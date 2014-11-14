Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Germany escapes recession, France beats low expectations
BRUSSELS/BERLIN - Germany narrowly avoids recession in
third quarter of the year and France exceeds low expectations,
putting the euro zone on course for anaemic growth but no
contraction. (EUROZONE/ECONOMY (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHICS), expect by
1130 GMT/0630 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski and Stephen Brown, 700
words)
Cold comfort as France, Germany eke out growth
LONDON - European stocks were flat after gross domestic
product numbers showed both France and Germany grew marginally
in the third quarter, while the dollar rose further against the
yen on expectations of a snap election in Japan.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Patrick Graham, 600
words)
EU says Starbucks' Dutch tax deal may be illegal
BRUSSELS - A deal between Starbucks Corp's and Dutch
authorities may be illegal state aid as it allows the world's
biggest coffee chain to make payments on a lower corporate
income tax base, European Union antitrust regulators say
(EU-STARBUCKS/TAX (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Foo Yun Chee,
400 words)
UK questions ties between currency traders, brokers
LONDON - An independent report into the Bank of England's
role in the global currency market has raised questions about
the relationship between commercial bank dealers and brokers for
the first time since regulators began investigating trading
practices. (BANKS-FOREX/BROKERS, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 850
words)
+ See also:
- BANKS-FOREX/CRIME (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET,
by Matt Scuffham, 400 words
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
IEA sees new era, no quick rebound in oil prices
LONDON - The oil market has entered a new era with lower
Chinese economic growth and booming U.S. shale output, making a
return soon to high prices unlikely, the West's energy watchdog
says. (IEA/OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alex
Lawler, 420 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Alex Lawler,
400 words
Rouble drops further on weak oil, sanctions threats
MOSCOW - The Russian rouble falls further, dragged down by
weak oil prices and by fears of new Western sanctions against
Russia because of the deteriorating ceasefire in eastern
Ukraine. (RUSSIA-ROUBLE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)
Sovereign wealth fund purchases surge as confidence returns
LONDON - Sovereign wealth funds are buying up assets this
year at their fastest rate since the financial crisis as these
state-run pools of assets regain the confidence lost when big
punts on western banks turned sour, Thomson Reuters data shows.
(SWF REALESTATE/M&A, moved, by Chris Vellacott, 350 words)
Norway's oil fund targets "forever" horizon in real estate
OSLO - Targeting an investment horizon of "forever",
Norway's $860 billion oil fund plans to enter the Asian real
estate market next year and aims to broaden its asset range to
include anything from new developments to refurbishments, it
says. (SWF-REALESTATE/NORWAY (INTERVIEW), moved, by Balazs
Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg, 770 words)
Hedge funds poised to pile into China via 'connect' channel
HONG KONG - When the landmark Hong Kong-Shanghai equity link
debuts on Monday, a class of investors that China has kept at
arm's length until now - hedge funds - are expected to plunge
into mainland shares. (HONGKONG-CHINA/STOCKCONNECT-HEDGEFUNDS,
moved, by Michelle Price, 600 words)
ECONOMY
Euro zone sovereign ratings back on shaky ground
LONDON - Weak growth and stubbornly low inflation has put
euro zone sovereign credit ratings back on shaky ground, a trend
that could bring to an end a period of post-crisis
stabilisation. (EURO ZONE/RATINGS expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by
John Geddie, 500 words)
Oil price crash has silver lining for Norway
OSLO - Norway's oil reliant economy will benefit from the
oil price crash as the offshore sector's boom has hijacked much
of the economy and non-oil firms are now breathing a sigh of
relief. (ECONOMY-NORWAY/OIL, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Balazs Koranyi and Alister Doyle, 800 words)
Japan's Amari: PM Abe cannot delay tax hike indefinitely
TOKYO - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari says that
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cannot delay a sales tax increase
indefinitely, suggesting that Tokyo will not loosen its
commitment to reducing public debt and balancing its
budget.(JAPAN-ECONOMY/AMARI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley White
and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 400 words)
OECD sees plans by G20 nations topping global growth target
BRISBANE, Australia - The OECD says the plans of G20 nations
to boost the world economy could beat their target of adding 2
percentage points to global growth by 2018, though geopolitical
risks such as Ukraine and Ebola were mounting. (G20-SUMMIT/OECD
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Lincoln Feast and Jane Wardell, 410 words)
+ See also:
- G20-SUMMIT/WTO (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Matt Siegel, 400
words
- G20-REGULATIONS/CARNEY, moved, 275 words
COMPANIES
Airbus profits rise but A400M problems resurface
PARIS - Airbus Group posts stronger-than-expected nine-month
earnings, but the numbers are clouded by the disclosure of new
delays and possible charges looming for Europe's A400M military
transport plane. (AIRBUS-GROUP/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by
1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tim Hepher, 400 words)
Serco chastened by costly lesson in outsourcing risk
LONDON - From broken Australian Navy boats, to hotel bills
for UK asylum seekers, the costs have piled up for Serco, a
pioneer of an outsourcing boom that promised lucrative returns
but has proved a far riskier business than many thought
(BRITAIN-SERCO/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Neil Maidment,
780 words)
Offshore wind sector races to cut costs as subsidies drop
OFF THE COAST OF HELIGOLAND, Germany - When Allied forces
bombed German island Heligoland in 1945, wind turbines were not
even invented. Almost 70 years on, unexploded ordnance is an
expensive problem for the offshore wind industry.
