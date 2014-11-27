Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Oil slumps to four-year low as hopes of OPEC cuts fade
LONDON - Fading hopes of a meaningful cut in production at
Thursday's OPEC meeting sends oil prices tumbling to a four-year
low, as Thanksgiving in the United States saw world stocks touch
the brakes on their recent rally. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4),
moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 730 words)
Low expectations for oil output cut as OPEC meets
VIENNA - Gulf oil producers led by Saudi Arabia are expected
to press the case for not yet cutting OPEC output, despite calls
from some members of the group to bolster sagging prices by
removing surplus crude from the market. (OPEC-MEETING/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Rania El Gamal and David Sheppard, 375 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein and
Jack Stubbs, 320 words
ECB's Draghi calls for comprehensive strategy to put euro
economy on track
FRANKFURT - The euro zone's economy needs a comprehensive
strategy including reforms to get it back on track, the
president of the European Central Bank says, adding that the
task could not be left to monetary policy alone. (ECB-POLICY/
(UPDATE 1), moved, shortly, 250 words)
Toyota recalls more cars for dangerous Takata air bags
TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp says it will recall 57,000
vehicles globally to replace potentially deadly air bags made by
Takata Corp, as a safety crisis around the Japanese auto parts
maker looks far from being contained. (AUTOS-TAKATA/ (WRAPUP 2,
PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Chang-Ran Kim and Mari Saito, 815
words)
INSIGHT
Behind Google's Europe woes, American accents
BRUSSELS- When EU politicians call for the break-up of
Google, it can sound like sour grapes, the anti-American
backlash of an ageing Europe envious, and fearful, of the wealth
and growing power of young U.S. tech giants. (GOOGLE-EU/
(INSIGHT), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 990 words)
ECONOMY
German unemployment falls to record low in November
BERLIN - Germany's unemployment rate touched a record low of
6.6 percent in November, data from the Federal Labour Office
shows, in a sign that domestic demand will continue to support
growth in Europe's largest economy heading into 2015.
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT, moved, 100 words)
Falling Spanish prices add to euro zone deflation pressure
MADRID - Spanish consumer prices drop for the fifth month
running in November, adding pressure on stubbornly low inflation
in the euro zone as a whole. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
300 words)
Italy Nov manufacturing sentiment edges up but overall
business morale falls
ROME - Morale among Italian manufacturers rose slightly for
the second month running in November, but broader business
sentiment declined as the economy struggles to emerge from
recession, data shows. (ITALY-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved,
235 words)
China c.bank abstains from open market operations, signals
low rates
SHANGHAI - China's central bank refrains from draining funds
from the money market, the first time it holds off from open
market operations in four months and signalling its intentions
to keep borrowing costs low, traders say. (CHINA-OPENMARKET/REPO
(UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Pakistan under pressure to save trade agenda at South Asia
summit
NEW DELHI - South Asian leaders will pile pressure on
Pakistan to salvage a summit in Nepal by agreeing to electricity
sharing and the free movement of vehicles across borders,
measures aimed at boosting trade among nearly a quarter of the
world's people. (NEPAL-SUMMIT/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Frank
Jack Daniel, 450 words)
Australia businesses investment a plus for Q3 growth
SYDNEY - Australian business investment outpaces forecasts
last quarter while future spending plans are upgraded beyond
expectations, a hopeful sign the economy can cope with a cooling
mining boom. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wayne
Cole, 500 words)
+ See also:
- AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/HOMESALES, moved, 150 words
- AUSTRALIA-HOUSING/FOREIGNERS, moved, 323 words
COMPANIES
Indonesia's Lion Group buying ATR planes worth $1 bln in
Asia expansion
SINGAPORE - Indonesia's Lion Group is buying an additional
40 aircraft from ATR for $1 billion at list prices, the
companies say, in a move that will make Lion the biggest
customer of the European manufacturer.
(FINMECCANICA-CONTRACT/ATR (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anshuman Daga,
300 words)
Infineon sees 2015 sales up despite "challenging" market
FRANKFURT - Auto and industrial chipmaker Infineon says it
expects fiscal 2015 revenues to rise between 6 and 10 percent as
industrial, automotive and security sales are expected to offset
a drop in industrial product demand. (INFINEON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), moving shortly, by Harro Ten Wolde, 345 words)
China pain hits Remy Cointreau's first-half profit
PARIS - French spirits group Remy Cointreau reports a 14.6
percent fall in first-half current operating profit, as a
Chinese government crackdown on ostentatious spending slammed
demand for its premium cognac. (REMY COINTREAU/RESULTS (UPDATE
2), moving shortly, by Dominique Vidalon, 360 words)
Britain awards East Coast rail contract to Stagecoach-Virgin
JV
LONDON - Britain says it will award a contract to run trains
between London and Scotland to a Stagecoach and Virgin
partnership, returning the East Coast line to private control
after five years in state hands. (BRITAIN-RAILWAY/STAGECOACH GRP
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 485 words)
SABMiller, Coca-Cola and local firm to create African
bottler
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG - SABMiller Plc, The Coca-Cola Company
and Gutsche Family Investments (GFI) are combining their soft
drinks bottling operations in South and East Africa to create a
group with $2.9 billion in revenue across 12 fast-growing
markets. (SABMILLER-BEVERAGES/SAFRICA (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, 295 words)
First gene therapy drug sets million-euro price record
FRANKFURT/LONDON - The Western world's first gene therapy
drug is set to go on sale in Germany with a 1.1 million euro
($1.4 million) price tag, a new record for a medicine to treat a
rare disease. (HEALTH-GENETHERAPY/PRICE (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by
Ludwig Burger and Ben Hirschler, 730 words)
Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro to up capex, sees higher metals
prices
OSLO - Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest aluminium
producers, will increase its capital expenditure by 86 percent
next year, and says it expected higher metal prices to lift
earnings for aluminium producers. (NORSK HYDRO-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 410 words)
BDO concerned over patchy roll-out of EU accounting rules
LONDON - New European Union rules to improve auditing of
banks and other companies are being blunted by varied
implementation from nation to nation, a top accounting official
says. (BDO-ACCOUNTS/, moved, by Huw Jones, 420 words)