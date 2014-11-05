Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

European economic data gives ECB scant reason to smile

LONDON - Euro zone business growth picks up less than expected in October despite much deeper price cutting, according to business surveys that give scant reason for optimism at the European Central Bank. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

Republican election gains send dollar to 7-year high

LONDON - Sweeping Republican party wins in U.S. mid-term elections push the dollar to a 7-year high against the yen and lifts U.S. stock futures, while more soft data from China leaves oil at its lowest level in four years. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 695 words)

Central bankers to challenge Draghi on ECB leadership style

FRANKFURT/PARIS - National central bankers in the euro area plan to challenge European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi over what they see as his secretive management style and erratic communication and will urge him to act more collegially, ECB sources say. (ECB-GOVERNORS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Eva Taylor and Paul Taylor, 1,130 words)

Monte Paschi likely to raise cash call to $3.13 bln - source

MILAN - Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will likely raise the size of a planned rights issue to 2.5 billion euros($3.13 billion ) from 2.1 billion euros, a source close to the deal says. (ITALY-BANKS/BANCA PASCHI-CAPHIKE, moved, 140 words)

INSIGHT

Top investors stay loyal to big name corporate founders

BOSTON - For good stock market bets, some top investors can't be too bothered by details like corporate profits: instead, they pick companies run by their founders. (STOCKS-INVESTMENT/FOUNDERS (INSIGHT), moved, by Tim McLaughlin and Ross Kerber, 1,060 words)

MARKETS

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

Reuters has surveyed over 70 foreign exchange strategists on the outlook for the euro, sterling, yen, Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, Brazilian real and South African rand. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, expect at 1320 GMT/8.20 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

ECONOMY

EU auditor criticises waste, urges tighter controls

BRUSSELS - The European Union's auditor calls on the bloc's new executive to seek better value for taxpayer money as its report on the 2013 accounts estimates that up to 9 billion euros may have been misspent. (EU-BUDGET/AUDITOR, moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 595 words)

"Stop shouting at Europe", City group tells UK's rulers

LONDON - British politicians should stop shouting at their European Union partners from the sidelines and start building alliances to ensure proper reform of the world's richest region, a lobby group for powerful banks and money managers say. (BRITAIN-EUROPE/CITY, moved, by Guy Faulconbridge, 375 words)

China reform plan to loosen grip on some state firms

BEIJING - China is set to publish a planning document aimed at improving the country's inefficient state-led firms by harnessing the power of the market, subject to the government's enduring reluctance to cede too much control over the economy.(CHINA-SOE/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by Matthew Miller, 900 words)

BOJ's Kuroda vows to hit price goal, stands ready to do more

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who last week stunned global financial markets by expanding a massive monetary stimulus programme, says the central bank is ready to do more to hit its 2 percent price goal and recharge a tottering economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/KURODA (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 600 words)

Hong Kong business activity drops sharply on protests impact

HONG KONG - Activity in Hong Kong's private sector fell by its biggest margin in three years in October, a private survey shows, offering a first glimpse of the impact pro-democracy protests are having on the economy and signalling a further slowdown. (HONGKONG-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 1), moved, 550 words)

Abu Dhabi considers power, water subsidy reform-IMF official

DUBAI - The government of the emirate of Abu Dhabi is looking at ways to reform its system of subsidies for electricity and water, a senior International Monetary Fund official tells Reuters, in what will be a landmark move by the emirate. (IMF-EMIRATES/SUBSIDIES (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Martin Dokoupil, 235 words)

Czech billionaire's political rise inspires and alarms

PRAGUE - In just three years, Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis has managed to expand smoothly beyond business into politics and now appears poised to be a contender for prime minister. (CZECH-POLITICS/BABIS, moved, by Jan Lopatka, 1,060 words)

COMPANIES

M&S profits rise as cost savings offset clothing sales fall

LONDON - British retailer Marks & Spencer posts a rise in first-half profit for the first time in four years, as cost cutting and rising food sales offset a deepening slide in clothing revenues, hit recently by warm weather. (MARKS SPENCR GRP-RESULTS/UPDATE 3) expect by 1045 GMT/5.45 AM ET, by James Davey, 800 words)

Toyota raises profit forecast by 9 pct on weak yen

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp raises its full-year operating profit forecast by 9.1 percent as a sharp decline in the yen increases the value of repatriated earnings and makes up for lower vehicle sales. (TOYOTA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 460 words)

Virgin Money sets public offering at 283-333 pence - sources

LONDON - UK lender Virgin Money will open the book on its initial share sale at a price of between 283 pence and 333 pence a share, valuing the company at between 1.25 billion pounds and 1.45 billion pounds, sources familiar with the matter say. (VIRGIN MONEY IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

Insurers post strong profits, helped by slump in claims

FRANKFURT - European insurers post strong earnings gains in the third quarter, helped by a slump in catastrophe damage payouts and rising premium income. (EUROPE-INSURANCE/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Jonathan Gould and Richa Naidu, 650 words)

Chemicals distributor Brenntag's core profit rises

FRANKFURT - Brenntag, the world's largest chemicals distributor, posts a better than expected rise in quarterly core earnings as it expands mainly in Europe and North America while keeping costs in check. (BRENNTAG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET), by Ludwig Burger, 400 words)

Dutch bank ING to pay off state aid early as lending rises

AMSTERDAM - ING Group, the largest Dutch bank, says it will repay the last of its state aid ahead of schedule this week, signalling an extra dividend for shareholders as lending growth drives a jump in pretax earnings. (ING GROEP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Thomas Escritt, 635 words)

Alstom, refocused on rail, eyes higher sales and margin

PARIS - France's Alstom, which is selling most of its energy equipment business to General Electric, says it expects its remaining rail arm to grow and generate cash this year after registering record orders in the first half. (ALSTOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 485 words)

BHP to test US oil export ban by selling without ruling

BHP Billiton is set to be the first company to export lightly processed ultra-light U.S. oil without explicit permission from the government, further testing the limits of an increasingly contentious ban on foreign sales. (BHP BILLITON LTD-TEXAS/OIL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Catherine Ngai, 800 words)