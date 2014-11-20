Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Euro zone business growth stumbles, China factories stall
LONDON/BEIJING - Euro zone business growth was weaker than
any forecaster expected this month, while China's factories
looked to have hit a wall in November, adding to concerns about
slowing economic momentum in the world. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP
2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Jake
Spring, 600 words)
+ See also:
- PMI FLASH/GERMANY, moved, 320 words
- PMI FLASH/FRANCE, moved, 250 words
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words
EU court adviser knocks UK challenge on bank bonuses
BRUSSELS/LONDON - Britain's fraught relations with the
European Union take another knock as its legal challenge to an
EU cap on bankers' bonuses is rejected by an advisor to the
bloc's top court. (EU-BANKS/BONUSES (UPDATE 2) expect 1000, by
Philip Blenkinsop and Huw Jones, 400 words)
+ See also:
- BOE-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words
Shares hurt by synchronised China, Europe slowdown
LONDON - World stocks fall for a second day running as China
and Europe both see more evidence of their economies slowing,
while the yen slides to fresh multi-year lows against the dollar
and euro. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc
Jones, 700 words)
In oil price war, Russia has nothing to offer
MOSCOW - Russia, the world's top oil producer, can do little
to shore up global oil prices even if OPEC wants it to. It
cannot stop pumping oil because its wells will freeze and it has
no storage to curb exports. (OPEC-RUSSIA/, expect by 1200 GMT/7
AM ET, by Katya Golubkova, Gleb Gorodyankin and Gleb Stolyarov,
700 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
As Swiss gold vote draws closer, some bet against the franc
LONDON - A vote in Switzerland on its gold reserves has
captured the attention of currency investors with some starting
to position for the initiative to fail and relieving pressure on
the Swiss National Bank's three-year old currency peg.
(MARKETS-FOREX/SWISS FRANC, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Anirban Nag, 600 words)
Volatile oil prices will not affect Qatar wealth fund - CEO
DOHA - Volatile oil prices will not force the Qatar
Investment Authority to change its investment strategy, the
sovereign wealth fund's chief executive says. (QATAR-INVESTMENT/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)
SPECIAL REPORT & INVESTMENT
Crimean savers ask: Where's our money?
SIMFEROPOL, Crimea - Outside a high-rise building on the
outskirts of this disputed region's capital, a steady stream of
frustrated residents exited a government office, clutching
folders of bank records and shaking their heads in disgust.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/BANKS (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Steve Stecklow, Elizabeth Piper and Oleksandr Akymenko, 2,335
words)
ECONOMY
UK retail sales rebound strongly, driven by furniture
LONDON - British retail sales grew much more strongly than
expected in October after a heavy fall in September, driven by
purchases of furniture after the country's housing market picked
up speed earlier this year, official figures show.
(BRITAIN-RETAIL/, moved, 440 words)
Japan exports grow strongly, cutting economic gloom
TOKYO - Japanese exports grow in October at the fastest pace
in eight months, an encouraging sign that global demand could
help the country recover from recession and support the central
bank's optimistic economic outlook. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 500 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/GOLDMAN POLL, moved, 400 words
Germany to leave door ajar for fracking - draft law
BERLIN - Germany's government plans to stop short of an
outright ban on the controversial technique of fracking for gas,
bowing to pressure from industry, according to the latest draft
of a law from the environment ministry seen by Reuters.
(GERMANY-FRACKING/, moved, 355 words)
+ See also:
- INEOS-SHALE/EXPLORATION, moved, 115 words
Early signs of a floor under China's sinking property market
BEIJING - Even as China's home prices suffers their biggest
annual fall in nearly four years in October, there are early
indications the worst might have passed as property sales,
investment and construction all show some signs of
recovery.(CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY, moved, 600 words)
COMPANIES
Thyssen resumes dividend a year earlier than expected
ESSEN, Germany - Germany's biggest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp
is resuming dividend payments a year earlier than expected,
signalling confidence in its turnaround with the promise of a
modest payout for shareholders after it beat profit forecasts.
(THYSSENKRUPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1300 GMT /8 AM ET,
by Georgina Prodhan, 450 words)
Sanofi eyes more than $38 bln from new drugs after CEO exit
PARIS - Sanofi, which sacked its chief executive three weeks
ago, hopes to launch up to 18 new drugs by the end of 2020, with
the potential to reap more than 30 billion euros ($38 billion)
within the first five years of sales. (SANOFI SA-MEDICINES/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Natalie Huet, 410 words)
As US hearings loom, Takata faces battle in air bag crisis
WASHINGTON/TOKYO - Takata Corp faces a long battle to gauge
the fallout from a fast-moving air bag crisis as recalls mount,
adding to the costs for the loss-making Japanese auto parts
maker. (AUTOS-TAKATA/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by
Karey Van Hall and Chang-Ran Kim, 820 words)
+ See also:
- AUTOS-TAKATA/ (TIMELINE), moved, 1,000 words
Delta to buy 50 wide-bodied Airbus jets - sources
PARIS/SEATTLE - European planemaker Airbus has won a crucial
order worth roughly $14 billion at list prices from Delta Air
Lines for 50 long-haul, wide-bodied jets, three people familiar
with the matter said. (AIRBUS GROUP/DELTA AIR LINES (UPDATE 1),
moved, 340 words)
BMW margins narrow in China, expects to outpace wider market
GUANGZHOU, China - BMW's profit margins in China are
narrowing partly due to increased market competition, the German
carmaker's China head says, but the firm still expects to
outpace growth of the wider premium car market.
(CHINA-AUTOSHOW/BMW (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 360 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-AUTOS/OUTPUT, moved, 315 words
Spain's BBVA says new shares issued at 8.25 euros each
MADRID - Spanish bank BBVA says it had priced guidance on a
2-billion-euro ($2.50 billion) rights issue to fund the purchase
of an increased stake in Turkey's Garanti at 8.25 euros a share.
(GARANTI BANKASI M&A/BBVA (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Goldman prepares to rebut Senate probe in committee showdown
WASHINGTON - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will rebut allegations
made by a powerful Senate committee report that condemned Wall
Street banks for exploiting physical commodity markets to
manipulate prices and gain unfair trading advantages.
(COMMODITIES-BANKS/GOLDMAN-HEARING, moved, 740 words)
Britain's RBS fined $88 million for 2012 systems crash
LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland has been fined 56 million
pounds ($88 million) by Britain's financial regulators for a
system crash in 2012 that left millions of customers unable to
make or receive payments. (RBS-FINE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt
Scuffham, 440 words)
Centrica lowers earnings forecast as mild weather bites
LONDON - Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica, cuts
its full-year earnings outlook on the back of a steep drop in
energy demand due to mild weather and the extended outage of two
nuclear power plants it partly owns. (CENTRICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 350 words)
BHP sees dividend secure despite iron ore price slide
MELBOURNE - BHP Billiton is confident of at least
maintaining its dividend even at current weak commodity prices,
shrugging off an iron ore price slide triggered by increased
output by BHP and other mega producers. (BHP BILLITON LTD-AGM/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 440 words)
From blankets to luxury suits, NZ wool goes up-market
WELLINGTON - A growing focus on natural fibres has opened
the door for New Zealand exporters to sell what they say is the
finest, whitest and strongest wool in the world, lifting prices
from the near-rock-bottom levels hit in 2008. (NEWZEALAND-WOOL/
(PICTURES, GRAPHIC), moved, by Naomi Tajitsu, 750 words)