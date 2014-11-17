Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Japan slips into recession, paves way for tax delay, poll
TOKYO - Japan's economy unexpectedly slips into recession in
the third quarter, setting the stage for Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap
election two years before he has to go to the polls.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 5, GRAPHICS), moved, by Leika Kihara and
Linda Sieg, 800 words)
Stocks fall, oil dips as Japan slips into recession
LONDON - Shares fall and the oil price slides after data
shows Japan has slipped into recession, raising concerns about
global growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel
Stephenson, 590 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 445 words
BoE's Carney says may need to regulate bankers' fixed pay
SINGAPORE - Regulators may need to look at new rules to
control the fixed pay of bankers as well as their bonuses so
that it can be clawed back in the event of wrongdoing, the
governor of the Bank of England says. (BANK OF
ENGLAND/CARNEY-BONUSES (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BANKOFENGLAND-WEALE, moved, 125 words
Pfizer dampens Astra bid hopes with German Merck cancer deal
FRANKFURT/LONDON - Pfizer punctures investor expectations of
a renewed bid for AstraZeneca by signing a major cancer drug
deal with Germany's Merck KGaA, reducing the U.S. firm's need
for Astra's products. (MERCK-PFIZER/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100
GMT/6 AM ET, by Ludwig Burger and Ben Hirschler, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ALLERGAN/ACTAVIS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Olivia Oran and
Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 450 words
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Money flows to mainland as Hong Kong-Shanghai link opens
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - International buyers snap up Chinese
stocks at the debut of an exchange link that allows Hong Kong
and Shanghai investors to trade shares on each other's bourses,
a major step towards opening China's tightly controlled capital
markets. (HONGKONG-CHINA/STOCKS (UPDATE 4, PICTURES), moving
shortly, by Kazunori Takada and Saikat Chatterjee, 800 words)
Dividend payout growth seen slowing in 2015 -report
LONDON - Global dividend payouts are expected to keep
growing in 2015, albeit at a slower pace than previous years,
according to a report by Henderson Global Investors published on
Monday. (DIVIDENDS-STOCKS-HENDERSON/, moved, by Lionel Laurent,
400 words)
Forex transfer firms give UK banks a run for their money
LONDON - Working out of a shared office near London's Euston
station, Michael Kent is part of a revolution that may be driven
on by this year's row over alleged currency market manipulation
by major banks. (BANKS-FOREX/RETAIL, moved, by Patrick Graham,
890 words)
+ See also:
- BANKS-FOREX/REFORM, moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 415 words
ECONOMY
UK's Cameron sees "red warning lights" for world economy
LONDON - British Prime Minister David Cameron warns that the
global economy is at risk of slipping back into crisis as the
euro zone and emerging economies slow and geopolitical risks
rise. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/CAMERON, moved, 285 words)
Spotlight falls on Europe's stuttering economy
FRANKFURT - As large parts of Europe's economy grind almost
to a halt, attention will focus this week on the latest
assessments of business confidence in the euro zone and Germany,
which has just narrowly avoided a recession. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/,
moved, by John O'Donnell, 745 words)
The $375 billion Europe wants to invest but doesn't have
BRUSSELS - New European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker is preparing a 300 billion euro ($375 billion)
investment plan he will present as a cornerstone of efforts to
revive an ailing economy. (EU-INVESTMENT/, moved, by Jan
Strupczewski, 700 words)
EU to take action to contain bird flu outbreaks
BRUSSELS - The European Commission will adopt interim
protective measures against the outbreak of bird flu at a farm
in the Netherlands (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/COMMISSION, expect by 1130
GMT/6.30 AM ET, 200 words)
+ See also:
- NETHERLANDS-BIRDFLU, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Anthony Deutsch, 400 words
- HEALTH BIRDFLU/OIE, moved, 100 words
Australia, China deepen ties with landmark free trade deal
CANBERRA - China and Australia seals a landmark free trade
agreement more than a decade in the making, significantly
expanding ties between the world's second largest economy and
one of Washington's closest allies in Asia.
(AUSTRALIA-CHINA/TRADE (UPDATE 6, TV, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Matt Siegel, 800 words)
COMPANIES
Corruption tars drug sector drive to improve access for poor
LONDON - The world's top drugmakers have improved access to
medicines in developing countries, according to a report, but
their good work is undermined by a sorry record of unethical
behaviour. (HEALTH-MEDICINES/ACCESS, moved, by Ben Hirschler,
380 words)
Sonova falls short amid hearing aid makers' price war
ZURICH - Sonova the world's largest maker of hearing aids,
falls short of first-half profit forecasts and unveils a
smaller-than-expected share buyback, raising doubts about its
strategy of cutting prices to boost market share. (SONOVA
HLDG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Katharina Bart, 400 words)
Serco chairman to stand down after trading debacle
LONDON - Serco Chairman Alastair Lyons says he will step
down to take responsibility for the debacle at the British
outsourcing firm, which has reported a string of profit
downgrades and contract failures in recent years. (SERCO
GROUP-MOVES/CHAIRMAN (UPDATE 1), moved, 165 words)
Telecom Italia denies it is eyeing a cash call
MILAN - Telecom Italia is not studying a new share sale, it
says, dismissing a press report that it is considering raising
cash from investors to fund an acquisition in Brazil. (TELECOM
ITA-CAPITAL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
Fortress Korea car market cracks under German luxury barrage
SEOUL - South Korea is on track to spend more on vehicle
imports from Europe this year than it earns from exports the
other way for the first time in 24 years, as German brands
breach the once impregnable fortress of Hyundai Motor and its
local rivals. (AUTOS-SOUTHKOREA/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Hyunjoo Jin, 700 words)
Little-known Taiwanese chip designer spawns low-priced
smartphone boom
TAIPEI - The market is heaving with Chinese smartphone
makers out to grab share from Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd with low-priced handsets. Sparking the boom in budget
smartphones is MediaTek, now a $23 billion go-to chip designer
favoured by margin-conscious phone makers.
(MEDIATEK-MOBILEPHONE/, moved, by Michael Gold, 800 words)
Toray in expanded $8.6 bln carbon fibre deal with Boeing
TOKYO - Japan's Toray Industries says it will be the sole
supplier of carbon fibre for Boeing Co's 777X passenger jet in
addition to the 787 Dreamliner and expects orders to exceed $8.6
billion for both planes. (TORAY INDUSTRIES-BOEING/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, 305 words)