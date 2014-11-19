Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Shares fall, dollar gains as economic outlooks diverge
LONDON - Shares fall in Europe and Asia while the dollar
rises broadly, hitting a new seven-year high against the yen, as
investors focus on the divergent outlooks for the world's major
economies. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Nigel
Stephenson, 600 words)
Spain's BBVA close to raise stake in Turkey's Garanti
MADRID/ISTANBUL - BBVA is in advanced talks to acquire a
14.89 percent stake in Turkey's biggest retail bank Garanti,
raising its total stake to 39.9 percent and giving the Spanish
lender control of the board. (GARANTI BANKASI-M&A/BBVA (UPDATE
2), expect by 1030 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Paul Day and Ebru Tuncay,
400 words)
Bank of England policymakers hold "material spread" of views
LONDON - Two Bank of England policymakers voted again for an
increase in interest rates this month, and there was a "material
spread of views" among the seven who opted to keep rates on
hold. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 400 words)
Areva down 23 pct on profit shock, fear of kitchen sinking
PARIS - Areva shares plunge 23 percent after the French firm
dropped its financial targets for 2015 and 2016, blaming delays
to a Finnish nuclear project, the slow restart of Japan's
reactors and a lacklustre nuclear market. (AREVA-WARNING/STOCKS
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Geert De Clercq, 300 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Banks chase trading cheats with 'fuzzy' surveillance
SINGAPORE - Stung by billion-dollar fines for malpractice on
their trading floors, the world's big banks are using 'fuzzy
logic' tools such as relationship mapping and behavioural
analytics to read the minds of would-be cheats among their
traders. (MARKETS-SURVEILLANCE/, moved, by Vidya Ranganathan,
700 words)
Cash-flush Japanese investors rekindle love for French bonds
LONDON - The Bank of Japan's latest money printing is adding
fresh sparkle to Japanese investors' romance with French
government bonds as they look abroad for alternatives to the
diminishing returns on domestic debt. (FRANCE-BONDS/JAPAN,
moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 665 words)
Copper firms strike optimistic note on medium-term prices
SHANGHAI - Copper prices could be held down by rising supply
from mines in the next couple of years but are set to surge
after that due to a dearth of monster projects and bottlenecks
at refineries, senior executives at top copper producers say.
(CHINA-COPPER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 545 words)
ECONOMY
BOJ stands pat on policy, Kuroda hints at tax discontent
TOKYO - The head of the Bank of Japan warns that the
government is solely responsible for maintaining trust in the
country's finances, in a thinly veiled show of discontent over
premier Shinzo Abe's decision to postpone a sales tax increase.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley
White, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-JAPAN-JGB/ISSUANCE (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved,
by Takaya Yamaguchi, 350 words
Saudi oil uncertainty unleashes the conspiracy theorists
LONDON - If Saudi Oil Minister Ali al Naimi wants to stop
conspiracy theories spreading before a crucial OPEC meeting next
week, it's too late. (OPEC/, moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and
Alex Lawler, 890 words)
+ See also:
- BAKERHUGHES-OFFER/DRILLINGCOSTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by
Jessica Resnick-Ault and Edward McAllister, 630 words
OECD ups India growth outlook, urges structural reforms
NEW DELHI - India's economy will accelerate in 2015 but will
fail to attain the heady growth rates of the past decade without
sweeping structural reforms, the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development says. (INDIA-OECD/, moved, 395
words)
COMPANIES
U.S. regulator seeks nationwide recall of Takata air bags
WASHINGTON - The U.S. auto safety regulator has told
Japanese supplier Takata Corp and five automakers to expand
nationwide a regional recall of potentially lethal air bags,
increasing pressure on the industry to move faster in a growing
scandal. (AUTOS-TAKATA/NHTSA (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, GRAPHICS),
moved, by Julia Edwards and Eric Beech, 970 words)
Tycoon Dhanin weighs buying back Tesco's $10 bln Thai unit
BANGKOK/HONG KONG - More than 15 years after selling out of
a local supermarket chain to Tesco plc, Thai billionaire Dhanin
Chearavanont is considering buying back the business valued now
at about $10 billion, sources say. (TESCO-ASIA/ (DEALTALK),
moved, by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Denny Thomas, 650 words)
ANZ suspends seven traders as regulator probes rate fixing
SYDNEY - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) says
that it has suspended seven staff involved in a regulatory
investigation into the fixing of benchmark interbank interest
rates. (AUSTRALIA-RATES/ANZ BANK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Swati
Pandey, 290 words)
Generali to hit 2015 targets ahead of schedule
MILAN - Italian insurer Generali says it expects to achieve
its targets for 2015 a year ahead of schedule and raise its
dividend payout. (GENERALI-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 295
words)
Broker ICAP says first-half revenue falls 9 percent
LONDON - ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker,
reports a 9 percent fall in first-half revenue on a constant
currency basis amid fragile market conditions, falling short of
expectations. (ICAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)
Royal Mail cuts parcels growth outlook as profit falls
LONDON - Britain's Royal Mail more than halved the expected
growth rate of its UK parcels market on Wednesday for the next
two years, due to fierce competition which helped send
first-half operating profit down 21 percent. (ROYAL
MAIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Neil Maidment, 465
words)
Hugo Boss targets faster sales growth, better margins
BERLIN - German fashion house Hugo Boss expects sales growth
to accelerate and margins to improve in the coming years as it
upgrades its core brand and pushes ahead with moves to sell more
womenswear and expand its own retail network. (HUGO BOSS-OUTLOOK
(UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)
Samsung Group units scrap $2.5 bln merger
SEOUL - Samsung Heavy Industries scrap a $2.5 billion
takeover of Samsung Engineering due to shareholder opposition, a
setback for parent Samsung Group's restructuring plans ahead of
a looming succession. (SAMSUNG HEAVY-SAMSUNG ENGINEERING/M&A
(UPDATE 2), moved, 385 words)
J&J seeks over $5 bln in damages from Boston Scientific
NEW YORK - Nearly a decade after losing a bidding war for
device maker Guidant to Boston Scientific Corp, Johnson &
Johnson finally has a chance for payback at a
multibillion-dollar trial set to begin on Thursday. (JOHNSON
JOHNSON-BOSTON SCIENT/TRIAL, moved, by Joseph Ax, 515 words)