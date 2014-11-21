Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Draghi throws door to QE wide open as recovery wanes
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi throws the door
wide open for more dramatic action to rescue the euro zone
economy, saying "excessively low" inflation had to be raised
fast by whatever means necessary. (ECB-DRAGHI/INFLATION (UPDATE
1), moved, by Eva Taylor and John O'Donnell, 450 words)
Shares lifted by U.S. data and Draghi stimulus hints
LONDON - World shares head for a second week of gains after
more reassuring U.S. data and hints the ECB is nearing more
stimulus, while the yen pulls out of its dive as Japan's finance
minister warns its recent weakening has been "too
rapid".(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET,
by Marc Jones, 700 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 390 words
Senior bank execs would welcome jail time for rogue traders
LONDON - Senior banking executives would favour more
criminal prosecutions for employees suspected of market
manipulation, including jail time if necessary, one of Britain's
most influential fund managers tells Reuters.
(BANKS-TRADERS/JAIL, expect at 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Jamie
McGeever, 400 words)
+ See also:
- EU-BANKS/BONUSES (UPDATE 4), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop
and Huw Jones, 470 words
Japan's PM seeks referendum on "Abenomics" in snap election
TOKYO - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved parliament's
lower house for a snap election on Dec. 14, seeking a fresh
mandate for his struggling "Abenomics" revival strategy just two
years after he returned to power promising that "Japan is Back".
(JAPAN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Linda Sieg and
Elaine Lies, 555 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ASO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto,
350 words
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ABE-ADVISER (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by
Kaori Kaneko and Sumio Ito, 590 words
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 440
words
INSIGHT
U.S. SEC director with big stock holdings stirs debate
WASHINGTON - Keith Higgins, who runs the office that reviews
public companies' books at the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, reported stock holdings worth between about $2
million and $6 million last year and the sale of stocks
throughout 2014, according to SEC disclosures viewed by Reuters.
(USA-SEC/HOLDINGS (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch,
1,780 words)
ECONOMY
UK public finances show improvement
LONDON - Britain's public finances improved slightly in
October, official data show, giving finance minister George
Osborne hope the budget might recover at a faster pace ahead of
next year's general election. (BRITAIN-BORROWING/, moved, 490
words)
Long "to do" list for India's Modi as clock ticks on reform
NEW DELHI - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a long
list of pro-growth measures to implement over the next four
months, but time may have already run out to breathe enough life
into the economy to meet its tough 2014/15 fiscal deficit
target. (INDIA-MODI/ECONOMY (PICTURE), moved, by Frank Jack
Daniel and Sanjeev Miglani, 625 words)
SNB says it will keep cap on Swiss franc as long as needed
RUESCHLIKON, Switzerland - The Swiss National Bank's cap on
the franc remains a key part of monetary policy and it will be
maintained as long as required, a central bank board member
says. (SNB-CAP/, moved, 120 words)
China's c.bank says Chinese markets have ample liquidity
BEIJING, Nov 21 China's financial markets have
abundant liquidity and the central bank will provide support
when needed, the People's Bank of China says, as a rush of
initial public offerings tightens the availability of short-term
funds. (CHINA-ECONOMY/CENBANK (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-CHINA/DEBT, moved, by Lu Jianxin and Jake Spring,
600 words
- CHINA-GRAINS/IMPORTS (PICTURE), moved, by Niu Shuping and
Fayen Wong, 750 words
COMPANIES
Rolls-Royce wins $5 bln order from Delta
LONDON - Britain's Rolls-Royce says it won a $5 billion
contract to supply aero engines to power 50 new Airbus planes
ordered by Delta Air Lines. (ROLLS-ROYCE HLDG-CONTRACT/, moved,
150 words)
Telecom Italia close to tower deal as juggles Brazil options
BARCELONA/MILAN - Telecom Italia is set to sell the mobile
phone towers of its Brazilian unit as it gets ready to draw up
broader strategic options for growth in the Latin American
country. (TELECOMITALIA-BOARD/BRAZIL-TOWERS), expect by 1015
GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Danilo Masoni and Silvia Aloisi, 400 words)
Denmark's Dong banks on double sized offshore turbines
PARIS - Dong Energy, Europe's largest offshore wind farm
developer, plans to make the switch to giant wind turbines in a
move that could be a breakthrough for a new generation of
turbines. (DONG ENERGY-TURBINES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Geert De
Clercq, 400 words)
+ See also:
- VESTAS WIND-USA/TAXBREAKS, moved, By Teis Jensen,, 485
words
Japan tells Takata to investigate air bag issue
TOKYO - Japan's transport minister says he has directed
Takata Corp to investigate its defective air bags, which have
triggered massive recalls, adding the ministry is directly in
touch with the auto safety equipment supplier over the
issue.(AUTOS-TAKATA/JAPAN (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 300 words)
Turkey's Bank Asya downsizes to weather deposit flight
ISTANBUL - Turkey's Bank Asya says it downsized to weather
deposit flight caused by a power struggle between now President
Tayyip Erdogan and Fethullah Gulen, the Islamic cleric whose
sympathisers founded the bank. (BANKASYA-BRANCHES/ (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Seda Sezer and Ebru Tuncay, 400
words)
Under Senate glare, Goldman rejects commodity manipulation
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - Goldman Sachs Group Inc takes the lead
in rejecting allegations by a U.S. Senate subcommittee that Wall
Street banks have exploited physical commodity markets to
manipulate prices and gain unfair trading advantages.
(COMMODITIES-BANKS/GOLDMAN-HEARING (UPDATE 3), moved, by Michael
Flaherty and Josephine Mason, 775 words)
Blackstone to buy GE's property assets in Japan for $1.6 bln
Tokyo - Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest private
equity investor in real estate, says it will buy residential
assets in Japan from General Electric Co (GE)'s property unit in
a deal worth more than 190 billion yen ($1.6 billion), Japan's
largest property deal this year. (BLACKSTONE GROUP-JAPAN/GE,
moved, by Junko Fujita, 300 words)
Funds buying Middleby, the heat behind a fast-casual trend
NEW YORK - Middleby Corp, maker of high-end kitchen
appliances for both professional and home cooks, has become a
new favourite of fund managers as it benefits from changing
American dining habits. (MIDDLEBY-FUNDS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by
David Randall, 815 words)