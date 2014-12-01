Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Asia, euro zone factories find demand lacking despite price
cuts
LONDON/SYDNEY - Factories across Asia and the euro zone
stepped down a gear last month as heavy price cutting - made
possible by tumbling input costs - failed to revive global
demand, surveys show. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by
1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Wayne Cole, 700 words)
+ See aslo:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words
- PMI-INDUSTRIALOUTPUT/UK, moved, 300 words
- PMI-INDUSTRIALOUTPUT/GERMANY, moved, 300 words
Oil hits five year low, hammer emerging stocks, FX
LONDON - Oil prices fall to their lowest in five years, hit
by slowing factory activity in China and Europe and hammering
emerging market stocks and commodity-linked currencies.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Nigel
Stephenson, 560 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Ron Bousso and
Ahmed Aboulenein, 410 words
Moody's downgrades Japan's sovereign debt rating
TOKYO - Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded
Japan's sovereign debt rating by one notch to A1 from Aa3,
citing heightening uncertainty over the country's ability to hit
its debt-reduction goal. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MOODY'S (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 325 words)
German utility E.ON to split in two, shares jump
FRANKFURT - Germany's biggest utility E.ON announced plans
on Sunday to split in two and spin off most of its power
generation, energy trading and upstream businesses, responding
to a crisis that has crippled the European energy sector. (E
ON-DIVESTITURE/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 745
words)
INSIGHT
Fed rattled by elusive inflation, but loath to sound alarm
yet
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - With the U.S. economy humming along
at its fastest clip in more than a decade, the Federal Reserve
should be confident about its ability to weather a global
slowdown and start lifting interest rates around the middle of
next year. (USA-FED/INFLATION (INSIGHT), moved, by Jonathan
Spicer and Ann Saphir, 880 words)
INVESTMENT & MARKETS
Investors split on China bank deposit insurance draft
SHANGHAI - Investors in Chinese bank stocks react cautiously
to draft rules for the country's first deposit insurance scheme,
with a rally in mainland-listed shares of the "big five" lenders
petering out while their Hong Kong traded shares fell.
(CHINA-BANKS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Engen Tham, 615
words)
Negative ECB deposit rate poses problem for QE if/when it
comes
LONDON - If the European Central Bank decides to start
buying sovereign debt to stave off euro zone deflation, it may
first have to tackle disincentives that analysts say could make
banks unwilling to sell. (MARKETS-BONDS/ECB-RATES, moved, by
John Geddie, 610 words)
ECONOMY
QE or not QE? Spotlight on the ECB as inflation dips
PARIS - The ECB's monthly rate meeting will focus minds this
week on the debate over quantitative easing in the euro zone,
as a series of data releases on both sides of the Atlantic sheds
more light on European woes and U.S. strength.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Ingrid Melander, 630 words)
UK mortgage approvals fall to lowest in more than a year -
BoE
LONDON - British lenders approved the fewest mortgages since
June 2013 in October but consumer lending boomed, official data
shows, as shoppers' morale stayed high despite a loss of
momentum in the housing market. (BRITAIN-LENDING/, moved, 300
words)
Japan's Q3 recession seen milder than feared as capex grows
TOKYO - Japan's fall into recession between July-September
can turn out to be less severe than feared, with new capital
expenditure figures out suggesting revisions will put third
quarter economic growth in a more positive light.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/CAPEX (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 400
words)
Australia inflation benign, sliding resource prices not so
welcome
SYDNEY - Australian inflation looked to have been well
contained in November while national house prices showed further
signs of cooling, only reinforcing the case for interest rates
to stay at historic lows for months to come. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/
(WRAPUP 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 500 words)
+ See also:
- AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/HOUSEPRICES, moved, 250 words
Hong Kong counts cost of protests on city's core shopping
districts
HONG KONG - Hong Kong is expected to report a drop in
October retail sales, providing the first broad look at the
impact of pro-democracy protests on core shopping areas after
demonstrators block key roads and scare off mainland Chinese
tourists. (HONGKONG-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving shortly,
by Anne Marie Roantree, 700 words)
October oil shale permits drop: is the slowdown here?
NEW YORK - U.S. oil producers have been racing full-speed
ahead to drill new shale wells in recent years, even in the face
of lower oil prices. But new data suggests that the
much-anticipated slowdown in shale country may have finally
arrived. (OIL-PRICES/SHALE PERMITS (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Edward McAllister, 670 words)
COMPANIES
Altice set to buy Oi's Portugal operations
PARIS/SAO PAULO - Telecoms group Altice SA has agreed to buy
the Portuguese operations of Brazil's Grupo Oi for about 7.4
billion euro ($9.2 billion), it says in a statement.
(M&A-ALTICE/OI SA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leila Abboud and
Guillermo Parra-Bernal, 455 words)
German property leader Annington bids $5 bln for rival
Gagfah
FRANKFURT - Germany's biggest real estate firm Deutsche
Annington agreed to take over third-ranked rival Gagfah in a
3.9 billion euro ($4.9 billion) cash and shares deal,
strengthening its lead in a fragmented sector.
(GAGFAH-M&A/DEUTSCHE ANNGTON (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 385
words)
British fund manager Aberdeen hit by emerging markets gloom
LONDON - Fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management cites
weakness in emerging markets for 20 billion pounds ($31.3
billion) of net outflows that cast a shadow over slightly better
than expected full-year profit. (ABERDEEN ASSET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), moving shortly, by Carolyn Cohn and Nishant Kumar, 400
words)
BG slashes new CEO's pay package after shareholder revolt
LONDON - BG Group has reduced the remuneration package for
its incoming chief executive Helge Lund following one of
Britain's biggest shareholder revolts in recent years, sending
its shares down around 4 percent. (BG GROUP-CEO/SALARY (UPDATE
1), moved, 255 words)
Lufthansa cancels almost half of flights due to strike
FRANKFURT - German flagship carrier Lufthansa cancels 1,350
flights, or 48 percent of scheduled services, for Monday and
Tuesday as its pilots prepare to go on strike, their ninth
walkout this year. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/CANCELLATION (UPDATE 2),
moved, 250 words)
Statoil could pay high cost for response to exploration
failure
OSLO - After the failure of its risky exploration strategy
this year, Norwegian oil firm Statoil is cutting costs as fast
and deep as it can to preserve cash for dividends - and may be
jeopardising future production in doing so, industry insiders
say. (STATOIL-EXPLORATION/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by Balazs Koranyi
and Stine Jacobsen, 895 words)
Samsung Elec mobile chief survives reshuffle despite weak
figures
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics defies speculation that it would
drop the head of its underperforming mobile division, as the
Samsung Group's heir apparent opted to keep the man his ailing
father appointed while the patriarch's future is
uncertain.(SAMSUNG ELEC-MANAGEMENT/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Se Young Lee, 400 words)
Inside Takata, tantrums, but little sense of crisis over air
bags
TOKYO - Shigehisa Takada, the third-generation head of
Takata Corp shows little sense of the crisis engulfing the
Japanese air bag maker at the centre of one of the auto
industry's biggest safety recalls, according to three people who
have met him recently. (AUTOS-TAKATA/CEO (INSIGHT, PICTURE),
moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu, 900 words)