENT/, expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Stephen
Eisenhammer, 955 words)
Japan stock inflows reverse; foreigners doubt Abenomics
TOKYO - A torrent of foreign capital into Japanese shares,
the driving force behind last year's surge, has reversed, as
impatience with "Abenomics" made Tokyo one of the
worst-performing markets since the start of 2014.
(MARKETS-JAPAN-STOCKS/FOREIGNERS , moved, by Tomo Uetake, 1,000
words)
Egypt investors believe Sisi presidency will bring stability
CAIRO - Egyptian Army chief Field Marshal Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi may not look like a model democrat, but foreign and
local businessmen believe he can deliver stability to open up
investment opportunities in the most populous Arab nation.
(EGYPT-INVESTMENT/SISI (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Noah
Browning, 1,440 words)
ECONOMY
EU-U.S. trade pact must be agreed, says Merkel
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel says it is
important for the European Union and United States to agree on a
trade deal, otherwise Washington will look to other regions of
the world for such agreements. (GERMANY-USA/TRADE, moved, 100
words)
China says plans to speed up investment, stabilise demand
BEIJING - Premier Li Keqiang said China will speed up
investment and construction plans to ensure domestic demand
expands at a stable rate - an indication authorities are
considering practical measures to support slackening economic
growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 560
words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-FOREIGNINVESTMENT/STOCKS (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Kazunori Takada and Lu Jianxin, 735 words
- CHINA-YUAN/DERIVATIVES (PICTURE), moved, by Saikat
Chatterjee, 800 words
- HONGKONG-PROPERTY/CHINESE (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Yimou Lee, 800 words
Reuters quarterly global stock markets poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed around 300 equity analysts on
the outlook for stock markets across Europe and the Americas.
The results will be published at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET.
(MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/GLOBAL, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/US, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 600
words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/CANADA, by John Tilak, 600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/LATAM, by Asher Levine and Jean Arce,
600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/EUROPE, by Blaise Robinson, 600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/BRITAIN, by Atul Prakash, 600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/RUSSIA, by Olga Popova, Maria
Kiselyova and Megan Davies, 600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/SAFRICA, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words
Moved:
- MARKETS STOCKS POLL/ASIA, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words
- MARKETS STOCKS POLL/AUSTRALIA, by Maggie Lu Yueyang and
Thuy Ong, 600 words
- MARKETS STOCKS POLL/JAPAN, by Ayai Tomisawa, 600 words
- MARKETS STOCKS POLL/INDIA, by Ashrith Doddi, 600 words
Four more bumpy years in prospect for investors in Hungary
BUDAPEST - Investors in Hungary can expect more
unpredictable and, for some, hostile policies if Prime Minister
Viktor Orban wins next month's election, according to a Reuters
poll and sources with knowledge of his intentions.
(HUNGARY-VOTE/ECONOMY (POLL), moved, by Krisztina Than, 810
words)
+ See also:
- HUNGARY-VOTE/ECONOMY-POLL (FACTBOX), moved, 620 words
COMPANIES
UK pensions shake-up throws insurance industry into turmoil
LONDON - The British government's liberalisation of rules
dictating what savers can do with their pension money shocked
the insurance industry and forced a fundamental rethink of where
their profits are going to come from. (INSURANCE/ANNUITIES
expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 600 words)
Deutsche Bank faces headwinds, hikes CEO pay
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank says its investment banking engine
will slow in 2014 after the bank awarded its two chief
executives a hefty pay hike for 2013. (DEUTSCHEBANK/RESULTS
(UPDATE 2), expect by 0945 GMT/5.45 AM ET, by Thomas Atkins, 500
words)
+ See also:
- CREDIT AGRICOLE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maya Nikolaeva and
Matthias Blamont, 650 words
- MUNICHRE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Gould,
470 words
Novartis CEO reshaping drugmaker for "brutal" new world
BASEL, Switzerland - Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez is
reshaping the drugmaker's sprawling portfolio as he prepares for
what he expects to be a "brutal" new era in healthcare spending.
(NOVARTIS-CEO/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Caroline Copley and Ben Hirschler, 800 words)
+ See also:
- NOVARTIS-CEO/INDIA, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ben
Hirschler and Caroline Copley, 500 words
- GSK-VACCINE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by
Ben Hirschler, 550 words
Mulberry CEO Guillon quits after January profit warning
LONDON - Bruno Guillon quit as chief executive of Mulberry,
less than two months after the British luxury fashion company
issued a profit warning that had piled the pressure on the
Frenchman and his new strategy of hiking prices. (MULBERRY
GROUP/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kate Holton and Neil
Maidment, 530 words)
+ See also:
- NEXT UK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
Bank foundation cuts historic ties with Monte Paschi sale
ROME/MILAN - In just six months, Antonella Mansi has cut the
umbilical cord that for 500 years united Monte dei Paschi di
Siena to its medieval home town. (MONTEPASCHI-FOUNDATION/MANSI,
moved, by Stefano Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi, 1,205 words)
From cattle to current account, mine strike rattles S.Africa
RUSTENURG - From cattle to caravans, people directly
affected by South Africa's big platinum stoppage are selling
valued possessions to make ends meet as the fall-out from the
country's biggest single post-apartheid mine strike ripples
through the economy. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ECONOMY, expect by 1300
GMT/9 AM ET, by Ed Stoddard, 950 words)
GrowthGate Capital plans Dubai IPO for logistics firm
DUBAI - Buyout firm GrowthGate Capital plans to take
freight-forwarding company Able Logistics Group public in Dubai
around the end of this year, a senior GrowthGate executive tells
Reuters, in a sign of growing strength in the region's equity
markets. (EMIRATES-IPO/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Andrew Torchia,
545 words)
Perseverance pays for India's richest man
MUMBAI - Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail is
poised to perform a rare feat in India's notoriously complex
retail market by finally turning a profit.
(INDIA-RELIANCERETAIL/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nandita
Bose, 1,400 words)
+ See also:
- INDIA-MINING/ENVIRONMENT (FEATURE), moved, by Nita Bhalla,
1,400 words