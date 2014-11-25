Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

European shares at 2-month high, oil steady ahead of OPEC

LONDON - Bets on additional central bank support and a fresh flurry of takeover activity hold European shares at a two-month high, as oil prices hover at just under $80 a barrel ahead of a key OPEC meeting later in the week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

Private consumption spike helps Germany avoid recession in Q3

BERLIN - A sharp rise in private consumption more than compensated for stubborn weakness in investment, helping the German economy post modest growth in the third quarter and avoid recession, data shows. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, 305 words)

U.S. prosecutors to interview London FX traders-sources

LONDON/WASHINGTON - U.S. prosecutors will travel to London in the coming weeks to interview traders about currency market manipulation, the latest sign that authorities are closer to filing criminal charges stemming from the long-running probe, sources told Reuters. (BANKS-FOREX/PROBE (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Jamie McGeever and Aruna Viswanatha, 685 words)

Russian oil tsar to meet OPEC as Saudis keep market guessing

VIENNA - Russia's most powerful oil official, Igor Sechin, is due in Vienna on Tuesday for talks with OPEC members as the group's leader Saudi Arabia keeps the market guessing about its response to flagging oil prices. (OPEC-MEETING/, moved, by Rania El Gamal and Amena Bakr, 435 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

In UK mis-selling scandal, banks cry caveat emptor

LONDON - After Britain's Financial Conduct Authority found "serious failings" in the way banks sold a hedging product to small British companies, they set up a compensation scheme and ordered the banks to review nearly 30,000 potential victims. The banks have ruled many firms to be too financially "sophisticated" to get compensation. Now some firms are crying foul. (BRITAIN-BANKS/SOPHISTICATION (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), expect by 1030 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 1,900 words)

INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE

In wake of China rejections, GMO seed makers limit US launches

China's barriers to imports of some U.S. genetically modified crops are disrupting seed companies' plans for new product launches and keeping at least one variety out of the U.S. market altogether. (USA-GMO/CHINA (INSIGHT), moved, by Tom Polansek, 885 words)

In Modi's India, green shoots of reform from a desert state

JAIPUR - The reformist government that many Indians and free-market flag-bearers had hoped would emerge after this year's election isn't in New Delhi - at least not yet. It's a dusty day's drive to the southwest in the desert state of Rajasthan. (INDIA-RAJASTHAN/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Douglas Busvine, 800 words)

INVESTMENT

Global 'QE glut' to brim through 2015 as funds swim with the tide

LONDON - If the world's biggest central banks were actually coordinating a global monetary policy, they could scarcely do a better job of convincing financial markets right now. (INVESTMENT/QE-GLUT, moved, by Mike Dolan, 830 words)

ECONOMY

Bank of England's Carney speaks on rates outlook

LONDON - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks to British lawmakers on the BoE's latest forecasts which suggest no increase in interest rates until well into 2015. (BRITAIN-BOE/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by David Milliken and William Schomberg, 400 words)

BOJ Kuroda resolute in fight against deflation, says ready to ease more

NAGOYA/TOKYO, Japan - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stresses the bank's readiness to expand stimulus further to meet its price goal, a message that was partially echoed by an European Central Bank policymaker as the euro zone economy battles to lift off. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/KURODA (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 670 words)

China cuts key short-term money rate as Beijing pushes down cash costs

SHANGHAI - China's central bank lowers the yield for a key short-term money rate, the fourth time it has done so this year, as regulators step up efforts to reduce funding pressure for Chinese companies. (CHINAOPENMARKET/REPO, moved, by Pete Sweeney, 400 words)

India central bank under rate cut pressure as growth slips back

NEW DELHI - India's economic growth probably slowed to around 5 percent in the three months to September, slipping from 5.7 percent in the previous quarter, two senior finance ministry sources say, putting pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates. (INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Manoj Kumar, 660 words)

Singapore Q3 GDP beats f'casts, 2015 growth seen 2.0-4.0 pct

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economy grew more than initially estimated in the third quarter as manufacturing output was revised higher, although the growth outlook remained modest in the face of uneven global recovery. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

UK service sector grows steadily in 3 months to November-CBI

LONDON - The services sector that forms the bulk of Britain's economy grew steadily in the three months to November, but companies are growing less optimistic about the outlook, a survey published shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/SERVICES, moved, 260 words)

COMPANIES

BT may offer 6 bln euros plus shares for Telefonica's O2 - report

LONDON - Britain's BT Group could offer at least 6 billion euros to Spanish peer Telefonica on top of a 20 percent stake in its share capital for the O2 mobile network, El Confidencial reports. (TELEFONICA-M&A/BT GROUP (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/0630 AM ET, by Sonya Dowsett and Paul Sandle, 750 words)

Santander names new CEO in management shake-up

MADRID - Spain's Santander names a new chief executive and overhauled its board in the the first major management shake-up at the euro zone's biggest bank since Ana Botin took over from her late father. (SANTANDER-MOVES (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Jesus Aguado and Sarah White, 400 words)

Bayer resumes efforts to sell diabetes device unit - sources

FRANKFURT - German drugmaker Bayer AG is considering a fresh attempt to sell its diabetes device business as it sharpens its focus on margin-rich healthcare sectors, two people familiar with the matter tells Reuters. (BAYER-SALE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words)

Philip Green's Arcadia profit dented by BHS losses

LONDON - Arcadia, the retail group owned by the family of billionaire Philip Green, posted a 3 percent fall in annual profit, with strong performances from the Dorothy Perkins and Wallis brands offset by more losses at department store BHS. (PHILIP GREEN-RESULTS/, moved, 320 words)

South Africa's Steinhoff moves into clothes with $5.7 bln Pepkor buy

JOHANNESBURG - South African furniture firm Steinhoff International will buy 92 percent of clothing retailer Pepkor, it says, in a $5.7 billion deal that gives it exposure to the fast-growing African apparel market. (PEPKOR-M&A/STEINHOFF INT (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Dolan and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, 370 words)

Kingfisher profit dented by weak French market

LONDON - Kingfisher, Europe's No. 1 home improvement retailer, cautions investors against expecting a pick-up in France, its largest and most significant market, any time soon as it posts an 11.8 percent drop in third quarter profit. (KINGFISHER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/0530 AM ET, by James Davey, 400 words)

ING cuts 1,700 jobs as part of digital push

AMSTERDAM - ING, the largest Dutch bank, says it will scrap 1,700 jobs over the next three years as part of an online banking push and would book a provision of 320 million euros ($397.66 million) in the fourth quarter to finance them. (ING GROEP-REDUNDANCIES/, moved, 205 words)

Nationwide sees rising competition as banks lend again

LONDON - Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned lender, warns of increasing competition, as banks begin to lend again after several years spent slimming down and building capital reserves. (NATIONWIDE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 395 words)

Peabody, Glencore to combine two neighbouring Australian coal mines

MELBOURNE - Peabody Energy Corp and Glencore Plc have agreed to form a joint venture at two neighbouring mines in Australia's Hunter Valley, in a bid to slash costs amid a slump in coal prices. (PEABODY ENERGY-GLENCORE/AUSTRALIA, moved, 350 words)

Sony to cut TV, smartphone lineup; sees growth in PlayStation, image sensors

TOKYO - Japan's loss-making Sony Corp plans to slash its TV and mobile phone product line-ups to cut costs, counting on multi-billion dollar revenue surges for its buoyant PlayStation 4 and image sensor businesses over the next three years. (SONY-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Reiji Murai, 420 words)