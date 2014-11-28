Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

OPEC inaction halts Europe rally; dollar firms

LONDON - Oil prices extend their recent slide, sending related shares and currencies lower, after OPEC decided to refrain from cutting output despite a supply glut. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 2), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 am ET, by Alistair Smout, 700 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, 455 words

Rio Tinto promises big returns in February despite iron ore rout

MELBOURNE - Global miner Rio Tinto defers plans to build a $1 billion mine in Australia, stepping up cost cuts amid a plunge in iron ore prices so it can deliver on a vow to boost returns to shareholders. (RIO TINTO-IRON/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonali Paul, 500 words)

+ See also:

- RIOTINTO-CEO/INTERVIEW, moved, by James Regan, 50 words

- COAL-TINKLER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Melanie Burton, 400 words

German retail sales bounce back strongly in October

BERLIN - German retail sales bounce back strongly in October after a steep drop in September as the private consumption that has become vital for growth in Europe's biggest economy shows signs of renewed strength. (GERMANY-RETAIL/, moved, 220 words)

INVESTMENTS

Japan fund managers raise euro zone stock weighting

TOKYO - Japanese fund managers increase their allocation of euro zone equities in their model portfolios amid expectations of more stimulus from the European Central Bank. (FUNDS-POLL/JAPAN (POLL), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 300 words)

ECONOMY

ECB's Nouy says banks must show they can make profits

LONDON - Euro zone banks that failed or barely passed this year's health checks will have to demonstrate they can make sustainable profits and may even need to sell off loss-making units, the European Central Bank's top supervisor says. (ECB-NOUY/INTERVIEW (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones and Eva Taylor, 400 words)

UK house price inflation slows to 11-month low - Nationwide

LONDON - The annual rate of increase in British house prices fell to its lowest level in nearly a year this month as the property market continues to lose momentum, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide show. (BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/NATIONWIDE (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken, 345 words)

Spain retail sales post biggest rise in a year in October

MADRID - Spanish retail sales rose 1.0 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in October, the biggest increase in 12 months after September's figure was revised downwards, according to data from the National Statistics Institute. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 100 words)

Japan inflation slows in October, highlights challenge facing Abe

TOKYO - Japan's annual core consumer inflation slows for a third straight month in October due to falling oil prices, highlighting the economic gloom facing Premier Shinzo Abe as he campaigns for a new mandate to implement his stalled recovery plan. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White, 400 words)

Swedish economy growing steadily, eases pressure on Riksbank

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's economy expanded at a decent clip in the third quarter, data shows, shrugging off concerns about growth in Europe and China and easing pressure on the central bank to adopt unconventional policy to fight the threat of deflation. (SWEDEN/GDP (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

+ See also:

- SWEDEN/RETAILSALES, moved, 185 words

Lower fuel bills drag down French consumer spending

PARIS - French consumer spending unexpectedly falls in October, heaping further bad news on the euro zone's second-largest economy after unemployment hit a fresh record high. (FRANCE ECONOMY/SPENDING, moved, 300 words)

Nigeria currency devaluation to curb banks' Eurobond bonanza

LONDON - Nigerian banks' overseas borrowing bonanza looks to be over in the wake of a dramatic currency devaluation this week, but while risks are rising, repaying existing debt should not be a problem for most. (NIGERIA/BANKS, moved, by Karin Strohecker, 560 words)

COMPANIES

UK retailers embrace "Black Friday" discounts

LONDON - Britain's high streets, malls and online sites were awash with discounts as more retailers than ever embrace U.S.-style "Black Friday" promotions, seeking to kickstart trading in the key Christmas period. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/, moved, 370 words)

Japan may expand air bag recalls; worried about impact on industry

TOKYO - Honda Motor and Mazda Motor may have to recall another 200,000 cars in Japan to replace Takata Corp air bags if Takata complies with a U.S. order to recall cars across the United States rather than just in humid regions. (AUTOS-TAKATA/JAPAN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mari Saito and Maki Shiraki, 350 words)

Novartis says heart-failure drug wins faster review in Europe

ZURICH - Novartis's new heart failure drug was granted a speedier evaluation by the European health regulator, shortening the review by 60 days, the Swiss drugmaker says. (NOVARTIS-HEARTDRUG/, moved, 110 words)

Australian oil producers slammed as OPEC maintains output

SYDNEY - Shares in Australian oil exploration and production companies slump after OPEC's decision to maintain output in the face of slowing demand sent crude prices tumbling to their lowest since 2010. (ENERGY-STOCKS/AUSTRALIA, moved, by Swati Pandey, 350 words)