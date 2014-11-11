Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
China, US make breakthrough on IT free trade deal - US rep
BEIJING - China and the United States have reached a
breakthrough in talks on eliminating duties on information
technology products, a deal that could pave the way for the
first major tariff-cutting agreement at the World Trade
Organisation in 17 years. (APEC-CHINA/ITA (UPDATE 1), moved, 410
words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-APEC/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Michael
Martina, 460 words
Vodafone lifts outlook as new offerings boost demand
LONDON - Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile
operator, nudges its full-year earnings forecast higher as
improving demand in its big European markets and an investment
push into new products helped reduce a drop in revenues.
(VODAFONE GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 395
words)
Global stocks rise, oil hits a 4-year low
LONDON - European stocks rise, with investors in bullish
mood after a fourth straight record close on Wall Street and a
seven-year high in Tokyo's Nikkei on speculation a Japanese
sales tax increase may be delayed. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 585 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sam Wilkin, 390 words
Rouble eases after central bank float
MOSCOW - Russia's rouble falls back after two days of strong
gains following the central bank's decision to float the
currency and halt intervention in the forex market, exposing it
to greater volatility. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), expect
by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Alexander Winning, 600 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-GOLD/CENBANK, moved, by Clara Denina, 470 words
INSIGHT
Vista Equity takes unusual risks with private equity fund
Vista Equity Partners has worked in an unusual clause in its
contracts with private equity fund investors that gives it more
financing flexibility and a leg up in leveraged buyouts, but
also carries more risks for it and its investors, according to
people familiar with the matter. (VISTAEQUITY/ (INSIGHT), moved,
by Greg Roumeliotis, 995 words)
ECONOMY
Japan sentiment tumbles, boosting calls for sales tax delay
TOKYO - Sentiment among Japanese households and service
sector companies tumbled in October as a sales tax hike in April
and worries about another tax increase next year prompt
consumers to slash spending. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (UPDATE
1), moved, by Stanley White and Kaori Kaneko, 415 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-POLITICS/ELECTION (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Linda
Sieg and Yoshifumi Takemoto, 740 words)
Reuters poll on the outlook for the UK economy
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 50 economists and
analysts on the British economy, collecting data on the outlook
for GDP, inflation, average earnings and the Bank of England's
interest rate. (ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, expect at 1320 GMT/8.20 AM
ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-RETAIL/BRC, moved, 270 words
Swedish cbank chief sees no need for more easing - minutes
STOCKHOLM - Sweden's central bank chief expects low
inflation to persist in Sweden for some time, but with rates at
zero, further measures to push up prices should not be
necessary, minutes of the bank's latest interest rate meeting
show. (SWEDEN-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)
Fed's Plosser plays down inflation, dollar shifts - CNBC
LONDON - Inflation in the United States is not that far off
the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target, while the impact from
the recent rise in the dollar should be limited, Fed policymaker
Charles Plosser says. (FED/PLOSSER (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
250 words)
China pays big to expand its clout along the new Silk Road
CHONGQING, China - China, already at the centre of world
trade, plans to spend billions of dollars to revive
intercontinental land routes and develop maritime links to
expand commerce and give it more weight in a freight system
dominated by European shipping lines. (CHINA-SILKROAD/ (GRAPHIC,
PICTURE), moved, by Brenda Goh, 750 words)
COMPANIES
VW's venture plan stalls as firms fret over Chinese rules
BERLIN - Volkswagen's push for a higher stake in its joint
venture with Chinese partner FAW has stalled just as the
automaker is stepping up expansion in its biggest market,
company sources say. The problems come as China aims to promote
national champions and show its companies can compete globally.
(VOLKSWAGEN-CHINA/, expect by 1230 GMT/0730 AM ET, by Andreas
Cremer, 550 words)
+ See also:
- BMW-VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS, moved, 165 words
Maersk Q3 beats consensus but sends mixed messages on oil
COPENHAGEN - Danish shipping and oil group A.P.
Moller-Maersk's third-quarter profits beats forecasts, but
despite strong performance in key units investors have mixed
feelings over the future of its oil business. (MAERSK-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/0630 AM ET, By Ole Mikkelsen, 400
words)
Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit record as surge past $6 bln
HANGZHOU - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd says more than $6
billion of goods have been sold so far during its annual
Singles' Day online shopping frenzy, as customers jump on
heavily discounted goods to send sales surging past 2013's
record. (ALIBABA GROUP-SHOPPING FESTIVAL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370
words)
Italy's Enel reports results, eyes on its disposal package
MILAN - Italy's biggest utility Enel reports 9-month results
with investor looking for details of its disposals package worth
4.4 billion euros this year. Europe's most indebted utility has
already put up for sale up to 22 percent of its Spanish unit
Endesa that could raise more than 3 billion euros, but the
market will be watching for news on the possible sale of assets
in Slovakia and Romania as it moves to slash its debt and keep
its investment grade rating. (ENEL-RESULTS/, expect by 1500
GMT/10 AM ET, by Oleg Vukmanovic and Stephen Jewkes, 300 words)
UK regulator caps interest on payday loans from January
LONDON - Interest charged on loans offered by payday lenders
in Britain will be capped at 0.8 percent a day from January to
cut the cost of short-term loans criticised for causing misery
among borrowers, the country's financial watchdog says.
(BRITAIN-CREDIT/REGULATOR (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)
Germany's Henkel ups margin forecast despite Russia tension
FRANKFURT - German consumer goods group Henkel says it
managed to grow its Russia business in the third quarter and
raises its full year forecast slightly, thanks to emerging
market demand for its washing powders, beauty products and
industrial adhesives. (HENKEL KGAA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
345 words)
UK supermarket suppliers adapt to changing shopping habits
LONDON - Changes in British shopping habits that have
squeezed major supermarkets has forced suppliers of packaged
goods such as ice cream and soap to adapt, empowering them in
negotiations. (CONSUMERGOODS-PRICING/, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM
ET, by Martinne Geller, 800 words)
Hochtief Q3 underlying net profit gains 12 percent
FRANKFURT - German construction group Hochtief, controlled
by Spain's ACS, reports a 12 percent rise in underlying
third-quarter net profit, beating market expectations, as it
returned to positive cash flow. (HOCHTIEF AG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 260 words)
COMMODITIES
Citigroup slashes its 2015 iron ore price forecast
SINGAPORE - Citigroup slashes its iron ore price forecast
for 2015, predicting the raw material for making steel could
drop below $60 per tonne in the most bearish estimate yet from a
financial institution on the glut-hit commodity. (IRONORE-CITI/,
moved, 350 words)