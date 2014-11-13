Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Global banks entering higher-stakes phase of forex probes
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The $4.3 billion in civil settlements
struck between six global banks and U.S. and U.K. authorities
over foreign exchange market manipulation sets the stage for
negotiations over related probes that could bear much more
severe consequences. (BANKS-FOREX/SETTLEMENT-CRIMINAL, moved, by
Aruna Viswanatha and Karen Freifeld, 835 words)
China data shows economy cooling further, need for more
policy support
BEIJING - China's economy lost further momentum in October,
with factory growth dipping and investment growth hitting a near
13-year low, reinforcing expectations that Beijing will need to
do more to fight slackening growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ACTIVITY
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao, 580 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao
and Jake Spring, 380 words
Oil below $80 as China data chimes with OPEC warning
LONDON - Oil fell below $80 a barrel for the first time
since 2010, as more evidence of a slowdown in China's
resource-hungry economy chimed with an OPEC warning of a
substantial drop in demand next year. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 530 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christopher Johnson,
480 words
Experts tell ECB inflation, growth to be lower than expected
FRANKFURT - A group of experts surveyed by the European
Central Banks lower their outlook for euro zone inflation and
growth as the currency bloc flirts with deflation.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 280
words)
ECONOMY
ECB to assess lenders' plans to plug capital by year-end
STOCKHOLM - Banks whose capital fell short in recent
European Central Bank health checks have handed in plans to plug
these gaps and will receive the ECB's assessment by the end of
the year, an ECB policymaker says. (EU-BANKS/ECB, moved, 100
words)
Japan firms want Abe to delay tax hike - Reuters poll
TOKYO - Japanese companies overwhelmingly want Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe to delay or scrap a planned tax increase, a
Reuters poll shows, highlighting concerns that it could derail a
fragile economic recovery. (JAPAN-COMPANIES/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE
1), move, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ECONOMY-POLL/JAPAN, moved, by Kaori Kaneko and Sumanta
Dey, 600 words
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto and Stanley White, 450 words
India wins U.S. support for food scheme, ends WTO blockade
NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON - India wins U.S. support for a massive
domestic food stockpiling scheme, rescuing the biggest global
trade deal in two decades and giving new Prime Minister Narendra
Modi a victory without major concessions. (INDIA-TRADE/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Manoj Kumar and Krista Hughes, 635 words)
Premature US rate hike the bigger risk for Fed, Dudley says
ABU DHABI - Hiking interest rates too early poses
"considerably greater" risks for the Federal Reserve than moving
too late, an influential Fed official says in a strong defence
of the U.S. central bank's patient approach to tightening
policy. (USA-FED/DUDLEY, moved, 345 words)
Reuters poll on the outlook for U.S. and euro zone economies
Reuters has surveyed over 70 economists on the outlook for
the U.S. and euro zone economies. (ECONOMY-POLL/USA, expect at
1420 GMT/09.20 AM ET, by Ann Saphir, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, expect at 1420 GMT/09.20 AM ET, by
Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)
INVESTMENT
Sovereign wealth fund dealmaking rebounds in 2014
LONDON - Sovereign wealth funds are buying up assets this
year at their fastest rate since the financial crisis as these
state-run pools of cash regain the confidence lost when big
punts on western banks turned sour, Thomson Reuters data shows.
(SOVEREIGN-FUNDS/M&A (GRAPHIC), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by
Chris Vellacott, 400 words)
China's banks to raise $10 billion in year-end preference
share bonanza
SHANGHAI- Three of China's top 10 banks plan to issue up to
60 billion yuan ($9.79 billion) of preference shares by the end
of the year, according to filings with the Shanghai Stock
Exchange. (CHINA-BANKS/FUNDRAISING, moved, by Engen Tham, 300
words)
COMPANIES
Honda discloses 5th Takata air bag-linked fatality
TOKYO - Honda Motor Co says that a driver in Malaysia died
in July after being hit by shrapnel from an air bag supplied by
Takata Corp - the fifth such fatality and the first outside the
United States. (AUTOS-TAKATA/HONDA-RECALL (UPDATE 2, PICTURE),
moved, by Chang-Ran Kim, 410 words)
+ See also:
- AUTOS-TAKATA/ (TIMELINE), moved, 975 words
RWE warns DEA sale to Russian billionaire could be delayed
FRANKFURT - German utility RWE warns that closing the sale
of its oil and gas unit DEA to a Russian billionaire may take
longer than expected, intensifying fears that the 5.1 billion
euro transaction could hit a snag. (RWE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Christoph Steitz, 370 words)
DP World to acquire EZW for $2.6 Bln in Dubai asset shuffle
DUBAI - DP World said it would pay $2.6 billion to
conglomerate Dubai World for the purchase of its logistics
infrastructure firm, lightening the burden on the state-owned
conglomerate ahead of its $4.4 billion debt repayment next year.
(DP WRLD ACQUISITION/, moving shortly, by Nadia Saleem and
Praveen Menon, 400 words)
Virgin Money debut brings $220 mln early Christmas
LONDON - Virgin Money, the British bank backed by
billionaires Richard Branson and Wilbur Ross, debuted on the
London Stock Exchange in what looks to be the last major listing
of the year. (VIRGINMONEY-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030
GMT/0530 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Freya Berry, 400 words)
Standard Chartered says aims for "prudent buffer" on capital
LONDON - Standard Chartered says it intends to keep a
"prudent buffer" over minimum capital requirements and says it
is well placed to meet proposed higher rules to hold more debt
that can absorb losses. (STANDARDCHARTERED-CAPITAL/, moved, 145
words)
Poor weather in China curbs SABMiller profit
LONDON - Brewing giant SABMiller reports
weaker-than-expected profit and a dip in margins for the first
half of its fiscal year, citing poor weather in China and
intensified competition among retailers in Australia.
(SABMILLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martinne Geller, 290
words)
Ericsson tempers market growth outlook, plans cost cuts
STOCKHOLM - Telecom equipment and services group Ericsson
tempered its outlook for growth in its main market segments and
says it plans billions of Swedish crowns in cost savings that
will include staff cuts. (ERICSSON-FORECAST/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
290 words)
With no CEO, Sanofi faces battle to sell pipeline ambitions
PARIS - Sanofi has worked hard to refill its medicine chest
with new drugs it will tout to investors next week, but these
efforts are now clouded by a leadership vacuum and uncertainties
about diabetes. (SANOFI SA-MEDICINES/, moved, by Natalie Huet,
400 words)
+ See also:
- MERCK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words
London Stock Exchange first-half revenue up 18 percent
LONDON - London Stock Exchange Group reports an 18 percent
rise in first-half revenue, as its diversification strategy
continues to bear fruit. (LSE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370
words)
Sky Plc ditches British tag to expand into Europe
LONDON - British Sky Broadcasting, Rupert Murdoch's
pioneering pay-TV company that transformed the country's
entertainment market, is to drop the British from its name to
reflect its expansion into Europe. (SKY-EUROPE/, moved, 245
words)
William Demant cuts 2014 forecast, shares tumble
COPENHAGEN - The world's second-largest hearing aid maker,
William Demant, cuts its full-year forecast blaming a fall in
U.S. prices on a rival's deal with major retailer Costco,
sending its shares down over 8 percent. (WILLIAMDEMANT-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Ole Mikkelsen, 400
words)