(RENEWABLES-WINDPOWER/OFFSHORE, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 770
words)
Samsung SDS strong debut frees cash for Lee's successors
SEOUL - Shares in Samsung SDS Co Ltd, the IT services arm of
the Samsung Group, double on debut, unlocking $5 billion for the
conglomerate's three heirs as they plan a generational
succession at South Korea's dominant conglomerate. (SAMSUNG
SDS-IPO/DEBUT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee,
620 words)
Mizuho joins SMFG in beating H1 profit forecasts
TOKYO - Mizuho Financial Group Inc reports a smaller drop in
first-half profit than it had projected at the start of the
year, supported by strength in its market division and lower
credit costs. (JAPAN-BANKS/RESULTS (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Taiga
Uranaka, 345 words)
ABN Amro to cut up to 1,000 jobs at retail business
AMSTERDAM - State-owned Dutch bank ABN Amro says it will cut
up to 1,000 jobs in its retail division by 2018, as it reported
a sharp increase third-quarter underlying profit that could open
the way for a return to private ownership. (ABNAMRO-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)
Julius Baer says net new money in 4 to 6 pct target
ZURICH - Julius Baer says it is within its target for
winning fresh funds from wealthy clients and close to wrapping
up its acquisition of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
India-based private bank. (JULIUS BAER-RESULTS/, moved, by
Katharina Bart, 410 words)
Nokia lifts long-term profitability target
HELSINKI - Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia lifts its
long-term profitability target after meeting strong demand for
faster 4G networks this year, and says it also expects the
business to grow in 2015. (NOKIA-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 415
words)
FCC reports big net loss on writedowns ahead of rights issue
MADRID - Spanish building and services company FCC books a
788 million euro ($979 million) loss for the nine months to the
end of September on Friday after taking a hit on assets
including its UK waste disposal business. (FCC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Sonya Dowsett, 380 words)
Bouygues lifts 2014 goal after Q3 sales rise 1 pct
PARIS - French conglomerate Bouygues raises its full-year
sales forecast after it posts better-than-expected sales in the
third quarter despite a weaker construction market and a price
war in telecoms in France. (BOUYGUES-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
390 words)
Australian tycoon Rinehart to create huge dairy farm
SYDNEY - Mining billionaire Gina Rinehart plans to invest
$500 million ($435 million) and partner with a major Chinese
firm to create one of Australia's biggest dairy farms, aiming to
capitalise on rapidly growing demand in China for premium infant
formula. (AUSTRALIA-DAIRY/RINEHART (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sue-Lin
Wong, 400 words)
COMMODITIES
Protectionism in China a threat to commodities imports
SHANGHAI - As China lobbies world leaders to back its free
trade plan at an Asia-Pacific summit this week, businesses are
complaining about Beijing's use of non-tariff barriers from
customs clearance to quality restrictions to curb raw material
imports. (CHINA-TRADE/COMMODITIES-PROTECTIONISM, moved, by Fayen
Wong, 800 words)
Glencore to shut Australia coal mines for 3 weeks amid glut
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY - Glencore Plc, the world's largest
exporter of thermal coal, plans to shut its Australian mines for
three weeks to help attack a crippling global supply glut that
has pushed prices to 5-1/2 year lows.(GLENCORE-COAL/AUSTRALIA
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonali Paul and James Regan, 400 words)