TOP STORIES
Aviva, Friends Life agree terms of $8.8 billion tie-up
LONDON - British insurer Aviva agrees terms for a 5.6
billion pounds ($8.8 billion) takeover of rival Friends Life in
all share deal which creates a market leader with 16 million
life insurance customers. (FRIENDSLIFE-M&A/AVIVA (UPDATE 1),
moved, 325 words)
Russia's South Stream pipeline falls victim to Ukraine
crisis, energy rout
SINGAPORE/LONDON - Russia's $40 billion South Stream gas
pipeline project has fallen victim to plunging energy prices,
stalling European demand and the political standoff between the
European Union and Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine.
(RUSSIA-EUROPE/PIPELINE (GRAPHICS), moved, by Henning Gloystein
and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 730 words)
Global shares take heart from oil bounce, dollar capped
LONDON - Stock markets recover from their latest bout of oil
and growth-related trauma, helped by promises from U.S.
policymakers and the head of the IMF that lower fuel costs will
boost the world economy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moving
shortly, by Patrick Graham, 480 words)
S&P doubts Japan's detailed fiscal consolidation plan
TOKYO - Standard & Poor's cast doubt on Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's ability to repair Japan's tattered finances less
than two weeks away from a snap election, after Moody's
downgraded the country's sovereign debt rating.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/RATINGS (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley
White, 600 words)
ECONOMY
Russia's Economy Ministry sees 2015 GDP contracting 0.8 pct
MOSCOW - Russia's economy is likely to contract by 0.8
percent in gross domestic product terms next year, a deputy
economy minister says, indicating a significant downward
revision from the ministry's earlier forecast of 1.2 percent
growth. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/RECESSION, moved, 110 words)
UK construction sector expands at slowest pace in 13 months
- PMI
LONDON - British construction activity expanded at the
slowest pace in more than a year last month, with order books
filling at the slowest pace since June 2013 and optimism waning,
a survey shows. (PMI-CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 355 words)
India's RBI leaves rates on hold, says could ease early 2015
MUMBAI - The Reserve Bank of India holds interest rates
steady as widely expected at a policy review, and says it could
ease monetary policy early next year provided inflationary
pressures do not reappear and the government controls the fiscal
deficit. (INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by
Suvashree Choudhury and Rafael Nam, 450 words)
Saudi 2015 budget set to be conservative, no big pull-back
DUBAI - Plunging oil prices mean Saudi Arabia is likely to
adopt a slightly more conservative state budget for 2015, but
spending is not expected to shrink enough to deal a big blow to
the Arab world's biggest economy. (SAUDI-BUDGET/ (GRAPHICS),
expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Martin Dokoupil, 900 words)
Australia's RBA keeps rates on hold amid commodity selloff
SYDNEY - Australia's central bank keeps interest rates at
record lows for a 16th straight month, saying sub-par economic
growth could extend this unusually lengthy period of stability
for some time yet. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by
Wayne Cole, 500 words)
Spain's Nov jobless falls by 0.32 pct m/m to 4.51 million
MADRID - The number of registered jobless in Spain fell by
0.32 percent in November from a month earlier, or by 14,688
people, leaving 4.51 million people out of work, data from the
Labour Ministry shows. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/JOBLESS, moved, 115 words)
Sweden's pensions, parent policies keep age worries at bay
STOCKHOLM - Like most of Europe, Sweden is struggling with
an ageing population. But thanks to people like 65-year-old
Malin Engstedt the country is in a better position than most to
tackle its demographic challenges. (EUROPE-DEMOGRAPHICS/SWEDEN/
(PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Daniel Dickson, 800 words)
COMPANIES
FBI warns of 'destructive' malware in wake of Sony attack
BOSTON - The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned U.S.
businesses that hackers have used malicious software to launch a
destructive cyberattack in the United States, following a
devastating breach last week at Sony Pictures Entertainment.
(SONY-CYBERSECURITY/MALWARE (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Jim
Finkle, 790 words)
Apple heads to trial over digital music claims
OAKLAND, Calif. - Apple Inc will defend against allegations
that it abused a monopoly position in the digital music player
market as it heads to trial in a case that could cost the
company about $1 billion if it loses. (APPLE-ANTITRUST/TRIAL,
moved, by Dan Levine, 395 words)
SMA Solar cuts forecast as orders drop, projects delayed
FRANKFURT - SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company,
slashes its forecasts for 2014 sales and earning and unveils
more cutbacks, citing declining orders in Europe and project
delays in Great Britain. (SMA SOLAR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
325 words)
Lufthansa pilot strike extends to long-haul, cargo flights
FRANKFURT - Pilots at Lufthansa start a second day of
walkouts, grounding long-haul and cargo flights in addition to
domestic and European routes, with thousands of travellers
stranded. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/, moved, 365 words)
Takata to comply with U.S. order to expand regional recall
-Nikkei
TOKYO - Takata Corp is preparing to comply with a U.S. order
to expand a region-specific recall nationwide, the Nikkei says,
a move that's likely to add millions more to the tally of cars
called back to replace potentially deadly air bags.
(AUTOS-TAKATA/USA (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 450 words)
Gene company 23andme launches in UK after U.S. regulatory
hurdle
LONDON - A controversial personal DNA testing kit from
Google-backed genetics business 23andme is launched in Britain.
(HEALTH-GENETICS/BRITAIN-23ANDME, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 390
words)
China's 4th-richest man seeks expansion with $6 bln IPO of
Dalian Wanda property unit
BEIJING/HONG KONG - Wang Jianlin plans to raise as much as
$6 billion from selling shares in Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties Co Ltd, to help fund the expansion of an empire built
at speed using cheap government land. (WANDA
PROPERTIES-IPO/EXPANSION (PICTURE), moved, by Matthew Miller and
Clare Jim, 650 words)
China rate cut is cold comfort for struggling developers
HONG KONG/BEIJING - Property developers, among China's most
heavily leveraged companies, will get a negligible lift from the
country's first benchmark interest rate cut in two years as
sales slip and banks pull back on lending to the sector.
(CHINA-RATES/DEVELOPERS (GRAPHIC), moved, by Umesh Desai and
Xiaoyi Shao, 700 words)
Indonesia's Bumi units file for U.S. creditor protection,
shares surge
JAKARTA - Shares in Indonesia's biggest coal miner PT Bumi
Resources Tbk rise the most in over four months after three of
its units file for protection from U.S. creditors after failing
to make debt interest payments. (BUMI RESOURCES-COURT/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Eveline Danubrata, 450 words)
MOL Global shares tumble on Vietnam accounting glitch,
profit slump
Shares in online payments company MOL Global Inc, the first
Malaysian company to list in the United States, fall as much as
45 percent after reporting accounting errors at its Vietnam unit
and a 61.5 percent fall in net profit. (MOL GLOBAL-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), moved, 450 words)
COMMODITIES
Indonesia to boost oil reserves, refineries in bid to tackle
graft
JAKARTA - Indonesia's new administration plans a major
expansion of oil storage and will construct more refineries as
part of sweeping energy reforms that will also help in cracking
down on corruption in the state oil trader. (INDONESIA-ENERGY/
(UPDATE 1), moved, Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini, 700 words)