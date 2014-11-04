Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Shares gain ground as oil prices extend fall
LONDON - European shares gained ground and core bond yields
dipped on Tuesday following a raft of company trading updates,
bucking a more muted trend in Asia and the United States as oil
prices extended their fall and economic growth fears lingered.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 655
words)
Spain's Santander Q3 profit jumps as bad loan charges fall
MADRID - Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank says it
will cut costs more aggressively in the next few years as it
builds on an earnings recovery lifted so far by a turnaround in
Britain and Spain. (SANTANDER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by
1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, 500 words)
European companies defy gloomiest results forecasts
LONDON - The European reporting season is not turning into
the rout investors feared as many of the largest companies
managed to navigate weak demand through cost cuts and innovation
to deliver earnings in line with or ahead of downbeat forecasts.
(EUROPE-RESULTS/THIRD-QUARTER, moved, by Paul Sandle, 740 words)
INSIGHT
Citi's Linville slowly turns around bank's card business
NEW YORK - When Jud Linville joined Citigroup in 2010 to
head its main credit card business, he discovered a card called
"Simplicity" that was anything but.
(CITIGROUP-CREDITCARDS/(INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by David
Henry, 1,115 words)
ECONOMY
ECB's Coeure presses euro zone governments to reform
economies
NICOSIA - The euro zone risks a loss of economic momentum
and a delayed recovery unless governments match the European
Central Bank's monetary stimulus with fiscal and structural
policies to support growth, ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure says.
(ECB-POLICY/, moved, 250 words)
Adviser to Japan PM opposes second sales tax rise as debate
begins
TOKYO - A prominent adviser to Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe urges the government to delay a sales tax hike
scheduled for next year to prevent causing a fall in consumer
spending that would derail the economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TAX
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley White, 490 words)
Ireland kicks of 15-year bond sale, bumper demand expected
DUBLIN - Ireland begins selling a hotly-anticipated
syndicated 15-year bond to start refinancing the first portion
of bailout loans from the International Monetary Fund with
cheaper market funding. (IRELAND-DEBT/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM
ET, by Padraic Halpin and Michael Turner, 350 words)
UK construction PMI falls to 5-month low in Oct -markit/cips
LONDON - Britain's construction sector expanded at the
weakest rate in five months in October as signs of a housing
market slowdown caused a slowdown in the building of new homes,
a survey of purchasing managers shows. (BRITAIN-CONSTRUCTION/,
moved, 250 words)
Spain's Oct jobless rises for third straight month -Labour
Ministry
MADRID - The number of registered jobless in Spain rose by
1.78 percent in October from a month earlier, or by 79,154
people, leaving 4.53 million people out of work, data from the
Labour Ministry shows. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/JOBLESS, moved, 100 words)
Australia's central bank keeps rates low, consumers
encouraged
SYDNEY - Australia's central bank keeps interest rates at
record lows for a 14th straight policy meeting, saying the
stimulus was justified given the outlook for sub par growth even
as consumers showed signs of opening their wallets.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 600 words)
COMPANIES
Greene King, Spirit Pub agree on $1.24 bln takeover offer
Brewer and pub owner Greene King Plc says it has reached an
agreement on a recommended offer for Britain's Spirit Pub
Company Plc, valuing Spirit Pub at about 773.6 million pounds
($1.24 billion). (SPIRIT PUB-M&A/GREENE KIN (UPDATE 1), moved,
330 words)
BMW Q3 up as SUV demand outpaces electric cars, Mini
FRANKFURT - German luxury carmaker BMW AG says its
third-quarter operating profit rose 17 percent, ahead of
forecasts, as surging demand for sports utility vehicles like
its X5 model helped by cheap fuel prices more than offset slow
electric car sales. (BMW-RESULTS/Q3 (UPDATE 2), moving shortly,
by Edward Taylor, 435 words)
Glencore copper output up 8 pct, trading in line with plans
LONDON - Glencore's copper production rose 8 percent in the
first nine months of the year thanks to strong output from
Africa while the company's trading division performed in line
with its expectations. (GLENCORE-OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Silvia Antonioli, 300 words)
Imperial Tobacco results hurt by destocking
LONDON - Imperial Tobacco Group pledges to raise its
dividend by at least 10 percent this year despite challenging
trading conditions that led to deeper-than-expected declines in
full-year revenue and profit. (IMPERIAL TOBACCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), expect by 1030 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 500
words)
Primark owner AB Foods cautious on outlook as profits rise
LONDON - Primark owner Associated British Foods posts a 6
percent rise in 2013-14 earnings, though it cautions it sees
limited opportunity for growth in the new year due to an
expected large reduction in profit from its sugar business. (AB
FOODS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words)
Securitas profit tops forecast, sees lower costs from U.S.
reform
STOCKHOLM - Swedish security firm Securitas posts a bigger
than expected rise in third-quarter core profit and said an
increase in staff costs due to a U.S. health care reform will be
lower than previously assumed. (SECURITAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, by Anna Ringstrom and Olof Swahnberg, 365 words)
Hyundai, Kia in record settlement with U.S. for overstating
mileage
WASHINGTON/DETROIT - Korean carmakers Hyundai Motor Co and
affiliate Kia Motors Corp will pay $350 million in penalties to
the U.S. government for overstating fuel economy ratings in what
officials say is the biggest settlement of its kind. (HYUNDAI
MOTOR-KIA MOTORS/SETTLEMENT (UPDATE 6), moved, 665 words)
SoftBank cuts FY profit target on Sprint woes; Q2 profit
down 23 pct
TOKYO - SoftBank Corp, the Japanese mobile carrier with
ambitious plans to grow overseas, slashes its profit forecast as
Sprint Corp, the U.S. carrier it bought for $21.6 billion,
continues to lose customers with no quick fix in sight.
(SOFTBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 745 words)